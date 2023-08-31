Statement by Presiding Bishop on Allegations by PHoD

Through a spokesperson, on August 31 Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry released the following statement:

While I recused myself from this ecclesiastical discipline (Title IV) matter and therefore had no ultimate decision-making role, I want to acknowledge the larger concerns about our mechanisms for accountability and the need to live more fully and effectively into the values of Title IV. By its terms, Title IV aims to promote “healing, repentance, forgiveness, restitution, justice, amendment of life, and reconciliation among all involved or affected.”

In recent years, Executive Council and General Convention have devoted a great deal of time and care to this issue. In 2022, we as a church affirmed the need to separate the pastoral and disciplinary functions of the Office of Pastoral Development. Toward that end, our new Title IV intake officer for bishops began her role earlier this month.

Please join me in prayer for all who have been hurt or harmed, and for all those who seek to address those hurts and harms through Title IV. I am mindful that human wisdom often falls short, but together, with God’s help, we as a church are capable of discerning ways to live more fully into the promise we make in our Baptismal Covenant to “respect the dignity of every human being.”