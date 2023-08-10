Rest in Peace, Rise in Glory: Bishop Clarence Coleridge

The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey W. Mello, Bishop of Connecticut, announced late August 10 that Bishop Clarence Coleridge has died at 92.

Bishop Coleridge was born in Georgetown, British Guyana, in 1930, according to a biography of the bishop sent by the Episcopal Church in Connecticut. He was the eldest of 16 children in a Congregationalist family.

The biography added:

He left Guyana (which became the independent in 1966) to further his education. After attending Lincoln University in Pennsylvania for a year, he discerned that his ministry would be in medicine, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard University in 1954. After graduation, Clarence was torn between following a path of study in Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University in Alabama and pursuing theology at Drew University in New Jersey.

He “felt his heart strongly warmed” upon listening to a sermon given by Martin Luther King. Stirred to approach him after the service, Clarence spontaneously told him that he wanted to be what King was, and thus he chose his path to the priesthood. After receiving his Master of Divinity degree from Drew University in 1960, he considered becoming a Congregationalist minister.

One day, walking by St. Philip’s Church in New York City, and wanting to know more about the Episcopal Church, he went to the rector’s office declaring “I want to be a priest,” again spontaneously. …

After spending a year at General Theological Seminary, Clarence was ordained to the diaconate in 1961 and to the priesthood in January of 1962 in the Diocese of Newark. St. Mark’s in Bridgeport called him to be Rector, after he had served as a Curate to two parishes in New York City. He faithfully served in Bridgeport from 1966 to 1981. In Bridgeport he served as Director of Counseling Services on the United Way and he served many Bridgeport agencies, including Episcopal Social Services.

Other of his educational achievements include a Master of Social work and attendance at the American Foundation of Religion and Psychiatry, and he is a member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers and a Diplomate of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. He received a Doctor of Ministry degree from Andover-Newton School of Theology.

He served as Bishop Suffragan (1981-93) and then as Bishop of Connecticut (1993-99).

“Please hold his daughters, Cheryl and Caroline, in your prayers,” Bishop Mello wrote. “May the soul of Bishop Coleridge, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercies of God, rest in peace and rise in glory.”