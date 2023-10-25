People & Places, October 23

Appointments

The Rev. Alissa Anderson is rector of St. John’s, Midland, Mich.

The Rev. Robert Armidon is priest in charge of St. James, Goshen, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Bauer is rector of Emmanuel, Staunton, Va.

The Rev. Charles Barebo is deacon at All Saints, Lehighton, Pa.

The Rev. Kathryn E. Beaver is rector of St. John’s, Congaree, Hopkins, S.C.

The Rev. Mary Becker is deacon for diocesan spiritual life in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Thomas Becker is associate rector at Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Michael Bell is director of housing and business development with Episcopal Communities and Services in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. William Bergmann is bridge priest at St. Mark’s, Westford, and Trinity Chapel, Shirley, Mass.

The Rev. Matthew Bloss is curate at St. John’s, New Braunfels, Texas.

Ms. Jen Boyle-Tucker is the Diocese of Chicago’s communications officer.

The Rev. Christine Brunson is interim associate priest of St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Patrick Burke is rector of Sts. Andrew and Matthew, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Jennifer Burkhardt is deacon at Nativity Cathedral, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Jody Carroll is canon at Grace Cathedral, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. Michele Causton is priest in charge of Epiphany, Glenburn, Pa.

The Rev. Jim Christoph is deacon at St. Richard’s, Winter Park, Fla.

The Rev. John Caleb Collins is rector of Transfiguration, Mesa, Ariz.

The Rev. Canon Christopher Craun is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Keith A. Davis is associate rector of St. George, San Antonio.

The Rev. Marya DeCarlen is priest in charge of St. John’s, Gloucester, Mass.

The Rev. Michael Delk is rector of St. Thomas à Becket, Morgantown, W.Va.

The Rev. Robert DeWolfe is interim rector of Grace, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. Anthony Dinoto is interim rector of Christ Church, Westerly, R.I.

The Rev. Donna Downs is co-interim rector of St. Francis by the Sea, Blue Hill, Maine.

Mr. Allen Doyle is director of campus ministry, Canterbury Wyoming, Laramie.

Mr. Craig Dressler is canon for ministry development in the Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Ms. Rebecca Elfring-Roberts is the Diocese of Chicago’s comptroller.

The Rev. Charles Everson is rector of Atonement, Chicago.

The Rev. Deacon Cynthia Gainer is regular supply clergy at St. Bartholomew’s, Scottdale, and serves at Advent, Jeannette, and All Souls, North Versailles, Pa.

Ms. Gerry Gardner is lay pastor of Church of the Holy Spirit, Osprey, Fla.

The Rev. Elizabeth Garfield is curate of St. John the Divine, Houston.

The Rev. Canon Massey Gentry is interim rector of Church of the Holy Spirit, Alabaster, Ala.

The Rev. Laura Warner Gilmer is deacon at St. Stephen’s, Hurst, Texas.

The Rev. Kevin M. Goodman is executive director of Education for Ministry, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Laura Goodwin is interim rector of Christ Church, Fitchburg, Mass.

The Rev. Kris Graunke is co-vicar of Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership (St. Augustine’s, Gary, Ind.; St. Barnabas, Gary; St. Christopher’s, Crown Point; St. Paul, Munster; St. Stephen’s, Hobart; St. Timothy’s, Griffith).

The Rev. Tim Hamlin is associate rector at Christ Church, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. D. Rebecca Hansen is rector of St. Dunstan’s, San Diego.

The Rev. Miranda Harrison-Quillin is chaplain of St. John’s Episcopal School, Tampa, Fla.

The Rev. Phil Hooper is rector of St. Anne’s, West Chester, Ohio.

Ms. Tiffani Jackson is program director of On Sacred Ground-Wyoming Service Corps.

The Rev. Georges Jallouf is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Rev. Deacon Allen Junek is curate at St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas.

The Very Rev. Nathaniel Katz is dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Houston.

The Rev. Barbara Kempf is Title IV intake officer for bishops.

Mr. James Kennerley is music director at St. Mary’s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Rev. Paul Shoaf Kozak is priest in charge of Cristo Rey, Trenton, N.J.

The Rev. Anne Meredith Kyle is the Diocese of West Missouri’s vocations missioner.

The Rev. Dr. Michael Laver is rector of St. Michael’s, Geneseo, N.Y.

The Rev. Margaret Light is deacon at St. Paul’s, Orange, Texas.

The Rev. Mark Lobb is interim rector of St. John’s, Kingsville, Md.

Ms. Anne Marie Lowe is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s canon for finance and property.

The Rev. Deacon Sarah Mast is curate at Holy Family, Houston.

Dr. Hannah Matis is associate dean for academic affairs and associate professor of Church history at the University of the South’s School of Theology, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Stephen Mazingo is rector of Calvary, Tarboro, N.C.

The Rev. Joel McAlister is vicar of a church plant in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ms. Louisa McKellaston is the Diocese of Chicago’s leadership development officer.

The Rev. Ryan Missel is chaplain resident at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore.

The Rev. Deacon Amy Moehnke is curate of Calvary, Bastrop, Texas.

The Rev. Michael Angel Molina is deacon at Trinity, Easton, Pa.

Mr. Derek Moyer is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s canon for lifelong formation.

The Rev. Canon Andrea Mysen is the Diocese of Chicago’s canon to the ordinary and chief of staff.

The Rev. Penny Nash is interim rector of St. James’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Beth Anne Nelson is interim campus missioner of Autry House at Rice University, Houston.

The Rev. Elizabeth Phillips is the Diocese of Easton’s missioner for Christian formation.

The Rev. J. Sierra Reyes is the Diocese of Chicago’s canon for ministry.

The Rev. Jennifer Riddle is rector of St. Simon Peter, Pell City, Ala.

The Rev. Elizabeth Robbins is curate at Emmanuel, Houston.

The Rev. Joshua Rodriguez-Hobbs is interim rector of St. Martin’s in-the-Field, Severna Park, Md.

Ms. Hannah Ruckle is youth minister at St. Mark’s, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Roberta Rusconi is deacon at St. Paul’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Shaffer is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Dan Smith is the Diocese of Central Florida’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Joseph Smith is rector of the Episcopal Church on Edisto, Edisto Island, S.C.

The Rev. Kirby Smith is interim priest in charge of St. David’s, San Diego.

The Rev. Dawn Stary is curate at St. Andrew’s, Encinitas, Calif.

The Rev. George Stevens is interim dean of Cathedral of St. Luke, Portland, Maine.

The Rev. Christine Sutton is chaplain to retired clergy in the Diocese of Bethlehem and will continue serving as deacon at Prince of Peace, Dallas, Pa., and Trinity, West Pittston.

The Rev. Justin Taliaferro is priest in charge of Messiah, Pulaski, Tenn.

The Rev. Fred Thompson is chaplain to retired clergy and spouses in the Diocese of South Carolina.

The Rev. Morris K. Thompson III is rector of Emmanuel, Southern Pines, N.C.

The Rev. Canon C. John Thompson-Quartey is director of the Episcopal and Anglican Studies Program and professor in the practice of church leadership at Candler School of Theology, Emory University, Atlanta.

The Rev. Darrell L. Tiller is rector of St. Philip’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.The Rev. Deacon Gavin Tomlin is curate of St. Martin In‐the‐Fields, Keller, Texas.

The Rev. Steven Tomlinson is deacon in charge of St. John’s, Columbus, Texas.

The Rev. Samantha Vincent-Alexander is rector of Christ Church, Philadelphia.

Mr. Timothy Wagner is the Diocese of Bethlehem’s safe church consultant.

The Rev. Elizabeth Walker is associate rector at Christ Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Dr. Julianne Wallace is vice president for mission at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.

The Rev Michael Way is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Metuchen, N.J.

The Rev. Christopher Whiteman is rector of St. Peter’s, Beverly, Mass.

The Rev. Wendy Wilkinson is interim rector of Grace, Houston.

The Rev. Charles Wooly is co-vicar of Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership (St. Augustine’s, Gary, Ind.; St. Barnabas, Gary; St. Christopher’s, Crown Point; St. Paul, Munster; St. Stephen’s, Hobart; St. Timothy’s, Griffith).

Ordinations

Deacons

California: Pamela June Stevens

Central Florida: Angela Lopez, Colleen Rutherford, Brian Stankich

Florida: Philip Prescott

Kansas: Caroline Howard, Martha Lamoy, Lory Mills

Virginia: Maria Elvira Beracochea (St. Christopher’s, Springfield), John Curtis Dickinson (St. John’s, Church Hill, Richmond) Hope Austin Laingen, Deborah Falls Lockhart (St. Mary’s, Whitechapel, and Trinity, Lancaster), Nancy Derby Searby (St. Anne’s, Reston)

Priesthood

California: Joe C. Williams (succentor, Grace Cathedral, San Francisco)

Central New York: Joseph Hannah (rector, Grace, Baldwinsville)

Long Island: Carlos Holmes Rendon Agudelo, Zachary Daniel Baker, Elliot Thomas Conrad

Southwest Florida: Alicia Anderson Gomes (chaplain, St. Mary’s School, Tampa)

Retirements

The Rev. Barbara Ambrose as deacon at St. Andrew’s, Oregon Hill, Richmond, Va.

Canon Stephen F. Hutchinson as executive director of Episcopal Community Services of Utah

The Rev. Canon Betsy Smith Ivey as the Diocese of Pennsylvania’s canon for growth and support

The Rev. Peter Rodgers as vicar of St. Andrew’s, Antelope, Calif.

The Rev. Kirby Smith as priest in charge of All Saints’, Vista, Calif.

The Rev. Deacon Brian Wright as the Diocese of Olympia’s missioner for veterans’ ministry