People & Places, Sept. 6

Appointments

The Rev. Paul E. Adler is rector of St. David’s, Glenview, Ill.

The Rev. Linda Anderson is dean of Wyoming Iona School and missional priest at St. Andrew’s, Meeteetse, and St. Andrew’s, Basin.

The Rev. Mike Angell is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Albuquerque, N.M.

The Rev. Margarita Arroyo is rector of Christ Church, Eagle Lake, Texas.

The Rev. Parker Asplin is deacon in charge of Trinity, Mt. Vernon, Ill.

The Rev. Denise C. Bennett is priest in charge of St. Asaph’s, Bowling Green, Va.

The Rev. Will Berry is associate rector of St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Marjorie Bevans is rector of St. Michael’s of the Valley, Ligonier, Pa.

The Rev. Jordan Bishop is the Episcopal Church in Wyoming’s youth ministries coordinator and priest in charge of Trinity, Lander.

The Rev. Deacon Eric Bumgardner is curate at All Saints’, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Erin Cox-Oney is associate priest and day school chaplain at All Saints’, Phoenix.

The Rev. Pedro Cuevas is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Jackson Heights, N.Y.

The Rev. Kyle Cuperwich is priest in charge of two affiliated churches: Calvary, Flemington, and St. Thomas, Pittstown, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Robert S. Dannals is interim rector of Heavenly Rest, New York.

The Rev. Judy Webb Davis is interim rector of St. John’s, Tappahannock, Va.

The Rev. Eric Ellis is deacon in charge of St. Augustine of Hippo, Galveston, Texas.

The Rev. Deborah Epps is deacon at St. Cyprian’s, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Charles Everson is rector of Atonement, Chicago.

The Rev. Angela Furlong is assistant priest at All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Anthony Gaboton Jr. is cleric in charge of St. Paul’s, Bailey’s Crossroads, Falls Church, Va.

The Rev. Barry Harte is interim pastor of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Jerome (Jere) Hinson is rector of St. Paul’s, Leavenworth, and Episcopal community planter at St. Thomas, Holton, Kansas.

The Rev. Carrie Hirdes is vicar of Trinity, Anahuac, Texas.

The Rev. Rodney Shane Hurst is rector of Christ Church of the Ascension, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Rachel Iversen is deacon at St. Monica’s, Cantonment, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Esther A. Kramer is rector of St. Aidan’s, Hartford, Wis.

The Rev. Garrett Lane is curate at St. Alban’s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. John Lein is rector of Christ Church, Eastport, and St. Aidan’s, Machias, Maine.

The Rev. Kara Leslie is assistant rector of St. Alban’s, Waco.

The Rev. Leesa Lewis is curate of St. Dunstan’s, Houston.

The Rev. Dr. Bonnie McCrickard is rector of Good Shepherd, Granbury, Texas.

The Rev. Izak McKenzie is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Middlesboro, Ky.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Micklewright is rector of Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’), Philadelphia.

The Rev. Lory Mills is deacon at St. Bartholomew’s, Wichita, Kan., and Breakthrough Wichita Episcopal Social Services.

The Rev. Deacon Jim Miorelli is pastor in charge of St. Thomas, Canonsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Randy Nelson is deacon at All Souls, Arlington, Texas.

The Rev. Sally Niles is director of the Diocese of Arizona’s Deacon Formation Academy.

The Rev. Sara Oxley is rector of Good Shepherd, Maitland, Fla.

The Rev. Trent Pettit is associate rector of St. John the Divine, Houston.

The Rev. John R. Pitts is priest associate at Holy Spirit Church, Houston.

The Rev. Cameron Spoor is assisting priest at All Saints’, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. William Stewart is deacon at Good Shepherd and St. John the Evangelist, Milford, Pa.

The Rev. William Stolkes is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Andy Stoessel is co-interim rector of St. Francis by the Sea, Blue Hill, Maine.

The Rev. Christine Sutton is chaplain to retired clergy in the Diocese of Bethlehem and will continue serving as deacon at Prince of Peace, Dallas, Pa., and Trinity, West Pittston.

The Rev. Rachel E. Tyler is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Perth Amboy, N.J.

The Rev. Deacon Victoria Umana is curate of San Mateo, Houston.

The Very Rev. Rick Veit is dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Laramie, Wyo.

Mr. Timothy Wagner is the Diocese of Bethlehem’s safe church consultant.

The Rev. Ansley Walker is associate rector of St. Luke’s, Darien, Conn.

The Rev. Susan Anslow Williams is priest in charge of St. Jude’s, Fenton, Mich.

The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr. is senior minister at St. Mary’s, Foggy Bottom, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Emma Wright is assistant rector at Grace, Alexandria, Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Central Pennsylvania: Martha Ambrose

Milwaukee: Meredith Harmon

Virginia: Anthony Gaboton, Robert Stuart Arthur Laughton, R. Dale Smith, Ann Peyton Williams, Emma Addison Wright

Priesthood

Central Pennsylvania: Dina Carter Ishler (St. Matthew’s, Sunbury)

East Tennessee: Kat Cantelou Chappell

Northern California: Katherine Leigh Cruthirds Frederick

San Diego: Heather Aileen Lawrence, Christina Carol Miller, Dawn Marie Stary

Washington: Yaa Asantewa Kiara Addison, Eva Elena Bogino, Lara Rhiannon Case, Katherine Elizabeth Miksa, Andrew Wingham Ogletree, Creamilda Shirley Wulck-Nortey Yoda

West Missouri: Brittany Sparrow-Savage, David Wilcox, Ryan Williams, Ryan Zavacky

Retirements

The Rev. Scott Allen as rector of St. Andrew’s, Allentown, Pa.

The Rev. Pamela Bakal as rector of Grace, Nutley, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Cathy Brall as coordinator of the Episcopal/Anglican Concentration and House of Study at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and priest in charge of St. Thomas, Canonsburg, Pa.

The Rev. John Brockmann as rector of Grace, Norwood, Mass.

The Rev. Lou Divis as priest in charge of Epiphany, Glenburn, and St. Peter’s, Tunkhannock, Pa.

The Rev. Leslie Guinn as assistant priest at Good Shepherd, Granbury, Texas

The Rev. Ken Herzog as assistant rector of Trinity, St. Augustine, Fla.

The Rev. Vincent J. Kopp as rector of St. Stephen’s, Oxford, N.C.

The Rev. Mark Kozielec as rector of St. Mark’s, St. Louis

The Rev. Jonathan Mayo as rector of St. George’s, Hellertown, and vicar of St. Stephen’s, Whitehall, Pa.

Ms. Karen M. Meridith as executive director of Education for Ministry, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Canon Rob Morpeth as the Diocese of Alabama’s canon for mission support

The Rev. Ken Struble as executive director of Camp Mikell, Toccoa, Ga.

The Rev. John Valentine as rector of Transfiguration, Buckhannon, and St. Paul’s, Weston, W.Va.

The Rev. Cheryl Winter as rector of St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley, Hurricane, W.Va.

Deconsecrations-Closures

St. Barnabas Episcopal-Lutheran Worshiping Community, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Trinity Church, Park Rapids, Minn.