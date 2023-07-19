People & Places, July 19

Appointments

Ms. Rachel Ambasing is the Diocese of San Diego’s multicultural missioner.

The Rev. Chris Arnold is interim priest in charge of St. Thomas, Menasha, Wis.

The Rev. Elizabeth Bingham is priest associate at St. John’s, McLean, Va.

The Rev. Doug Bleyle is priest in charge of St. Barnabas of the Valley, Cortez, Colo.

Mr. Tierian (Randy) Cash is the Diocese of San Diego’s military missioner.

The Rev. Mark Chambers is rector of St. John’s, Ouray, Colo.

Mr. Graham Craft is executive director of William Temple House, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Dr. Wilfredo Crespo is interim priest in charge of St. Alban’s, El Cajon, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Allison DeFoor is consulting canon to the Bishop of Florida.

The Rev. Rebecca Dinovo is rector of St. Dunstan’s, San Diego.

The Rev. Jack Fles is priest in charge of All Saints, Skowhegan, Maine.

The Rev. Dr. Antonio J. Gallardo is rector of St. Luke’s, Long Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Terri Hobart is rector of St. Thomas, Denver.

The Rev. David Hodnett is transitional deacon in charge of St. Michael’s and All Angels, Anniston, Ala.

Mr. Jared Johnson is canon director of music at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco.

Ms. Meghan Johnson is the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast’s youth coordinator.

The Rev. Christopher Keane is the Episcopal Church in Delaware’s liturgical officer.

The Rev. Joseph Kennedy is priest in charge of St. David’s, Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Dr. Benjamin King is the Duncalf-Villavoso Professor of Church History at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Zachary Kinyua is priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Cambridge, Mass., and remains priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Dorchester.

The Rev. Dr. Robert K. Leopold is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Colchester, Vt.

The Rev. Canon Tracie Little is canon for the Southern Collaborative of the dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan and coach for adult formation.

The Rev. Dave Madsen is rector of St. Barnabas, Borrego Springs, Calif.

The Rev. Jane Major is transitional deacon in charge of St. Paul’s, Greensboro, Ala.

The Rev. Chad McCabe is rector of Trinity, Clarksville, Tenn.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Wilmot T. Merchant II is liaison of the Episcopal Church of Liberia to the United States.

The Rev. Meghan Mullarkey is vicar of St. Columba’s, Kent, Wash.

The Rev. Thomas Murray is vice dean of the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Stephen Pecot is clergy in charge of Trinity, Apalachicola, Fla.

The Rev. Bill Queen is vicar of St. Peter’s, Church Hill, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Sandy Rogers is vicar of Resurrection, Largo, Fla.

The Rev. Andi Rohrs is interim assistant rector at St. Paul’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Bill Schwartz is priest in charge of Christ the King, Alpine, Calif.

The Rev. Robin Smith is deacon at St. Andrew’s, Morehead City, N.C.

Mr. Greg Tuttle is the Diocese of San Diego’s digital evangelist.

The Rev. Canon Emily Van Hise is the Episcopal Church in Idaho’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Suzanne Wade is rector of Trinity Church, Bridgewater, Mass.

The Very Rev. Paul White is rector of Holy Trinity, Sulphur, La.

The Rev. Josh Woods is an active-duty chaplain in the U.S. Air Force.

The Rev. Carrie Wright is rector of St. Stephen’s, Brewton, Ala.

Retirements

The Rev. Jefferson Bailey as deacon at St. Andrew’s, Tucson, Ariz.

Ms. Cindy Dougan as canon for finance for the partnership dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania

The Rev. Cindy Duffus as rector of St. Anne’s, Jacksonville, N.C.

The Ven. Douglas Fenton as executive archdeacon and archdeacon of the Diocese of New Westminster, Vancouver, B.C.

The Rev. Jane Gould as rector of St. Luke’s, Long Beach, Calif.

The Ven. Genevieve Grewell as the Diocese of Olympia’s archdeacon

The Rev. Caroline Hall as rector of St. Benedict’s, Los Osos, Calif.

The Rev. Harrison Heidel as rector of St. Luke’s, Hot Springs, Va.

The Ven. Mimsy Jones as archdeacon of the Diocese of West Tennessee

The Rev. Donna Kraus as campus minister of The Well Episcopal-Lutheran Campus Ministry, Eastern Carolina University

The Rev. Susan J. Latimer as rector of Good Shepherd, Hemet, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Beth Macke as rector of St. Stephen’s, New Harmony, Ind.

The Rev. Brian McGurk as rector of St. Christopher’s, Chatham, Mass.

The Rev. Miriam Saxon as vicar of St. Andrew’s, Haw River, N.C.

The Rev. Elizabeth Wigg-Maxwell as priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Harrington Park, N.J.

Deconsecration-Closure

St. Catherine’s, Hamilton, Texas