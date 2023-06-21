New: 7/9 TLC Online

The July 9 World Mission issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
On the cover, Robyn Douglass reports on the Anglican Church of Australia’s efforts to support greater autonomy for Indigenous parishes. The Rt. Rev. Keith Joseph in Queensland “hopes to be the last white fella bishop of this area.”
The Anglican Church of Uganda generally supports a new Anti-Homosexuality Act, Douglas Leblanc reports, but the church favors life in prison rather than capital punishment for “aggravated homosexuality.”
Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry was hospitalized briefly for internal bleeding and a heart condition, and canceled several weeks of travel plans. Meanwhile, the new “Profile for the Election of the 28th Presiding Bishop” specifies that Curry’s successor should have “an aptitude for leadership through systemic change,” as the church faces continued membership declines. Kirk Petersen has both stories.
Top officials of the Diocese of Haiti have been arrested or are sought for arms trafficking, as the diocese and nation remain in chaos. In the Church of England, allegations of sexual abuse (or the mishandling thereof) are leveled at an evangelical priest and a retired archbishop.
In a more positive vein, Kirk caught up in Rwanda with the Anglican Church in North America’s Bishop of South Carolina, who described the respectful relationship he and his Episcopal counterpart have developed.
Mike Patterson profiles a growing church in Blanco, Texas. Christine Havens describes the global Anglican effort to combat human trafficking, and the emergence of blacksmith priests in the United States. Emilie Teresa Smith visits a church under construction in Colombia, and Jeff Boldt describes moving his family to Egypt for ministry.
All this plus more news and features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.
NEWS
- Church Backs Prison, Not Death, for ‘Aggravated
Homosexuality’ | By Douglas LeBlanc
- From Rwanda, a Tale of Healing in South Carolina
By Kirk Petersen
FEATURES
- In Search of Growth: Spreading the Welcome Mat in
the Hill Country | By Mike Patterson
- Making Mission a Two-way Reality with Indigenous
People | By Robyn Douglass
- Anglican Alliance Fights Trafficking with Safe
Migration | By Christine Havens
- Passing Through But Once: Sacred Travel
By Darren S. Herring
- West Indian Churches Leasing Land for Income
By Melissa Williams-Sambrano
- The Church Under Construction in Colombia
By Emilie Teresa Smith
- On Shared Humanity and Diverse Religion: Notes
from Egypt | By Jeff Boldt
- Suffrages Recycled for Personal Prayer | By Charles Hoffacker
CULTURES
- The Quiet Alchemy of the Ordinary
By Dennis Raverty
- Tempered by the Holy Spirit: Clergy Metalworkers
By Christine Havens
COVENANT
- A Catholic Appreciation of Tim Keller
By Jonathan Mitchican
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- Book Reviews
- Children of the God of Israel
- Sunday’s Readings
- People & Places