Rest in Peace, Rise in Glory: June 28

The Rev. Paul Elder, a deacon at St. Aidan’s Church in Malibu, California, and an advocate for the poor and homeless, died February 16 at 86.

A native of London, he became “a young solider in the British Army, a professional chef, a cowboy, an actor, and one point a successful real estate developer,” in the words of a message sent by his son David Elder. “With all that, I know in his heart that the most important career role he played was being a deacon at St. Aidan’s.”

Elder earned a certificate of diaconal studies from Bloy House and was ordained a vocational deacon in 2014.

Elder is survived by his wife, Barbara, his wife of 65 years; sons David and Mark; and many grandchildren.

The Rev. Thomas C. Seitz Jr., whose ministry included a longtime cure in the Diocese of Central Florida, partnership with a Honduran congregation, and Kairos prison ministry, died March 3 at 70.

He was a native of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Virginia Theological Seminary. He was ordained deacon in 1977 and priest in 1978. He served parishes in Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia, before becoming rector of Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake Wales, Florida in 1997. He remained rector there until retiring in 2017.

While serving at Good Shepherd, he initiated a partnership with El Buen Pastor, a church in Santa Maria, Honduras. He led the design effort for El Buen Pastor’s new building, and raised funds for its construction. He also helped design a chapel for All Saints Academy, Winter Haven, while serving as a member of its board.

He was devoted to the Kairos ministry at Avon Park Correctional Institution and a daily practice of centering prayer.

He is survived by Anna, his beloved wife of 44 years; three brothers; three children: and seven grandchildren.

Other Deaths