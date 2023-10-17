Hundreds Perish in Blast at Episcopal Hospital in Gaza

The BBC reported late October 17 from Jerusalem that hundreds of people were killed at Al Ahli Arab Hospital, a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, was destroyed by a massive explosion that officials in Gaza attributed to an air attack by Israel.

Reports said anywhere from 300 to 800 people were killed in the late-night October 17 explosion at Al Ahli Hospital.

Mahmoud Abbas, president of the State of Palestine and the Palestinian National Authority, cancelled his participation in an October 18 meeting with President Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Israeli Defense Forces consistently say they do not target civilians, and an Israeli adviser reinforced that message late October 17.

“All indications are that this was not Israeli-ordered,” said Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, in a live interview on the BBC. “It was, rather, a Hamas rocket that fell short.”

Israel’s government later released surveillance footage that it said showed a failed rocket landing in Gaza.

The Very Rev. Canon Richard Sewell, dean of the Anglican St. George’s College in Jerusalem, told The Guardian: “Disaster: our hospital, Ahli Arab hospital, has taken a direct hit from an Israeli missile. Early reports say hundreds of women and children killed. This is deliberate killing of vulnerable civilians. The bombs must stop now. There can be no possible justification for this.”

In a video conversation during Virginia Theological Seminary’s bicentennial ceremonies on October 13, Archbishop Hosam Naoum of Jerusalem said that Gaza only has about 1,000 Christians, and that most of them were taking refuge at the hospital and at two nearby churches, in the hope that it was safer there than most other parts of Gaza City.