The Living Church

Serving the One Body of Christ

Advertisement

New: 8/6 TLC Online

The August 6 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

On the cover, the new organ at St. George’s in Nashville has four keyboards and 3,067 pipes, ranging in length from 32 feet to a quarter inch. Susan Byrum Rountree tells us it also has the congregation singing like never before, and “you can hear the love coming through the pipes.”

In News, the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod postponed action that would have reduced the ability of a minority of bishops to scuttle legislation — as occurred in 2019 regarding the marriage canon. Jason G. Antonio and Sue Careless discuss that and other synodical matters.

Kirk Petersen reports that the adult sons and ex-wife of Bishop Prince Singh have publicly accused him of years of physical and emotional abuse. Meanwhile, all the candidates in the Albany bishop election have pledged to follow church policy on same-sex marriage, while Southern Ohio fielded a slate that includes a prominent member of the presiding bishop’s staff.

Bonnie Nichols Scott profiles a growing church in Columbia, South Carolina, while Dennis Raverty describes a lowbrow modern take on a highbrow Renaissance painting.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael examines liturgy through the lens of baseball rule changes. John Bauerschmidt celebrates a beloved collect with origins in the eighth century.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

  • Canadian Synod Retains Bishops’ Voting Powers
    By Jason G. Antonio and Sue Careless

FEATURES

  • In Search of Growth: Renewed Fellowship, New Staff
    Bring Growth | By Bonnie Nichols Scott
  • Finding a Voice | Susan Byrum Rountree
  • Freedom and Transfiguration on the Frontier
    By Dennis Raverty
  • Fledgling Retreat House Draws Prominent Leaders
    By Kirk Petersen

CULTURES

  • Asteroid City | Review by Christine Havens
  • 27 Hymns | Review by Ryan Flanigan

BOOKS

  • Abundantly More | Review by Ben Lima
  • The Vowed Life | Review by Charles Hoffacker
  • The Roman Mass | Review by Matthew S.C. Olver
  • St. John’s Cathedral Psalter | Review by Jason Abel
  • A Body of Praise | Review by Emily Hylden

DE TERRA VERITAS

  • Baseball, Leisure, and the Liturgy | By Mark Michael

COVENANT

  • Holy Desire and Good Counsel | By John Bauerschmidt

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Children of the God of Israel
  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places

Covenant

Coleridge: The Vocation of the Cinephile; An Opera About Palestrina; Music and Silence

Theses on the North American Anglican Schism

Joyful Mission in a Christian Household

Henri de Lubac: Mystical Theologian

The Dangers of Subculture

News from Elsewhere

Advertisements

 

CLASSIFIEDS

Position Offered: Staff Consultant, LeaderWise, New Brighton, MN

Position Offered: Director of Student Ministries, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, IN

Position Offered: Full-Time Assistant Rector for Pastoral Formation, Church of the Incarnation, Dallas, TX

…view more classified ads.

Online Archives

Search