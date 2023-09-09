From “Homilies on I Thessalonians” (ca. 397)

We were gentle, he says; we exhibited nothing that was offensive or troublesome, nothing displeasing, or boastful. And the expression “in the midst of you,” is as if one should say, we were as one of you, not taking the higher lot. As when a nurse cherishes her own children. So ought the teacher to be. Does the nurse flatter that she may obtain glory? Does she ask money of her little children? Is she offensive or burdensome to them? Are they not more indulgent to them than mothers? Here he shows his affection. Even so, being affectionately desirous of you, he says, we are so bound to you, he says, and we not only take nothing of you, but if it be necessary even to impart to you our souls, we should not have refused.

Tell me, then, does this come from a human view? And who is so foolish as to say this? “We were well pleased to impart to you,” Paul says, “not the Gospel of God only, but also our own souls.” So that this is greater than the other. And what is the gain? For, from the Gospel is gain, but to give our souls, is with respect to difficulty a greater thing than that. For merely to preach is not the same thing as to give the soul. For that indeed is more precious, but the latter is a matter of more difficulty. We were willing, he says, if it were possible, even to spend our souls upon you. And this we should have been willing to do; for if we had not been willing, we should not have endured the necessity.

Since then he praised, and does praise, on this account he says, that, not seeking money, nor flattering you, nor desiring glory, do we do this. For observe; they had contended much, and so ought to be praised and admired even extraordinarily, that they might be more firm; the praise was suspicious. On this account he says all these things, by way of repelling the suspicion. And he also mentions the dangers. And again, that he may not be thought to speak of the dangers on this account, as if laboring for them, and claiming to be honored by them, therefore again, as he had to mention the dangers, he added, “Because you had become very dear to us; we would willingly have given our souls for you, because we were vehemently attached to you.” The Gospel indeed we proclaim, because God commanded it; but so much do we love you, that, if it were possible, we would have given even our souls.

He who loves, ought to love in this way, that if he were asked even for his soul, and it were possible, he would not refuse it. I do not say if he were asked, but so that he would even run to present him with the gift. For nothing, nothing can be sweeter than such love; nothing will fall out there that is grievous. Truly “a faithful friend is the medicine of life” (Ecclus. 6:16). Truly “a faithful friend is a strong defense” (Ecclus. 6:14). For what will not a genuine friend perform? What pleasure will he not afford? What benefit? What security?.. I speak of genuine friends, men of one soul, who would even die for each other, who love fervently. Do not, thinking of those who barely love, who are table-companions, mere nominal friends, suppose that my discourse is refuted. If anyone has a friend such as I speak of, he will acknowledge the truth of my words. He, though he sees his friend every day, is not satiated. For him he prays for the same things as for himself…

I wish to give you an example of friendship. Friends, that is, friends according to Christ, surpass fathers and sons. For tell me not of friends of the present day, since this good thing also has past away with others. But consider, in the time of the apostles, I speak not of the chief men, but of the believers themselves generally; all, Paul says, “were of one heart and soul.”

St. John Chrysostom (ca. 347-407) was Archbishop of Constantinople, and one of the greatest preachers of his era. He is traditionally counted among the Four Great Doctors of the Eastern Church. The Homilies on I Thessalonians date from his ministry in his native Antioch. His feast day is September 13.