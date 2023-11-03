Water and Fire

From “Second Sermon for the Ascension” (ca. 1150)

Lord Jesus Christ, to complete your seamless garment, to bring the integrity of our faith to its wholeness, you, Lord of the air, have only to ascend in open air, above all the heavens, while your disciples look on. This will prove that you are Lord of the universe, because you fulfilled everything in all things. Accordingly, now it shall be your due that at your name every knee shall bend, in heaven, on earth, and in the lower regions, every tongue shall confess that you are in glory and at the Father’s right hand. In his right hand are delights for evermore. That is why the apostle Paul admonishes us to seek what is above, where Christ is, “in whom all treasures of wisdom and knowledge are hidden,” in whom all the fulness of divinity resides bodily…