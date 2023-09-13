RIP: Bishop Karowei Dorgu (1958-2023)

Adapted from Church Times

Dr. Karowei Dorgu, the Bishop of Woolwich in the Diocese of Southwark, was a medical doctor before he sought ordination. He died September 8 in London, after a long struggle with his health.

Bishop Dorgu, 65, was born in Nigeria and had his theological training at London Bible College. The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishop of Southwark both prayed with him in his final hours.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1996 and consecrated as a bishop in March 2017. A year later, he preached when Westminster Abbey marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Bishop Dorgu was a beloved figure, and tributes were plentiful after his death.

“I express my gratitude for Bishop Karowei’s friendship and inspirational ministry — latterly as Bishop of Woolwich — where he brought much joy in his passion for the gospel and loving encouragement to all whom he encountered,” said Bishop Christopher Chessun of Southwark, who had filled the Woolwich bishopric from 2005 to 2011.

“It was a privilege to join the family at his bedside and anoint him in his last hours, and I am grateful that the Archbishop of Canterbury came to pray with the family,” Chessun added. “We have lost a dear friend, brother and colleague and we will miss him greatly. I commend Bishop Karowei and his family to your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Archbishop Welby praised the bishop as “a truly holy man, full of the Spirit and of grace, who simply radiated the joy of Christ,” and added: “To be in his presence was to know a little of that joy, and so he was adored everywhere. The Church will be much poorer for his loss. However, he leaves us with a great legacy. May we continue to be inspired by his passionate commitment to evangelism and his passion for nurturing and developing new leaders.”