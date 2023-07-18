New: 8/6 TLC Online

The August 6 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

On the cover, the new organ at St. George’s in Nashville has four keyboards and 3,067 pipes, ranging in length from 32 feet to a quarter inch. Susan Byrum Rountree tells us it also has the congregation singing like never before, and “you can hear the love coming through the pipes.”

In News, the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod postponed action that would have reduced the ability of a minority of bishops to scuttle legislation — as occurred in 2019 regarding the marriage canon. Jason G. Antonio and Sue Careless discuss that and other synodical matters.

Kirk Petersen reports that the adult sons and ex-wife of Bishop Prince Singh have publicly accused him of years of physical and emotional abuse. Meanwhile, all the candidates in the Albany bishop election have pledged to follow church policy on same-sex marriage, while Southern Ohio fielded a slate that includes a prominent member of the presiding bishop’s staff.

Bonnie Nichols Scott profiles a growing church in Columbia, South Carolina, while Dennis Raverty describes a lowbrow modern take on a highbrow Renaissance painting.

In De terra veritas, Mark Michael examines liturgy through the lens of baseball rule changes. John Bauerschmidt celebrates a beloved collect with origins in the eighth century.

All this plus more news, features, commentary, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Canadian Synod Retains Bishops’ Voting Powers

By Jason G. Antonio and Sue Careless

FEATURES

In Search of Growth: Renewed Fellowship, New Staff

Bring Growth | By Bonnie Nichols Scott

Finding a Voice | Susan Byrum Rountree

Freedom and Transfiguration on the Frontier

By Dennis Raverty

Fledgling Retreat House Draws Prominent Leaders

By Kirk Petersen

CULTURES

Asteroid City | Review by Christine Havens

27 Hymns | Review by Ryan Flanigan

BOOKS

Abundantly More | Review by Ben Lima

The Vowed Life | Review by Charles Hoffacker

The Roman Mass | Review by Matthew S.C. Olver

St. John’s Cathedral Psalter | Review by Jason Abel

A Body of Praise | Review by Emily Hylden

DE TERRA VERITAS

Baseball, Leisure, and the Liturgy | By Mark Michael

COVENANT

Holy Desire and Good Counsel | By John Bauerschmidt

OTHER DEPARTMENTS