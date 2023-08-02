People & Places, Aug. 2

Appointments

The Rev. Thomas Alexander Allain is director of chaplaincy for Goodwin Living, Falls Church, Va.

The Rev. Canon Jon Anderson is the Episcopal Church in Colorado’s canon for mission and operations.

The Rev. Casey Anderson-Molina is chaplain at St. Martin’s Episcopal Center at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Ms. Gretchen Beck is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s director of formation and holy orders.

The Rev. Joe Behen is rector of Christ Church, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. Julianne Buenting is interim rector of Christ Church, Pittsford, N.Y.

The Rev. Vicki Burgess is interim rector of Christ Church Cathedral, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Jonathan Callison is associate priest at Redeemer, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Spencer Cantrell is priest in charge of Historic St. George’s, Astoria, Queens.

The Rev. Tracey Carroll is area missioner for the Northeast Convocation in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Jean Cotting is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s Dayton Area campus minister.

The Rev. Ben Cowgill is associate rector for formation and day school chaplain at St. John’s, Lynchburg, Va.

The Rev. Jennifer Creswell is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Anne Dale is associate rector of pastoral care and parish life at Christ Church, Elizabeth City, N.C.

The Rev. Paul Anthony Daniels is rector of St. Mary in Palms, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Robert G. Eaton is interim rector of St. Francis, Pauma Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Gaelyn Evangreen is campus missioner to Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Barbara Anne Fisher is rector of St. Paul’s, Richmond, Ind.

The Rev. Deacon John Fountain is curate at St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Donna Gerold is associate rector of St. John’s, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Shanna Hawks is rector of Christ Church, Hornell, and Church of the Good Shepherd, Savona, N.Y.

The Rev. John Heidel is priest in charge at Epiphany, Vacaville, Calif.

The Rev. B.J. Heyboer is coordinator of the College for Congregational Development in Eastern and Western Michigan, and continues as rector of St. Mark’s, Newaygo.

The Rev. Dr. Janice Hicks is deacon at St. Anne’s, Damascus, Md.

The Rev. Tim Higgins is transition pastor of Faith Lutheran (ELCA) as it begins a trial partnership and collaboration with St. Ann’s, Windham, Maine, which he serves as rector.

The Rev. Deacon Caroline Howard is curate for creation care and vicar of St. Mary’s, Galena, Kan.

The Rev. Canon Eddie E. Jones is canon to the Bishop of Florida.

The Rev. Benita Keene-Johnson is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Baltimore.

Ms. Heather Kenison is youth minister for the Diocese of Indianapolis.

The Rev. Zachary Kinyua is priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Cambridge, in a collaboration pairing with St. Mark’s, Dorchester, Mass.

The Rev. Mark Klamer is priest at St. Thomas’s, Glen Carbon, Ill.

The Rev. Ricardo Ramírez Lopez is rector of St. John’s, Odessa, Texas.

The Rev. Dave Malek is priest in charge at St. Barnabas, Florissant, Mo.

Ms. Jen Manning is the Diocese of Alabama’s missioner for youth, campus, and young adult ministries.

The Rev. Phil Mason is interim rector of Reconciliation, San Antonio, Texas.

The Rev. Laurie McKim is vicar of Santa Fe, San Antonio.

The Rev. Dr. Jo-Ann R. Murphy is interim rector of St. Margaret’s, Woodbridge, Va.

The Rev. Mark Nabors is rector of St. Luke’s, Hot Springs, Ark.

The Rev. Canon Alissa Newton is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon for congregational development and leadership formation.

The Rev. Jeckonia Okoth is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s missioner for multicultural ministries.

The Very Rev. Don Owens is interim rector of St. Anna’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Joseph Shepley is rector of St. Mary’s, Stuart, Fla.

The Rev. Mary Siegmund is associate priest at Redeemer, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Ken Simon is interim rector of Trinity, Escondido, Calif.

The Rev. Peter Skewes-Cox is associate rector of St. John in the Wilderness, Glenbrook, Nev.

Mr. Shawn Slother is missioner for operations for the dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Susan Berry Taylor is chaplain at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington, Maine.

The Rev. Kevin Todd is interim director of Blue Ridge Service Corps in the Diocese of Western North Carolina.

The Rev. Jonathan P. Totty is rector of St. John’s, Naperville, Ill.

Mr. DeWayne Trainer is diocesan missioner for LGBTQIA+ ministry in the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Jeff Wallace is founder and chaplain of Grace-based Grief Resources for Children, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Corey Walmer is deacon at St. Bartholomew’s, Yarmouth, Maine.

Ordinations

Priesthood

Atlanta: Jerry Douglas Adkins (director of children’s ministries, St. Gregory the Great, Athens, Ga.), Salmoon Bashir (curate for ecumenical and interreligious relations, Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta), Joshua Drew Hilton (director of family ministries, St. Aidan’s, Milton), Mark Stewart Johnson (interim priest in charge, Advent, Madison), Hannah Jane Kelly, (curate, St. Anne’s, Atlanta), Jennifer Marie McBride (associate for formation, All Saints’, Atlanta) Carmie Jones McDonald (Epiphany, Atlanta), Brandon Michael Nonnemaker (associate rector for children, youth, and families, Grace, Gainesville, Ga.), Kaitlyn Victoria Presley (associate rector, All Saints, Hilton Head Island, S.C.), Megan Kathleen Swett (St. James, Marietta) Raymond Walker III (priest associate, St. Bede’s, and hospital chaplaincy, Atlanta)

Bethlehem: Michele Lynn Causton

Central Florida: Garcia Barnswell-Schmidt (lower school chaplain, Holy Trinity Academy, Melbourne, Fla.), Elliott Drake, Elizabeth Garfield, (St. John the Divine, Houston), Jacob Schlossberg (upper school chaplain, Ascension School, Lafayette, La.)

Central Pennsylvania: Dina Ishler (priest in charge, St. Matthew’s, Sunbury)

Dallas: Matthew Jordan Rossi, Cody Anthony Turner

Easton: Susannah Southern

El Camino Real: Jennifer Anna Crompton (St. Benedict’s, Los Osos, Calif.)

Indianapolis: Yuriria Rodríguez-Laureani

Iowa: Elizabeth Abbott Wells McElroy

Louisiana: Trish Toburen (associate rector and chaplain of St. Luke’s Church and School, Baton Rouge)

Minnesota: Bryan Bliss (associate for cradle to career, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Minneapolis), George Favell, Sarah Hoch, Tony Hunt, Jayan Koshy, Marc Landeweer, Elizabeth Lienesch (assistant priest, St. Clement’s, St. Paul), Jay Phelan

Missouri: Garron Daniels (curate, St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur), Ryan Missel

New Hampshire: Stephen Ekerberg (priest in partnership, St. Stephen’s, Pittsfield)

Northern Indiana: Sister Debra Susannah Mary Rhodes (Community of Mary, Mother of the Redeemer, Michigan City)

Oklahoma: Dion Gregory Crider, Mary Susan Maison Whaley, Nancy Michelle Gill, Jorge De La Rosa Muñoz, Dana Lynn Orwig, Beverly Rodgers, William Font Sánchez

Olympia: Michael Shane Carlson, Charles Richard Huff II, Elizabeth Booton Walker, Jana Lynn Whitworth

Pennsylvania: Dana Hall (interim priest in charge, Trinity Memorial, Philadelphia)

Southern Ohio: Martha Camele, Daniel Carlson, Iva Staats, Michael Tigner

Southwest Florida: Michael Ray Alford (curate, Cathedral Church of St. Peter, St. Petersburg), Sandra Kjaer Rogers (priest in charge, Resurrection, Largo)

West Virginia: Paul Barker (rector, Christ Church, Bluefield)

Reception

El Camino Real: Filemón Diaz, from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (canon for leadership development, Trinity Cathedral, San José, Calif.)

Retirements

The Rev. Susan E. Bentley as rector of St. James, Roanoke, Va.

The Rev. Jennifer Brown as associate rector of Christ Church, Bronxville, N.Y.

The Rev. Tony Dinoto as rector of St. John’s, Niantic, Conn.

The Rev. Harry (Chip) Elliott as rector of Grace, Windsor, Conn.

The Very Rev. Betsy Hooper-Rosebrook as associate rector of St. Mark’s, Altadena, Calif., and chaplain of the parish’s school

The Rev. Tom Jackson as priest in charge of St. Luke’s, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Deacon Thomas Mark Liotta as deacon and music director at St. James’, Goshen, N.Y.

The Rev. Candyce Loescher as rector of St. Mark’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Canon Nancy McGrath Green as senior pastor of Sunriver Christian Fellowship (an Episcopal-Lutheran partnership venture), Sunriver, Ore.

The Rev. Susan Rebecca Michelfelder as interim rector of Good Shepherd, Rocky Mount, N.C.

The Rev. Dee Shaffer as rector of Calvary, Tarboro, N.C.

The Rev. George Silides as rector of Holy Comforter, Burlington, N.C.

The Very Rev. William (Bill) Terry as rector of St. Anna’s, New Orleans

The Rev. Dr. Canon James M. Thomas Jr. as priest in charge of Trinity, Sonoma, Calif.

The Rev. Victoria Warren as rector of St. John in the Wilderness, Glenbrook, Nev.

The Very Rev. William Willoughby III as rector of the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Savannah, Ga.

Deconsecration-Closure

St. Andrew’s, South Fallsburg, N.Y.