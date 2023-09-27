Rest in Peace, Rise in Glory: Sept. 27

The Rev. Dr. Daniel Page Northway, who was a child psychiatrist before becoming a priest, died August 3 at 81.

He was a native of Oneida, New York, and grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. A family obituary says that at age 8, he wrote to his bishop for advice on becoming a priest. The bishop wrote back that he should first finish the third grade.

Northway was twice a graduate of the University of Miami: first as an undergraduate, then as a medical student. After finishing medical school, he moved to Kansas to begin building his career as a board-certified psychiatrist. He completed a residency in general psychiatry and a fellowship in child psychiatry at the Menninger Foundation, and trained at the Topeka Institute of Psychoanalysis. He became the director of children and adolescent services at Topeka State Hospital in 1980 and entered private practice in 1982.

He later attended seminary at Sewanee: The University of the South. He was ordained deacon in 1988 and priest one year later. He served as priest for “a thousand Sundays” in the Diocese of Kansas.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Northway; two sisters; an aunt; two daughters; and three grandchildren.

Dr. Anne Long Wheeler Rowthorn, a prolific writer on ecology and spirituality, died July 28 at age 84.

She was a native of Boston and was a graduate of Wheelock College, Columbia University, and New York University. She married Jeffrey Rowthorn in 1963, after they met while serving as camp counselors in California. Bishop Rowthorn’s episcopal ministry took them from Connecticut to Paris and back again.

Her time as a teacher at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota gave her a decades-long appreciation of Lakota spirituality. She remained close friends with many of her students. During the Niobrara Convocation in 2018, tribe members wrapped a traditional quilt around her.

Her books included Earth and All the Stars, Song of the Universe, The Liberation of the Laity, The Wisdom of John Muir, and Your Daily Life Is Your Temple. With her husband, she wrote God’s Good Earth and a final joint book, Liturgies of Lament, which is forthcoming.

She is survived by Bishop Rowthorn; her brother; a daughter; two sons; and seven grandchildren.

The Rev. Jacqueline Tyndale Watt, a deacon who cared for the poor and worked as a chaplain at a prominent children’s hospital, died July 10 at 87.

She was a native of Asheville, North Carolina, and was a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South and the University of Georgia, with further study at Candler School of Theology. She was ordained deacon in 1993. She served as deacon at Holy Innocents Church, Atlanta, from 1993 to 2009.

As chaplain at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, she initiated and developed a hospital host home that later became a Ronald McDonald House.

She spent a decade working in the intensive care unit, said her colleague Sheila Vahey in a report by Mark Woolsey of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She was amazing in how she could bring down the tone in the room and just concentrate on the total family and total care,” Vahey said.

She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

