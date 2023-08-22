New: 9/10 TLC Online

The September 10 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

On the cover, meet the Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver, the new executive director and publisher of the Living Church Foundation. In his inaugural column, Matthew describes how he almost “disbelieved for joy” when God called him to lead an organization dedicated to the unity of the church. As Kirk Petersen describes in a biographical sketch, it’s almost an accident that Matthew is even Episcopalian.

In News, Charlie Holt has quickly recovered from the nullification of his election(s) to be a bishop in the Diocese of Florida. He landed a rectorship at one of the largest churches in Jacksonville, and Kirk has the story.

In an accompanying editorial, TLC is troubled by the appearance that the broader church, in denying Holt a bishop’s miter, has punished him for the alleged misdeeds of the current Bishop of Florida.

Rosie Dawson describes the English General Synod’s “Culture of Mistrust,” and Sue Careless reports that the retired longtime primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, Michael Peers, has died at 88. Dana M. Jean tells us Bishop of Puerto Rico Rafael Morales Maldonado, who recently assumed the role of bishop provisional for the Diocese of Cuba, is intent on visiting every church in his second island diocese.

TLC could not exist without the parishes, dioceses, and organizations that support us financially. Every year, we invite our Partners to share a few words with other readers about their ongoing adventures in Becoming Beloved Community. Their stories can provide inspiration for manifesting God’s love in your own neighborhood.

Charlie Holt Will Lead Large Jacksonville Parish

By Kirk Petersen

A Troublesome Result in Florida

The Living Church’s annual spotlight of partner organizations

A New Leader for The Living Church’s Next Chapter

By Kirk Petersen

Unity's Fire | By Matthew S.C. Olver

Primates, Sisters, and Friends | By Emilie Teresa Smith

Lay Preachers Meet Growing Need

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Life After Life | By Pamela A. Lewis

Cosmos, Liturgy, and the Arts in the Twelfth Century

Review by Phoebe Pettingell

Faithful Giving | Review by Kristina Rake

The Priesthood for All Believers

Review by Garwood Anderson

