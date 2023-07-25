On the Contrary

From Commentary on Genesis (1545)

When trials assail them, then the true virtues of the saints come into evidence… These matters in the stories of the fathers should be mentioned and emphasized often that we may learn to stand boldly in faith and to think highly of our promises. Do not underestimate yourself, since you have been baptized, since you have God’s Word, since you have been absolved, and have been called! Think that the kingdom of heaven has been spread out over you and that not only God but all the angels have their eyes fixed on you.

Therefore, even if all things are in confusion, heaven and earth are merged, all the gates of hell are moved… all you have to say is, “I am baptized.” Then all is well with you; in this confidence you will conquer, for God is taking care of you. He will not forsake you, nor will any disadvantage happen without regard to your salvation…

This is how these men act. They kill a saintly young man, in such a way, however, that they may appear to be models of innocents and beyond all blame. To be sure, they even pretend to be deeply affected by their father’s grief. They cannot kill him with open violence, for their father would discover it, and they want to conceal the deed from him. Therefore, they enter upon a malicious plan…

If we do not carefully and correctly estimate the magnitude of sin, God himself will do so. If we do not judge ourselves, the Lord will judge us. But it is a great blessing that God judges and punishes for salvation and not for damnations, as Judas and Saul were judged…

Here again is a passage for reflecting upon the wonderful plan of God, which we either do not perceive at all, or, at all events, only slightly and obscurely. For if God is angry, as it appears, he is not angry from the heart but keeps his mercy and truth over us, as Holy Scripture testifies concerning him. Such promises shine forth in this darkness and in a very gloomy place. Then too it is another plan of God that he allows the brothers of Joseph to set up stratagems and with great wisdom to conceal their murder just as Cain thought that Abel’s murder was concealed and unknown to God and men…

Therefore, when the ungodly threaten us with death, the cross, sword, and fire by which they plan to kill us and bury us, let us know for certain that God, who said in Genesis 15, “I will be your Protector,” is laughing at their folly and setting the opposite in motion. For Joseph’s brothers say, “Come, let us kill Joseph!” God on the contrary says, “Let him live and preserve him unharmed.” They say, “We will bury him in a pit.” God says, “Raise him up.” They promise themselves praise for injustice. God, on the contrary says, “Accuse yourselves and hurl yourselves into eternal damnation.” In this way God changes and overthrows the plans of men. Those who have the Holy Spirit and have experienced God’s help and liberation from dangers understand this.

Martin Luther (1483-1546) was a German priest and theologian, a seminal figure of the Protestant Reformation. His teaching about justification by faith, revealed in his study of the Pauline Epistles, became the core of Protestant teaching about salvation, and inspired a wide-reaching series of reform in Christian ministry, worship, and spiritual practice. His Commentary on Genesis is based on lectures delivered to his students at Wittenberg. Martin Luther is commemorated on February 18 on the calendars of several Lutheran and Anglican Churches. This translation of the text is from Luther’s Works Vol. 6 Jaroslav Pelikan, ed. (St. Louis: Concordia, 1970).