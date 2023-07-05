People & Places, July 5

Appointments

The Rev. Richard Ahlquist is transitional deacon in charge of Holy Cross, Trussville, Ala.

The Rev. Michael Alford is curate at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Sarah Ball-Damberg is priest in charge of Holy Family, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Tara Bartal is deacon at St. Peter By-the-Lake, Denver, N.C.

The Rev. Kyle Bomar is deacon at St. Thomas, Orange, Va.

The Rev. William Burgess is rector of Holy Trinity, Auburn, Ala.

The Rev. Timothy R. Coppinger is dean of the Diocese of West Missouri’s Central Deanery.

The Rev. Charles Lane Cowen is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Lucas Crossland is curate at Holy Trinity, Fayetteville, N.C.

The Rev. Gary Cyr is rector of St. Andrew’s, Nogales, Ariz.

The Rev. Tommy Drake is deacon at St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea, Nags Head, N.C., and continues work with the Diocese of East Carolina’s Small Church Leadership Project.

The Rev. Liz Embler-Beazley is priest in charge of Grace Memorial, Hammond, La.

The Rev. Kevin M. Goodman is executive director of Education for Ministry.

The Rev. Jared Grant is associate rector at Christ & St. Luke’s, Norfolk, Va.

Canon Ashley Hubbard is the Diocese of South Dakota’s canon for formation.

The Rev. Meg Ingalls is interim rector of St. John the Evangelist, Hingham, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Eddie E. Jones is the Diocese of Florida’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Celal Kamran is curate at St. Luke’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Michael Kilpatrick is deacon at All Souls’, Point Loma, Calif.

The Very Rev. Timothy Kimbrough is the Jack and Barbara Bovender Professor of the Practice of Anglican Studies and director of the Anglican-Episcopal House of Studies at Duke Divinity School.

The Rev. Dr. Jo Ann Lagman is rector of St. David’s, Aurora, Ill.

The Rev. Heather Lawrence is deacon at Agape House, San Diego State University, and St. Andrew’s, Encinitas, Calif.

The Rev. Guimond Pierre Louis is associate rector at Christ Church, Covington, La.

Ms. Anne Marie Lowe is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s missioner for finance and property.

The Rev. Shawn Malarkey is priest in charge of Eastern Shore Chapel, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Ann McAlhany is deacon at Trinity Church, Castine, Maine.

The Rev. Christina Miller is deacon at St. James by-the-Sea, La Jolla, Calif.

The Rev. Lee Miller is priest in charge of St. John the Divine, Sun City Center, Fla.

The Rev. Richard Nelson is associate rector of Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, Va.

The Rev. Curt Norman is rector of St. Paul’s, Brady, Texas.

The Rev. T. Birch Rambo is rector of Resurrection, Eugene, Ore.

The Rev. Seth Raymond is rector of St. Paul’s, Milwaukee.

The Rev. Leslie Roraback is associate rector at St. John’s, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Diana Scheide is rector of Holy Nativity, South Weymouth, Mass.

The Very Rev. Dr. William L. Stomski is interim rector of St. John the Evangelist, Chico, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Mary Sulerud is interim rector of St. John’s, Ellicott City, Md.

The Rev. Noah Van Niel is rector of Christ & St. Luke’s, Norfolk, Va.

Mr. Robert Vivar is the Diocese of San Diego’s migration missioner.

The Rev. Charles E. Wilson Jr. is interim rector of Trinity, Parkersburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Anne Marie Witchger is priest in charge of St. Mark’s in-the-Bowery, New York City.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Albany: Abigail Hoff Bee, Dennis Charles Keegan Jr., Tami Jo Gardner Roessler

Bethlehem: Jennifer Burkhardt, Michael Angel Molina, William Stewart

California: Lisa Virginia da Silva, Whitney Kay Wilson

Colorado: Jamie Edward Galbasini, Robert D. Rose, Anthony Thomas Suggs

Dallas: Patrick Hogan Webb

Eastern and Western Michigan: Beckett Leclaire, Linda Scheerer

Florida: Annette Sines

Kansas: Caroline Katherine Howard, Martha Jean Lamoy, Loralee Sue Mills

Kentucky: Jim Christoph (St. Richard’s, Winter Park, Fla.)

Long Island: Amanda Faville Henes

Maryland: Carolyn Patrice Armstrong, James Edward Reaves

Massachusetts: Joshua (Paddy) Cavanaugh (associate rector, St. George’s, Arlington, Va.), Lisa Faber Ginggen (Grace, Medford), Katherine Hoyer (St. Michael’s, Marblehead), Paul Keene (St. Peter’s, Cambridge), Margaret Lias (Emmanuel, Boston), Keith Nelson, SSJE (Society of St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge), Eva Ortez (Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Boston), Max Sklar (St. Peter’s-San Pedro, Salem), Michael Thompson (Trinity, Melrose), Kevin Vetiac (Good Shepherd, Waban)

Missouri: Loretta Go, David Luckes, Aaron Rogers

New Jersey: Matthew McDermott, Daphne Patricia Roberts, Rocco Michaelangelo Sherman, Kevin Joel Thompson, Jane Fanelli-Miller Wilson

Ohio: Meghan K. Carlson

Pittsburgh: Cynthia Marie Gainer, James A. Miorelli

Southern Ohio: Katherine Glenda Meeks

Southwestern Virginia: Tom DuMontier, Tray Light, Sarah Lusk

Tennessee: John Mark Hunter, Mary Catherine McCarthy, Olufunmilayo Durotoluwa Odidi, Brooks Rogers Smith, Justin Lee Taliaferro

Texas: Le Anne Stokes Brun, Eric Cameron Bumgardner, Eric Joseph Ellis, Laura Warner Gilmer, Cole Christian Jodon, Allen Michael Junek, Garrett Matthew Lane, Leesa James Lewis, Margaret Light, Sarah Faehnie Mast, Amy McGaughy Moehnke, Randy Alan Nelson, Charles M. Stiernberg, Gavin E. Tomlin, Steven Robert Tomlinson, Victoria Umana

West Virginia: Timothy Allen, Christopher Scott

Western Oregon: Emily Laura Boring, Ruth Krueger

Priesthood

Arizona: Donald Bebber, Omar Rodriguez de la O

California: Laura Elizabeth Natta, Stephen Michael Siptroth, Mees Tielens

Central Florida: Zacher Bayonne (assisting priest, All Saints, Chevy Chase, Md.), John Winston (Winn) Collier (associate professor of pastoral theology, Western Theological Seminary, Holland, Mich.), Preston Grissom (chaplain, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Va.), Luke Klingstedt (curate, St. Timothy’s, Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Dallas: Michael Paul Anderson (director of ministry development, Annunciation, Lewisville), Daniel Lambert McCarley (director of children, youth, and family ministries, St. James’, Texarkana)

Eastern and Western Michigan: Joseph Kennedy (priest in charge, St. David’s, Lansing)

Easton: Andrew Cropper (All Hallows, Snow Hill, Md.)

Iowa: Elizabeth Abbott Wells McElroy, Catherine Ann Schroeder

Kentucky: Michael Vollman (Trinity, Russellville)

Louisiana: Carrie Wright, Trish Toburen

Maryland: Carolyn Elizabeth Buser, Angela Elizabeth Furlong, Charity Ann Humm, Scott Edward Rieker, Herschel VonEdward Wade III

Massachusetts: Janelle Hiroshige (associate for youth and community partnerships, Epiphany, Winchester)

Michigan: Gerardo Joel Aponte-Safe (curate, St. John’s, Royal Oak)

Missouri: Ryan Missel

New Jersey: Nicole Paige Kurkowski

Northwest Texas: Susan Pigott (rector of St. Andrew’s, Roswell, N.M.)

Ohio: Robin R. Woodberry (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Canton)

San Joaquin: Jessica Louise Harmon, Luke Aaron Martinez, David D. Wooten

Southwest Florida: William Kennedy Gilmore

Western Louisiana: John Henson (diocesan missioner for racial reconciliation)

Western Oregon: Vijendran Sathyaraj