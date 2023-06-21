People & Places, June 21

Appointments

The Rev. Chris Morck is bridge priest at Our Saviour, Somerset, Mass.

The Rev. Stephen Morris is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, New York City.

The Rev. Ifeanyi Obiechefu is interim rector of Holy Nativity, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Jeanne Person is interim rector of Christ & St. Stephen’s, New York City.

The Rev. Carol Peterson is deacon at St. Philip’s, Joplin, Mo.

The Rev. Isaac Petty is rector of St. James, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. Joseph Pierjok is rector of Grace, Carthage, Mo.

The Rev. Laura Rezac is executive director of St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

The Rev. Harry Arthur (Hal) Roark III is priest in charge of Grace, Ossining, N.Y.

The Rev. Chris Roque is vicar of Calvary, Menard, Texas.

The Rev. John Shirley is priest in charge of Ascension, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. William Stafford-Whittaker is rector of Wicomico Parish, Wicomico Church, Va.

The Rev. Daryl Stanford is vicar of Grace Church, Chanute, Kan., and minster priest for the Agape Minster (St. Timothy’s, Iola, and Calvary, Yates Center).

The Rev. Brian Staude is transition pastor of St. James, Manitowoc, Wis.

The Rev. Canon Eva Suarez is canon for community engagement at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, New York City.

The Rev. Kathy Swain is rector of Grace Church, Winfield, and Trinity, Arkansas City, Kan.

The Rev. Catherine Thompson is priest in charge of All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Jonathan Turtle is rector of Emmanuel, Orlando, Fla.

The Rev. Margaret Tuttle is interim rector of St. John’s, Pleasantville, N.Y.

The Rev. Cathy Venkatesh is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Malden, Mass.

The Rev. David Wilcox is the Diocese of West Missouri’s missioner for youth ministry.

The Ven. Jane Rogers Wilson is the Diocese of Upper South Carolina’s archdeacon.

The Rev. Dr. Kirtley Yearwood is priest in charge of Christ Church, Lucketts, Leesburg, Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Arkansas: Casey Anderson-Molina

New York: David Alexander Barr, Elaine Joelle Murrell

Springfield: Parker Asplin

Utah: Ashley Gurling

Priesthood

Southwest Florida: William Kennedy

Springfield: Mark Klamer

West Texas: The Rev. Jamie George (curate, St. Helena’s, Boerne)

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Valerie Ambrose as canon missioner of the Diocese of Western Michigan’s Central Region

The Rev. Janet Brown as priest in charge of Grace Church, Sheldon, Vt.

The Rev. Rosa Brown as vicar of Iglesia Santa Maria and associate for Hispanic ministries at Trinity Cathedral, Phoenix

The Rev. Dee Anne Dodd as rector of St. Paul’s, Wallingford, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Caroline Hall as rector of St. Benedict’s, Los Osos, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Anne Hallmark as canon missioner of the Diocese of Western Michigan’s Northern Region

The Rev. Ray Hanna as vicar of St. Stephen’s, Erwin, N.C.

The Rev. Peggy Hodgkins as rector of Trinity, Southport, Conn.

The Rev. Brenda Husson as rector of St. James’, New York City

The Rev. Carol Luther as vicar of St. Aidan’s, Bolinas, Calif.

The Rev. George Greer as rector of St. Andrew’s, Rocky Mount, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Brad Purdom as the Diocese of Ohio’s canon for congregations

The Rev. Cynthia Sever as rector of the Episcopal Parish of Alton (Illinois)

The Rev. Karin Wade as rector of St. Mary’s, Rockport, Mass.

Deconsecrations-Closures

DuBose Conference Center, Monteagle, Tenn.

St. John’s, Waverly, Md.

St. Paul’s, Canaan, Vt.