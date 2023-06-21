New: 7/9 TLC Online

The July 9 World Mission issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

On the cover, Robyn Douglass reports on the Anglican Church of Australia’s efforts to support greater autonomy for Indigenous parishes. The Rt. Rev. Keith Joseph in Queensland “hopes to be the last white fella bishop of this area.”

The Anglican Church of Uganda generally supports a new Anti-Homosexuality Act, Douglas Leblanc reports, but the church favors life in prison rather than capital punishment for “aggravated homosexuality.”

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry was hospitalized briefly for internal bleeding and a heart condition, and canceled several weeks of travel plans. Meanwhile, the new “Profile for the Election of the 28th Presiding Bishop” specifies that Curry’s successor should have “an aptitude for leadership through systemic change,” as the church faces continued membership declines. Kirk Petersen has both stories.

Top officials of the Diocese of Haiti have been arrested or are sought for arms trafficking, as the diocese and nation remain in chaos. In the Church of England, allegations of sexual abuse (or the mishandling thereof) are leveled at an evangelical priest and a retired archbishop.

In a more positive vein, Kirk caught up in Rwanda with the Anglican Church in North America’s Bishop of South Carolina, who described the respectful relationship he and his Episcopal counterpart have developed.

Mike Patterson profiles a growing church in Blanco, Texas. Christine Havens describes the global Anglican effort to combat human trafficking, and the emergence of blacksmith priests in the United States. Emilie Teresa Smith visits a church under construction in Colombia, and Jeff Boldt describes moving his family to Egypt for ministry.

NEWS

Church Backs Prison, Not Death, for ‘Aggravated

Homosexuality’ | By Douglas LeBlanc

By Kirk Petersen

FEATURES

In Search of Growth: Spreading the Welcome Mat in

the Hill Country | By Mike Patterson

from Egypt | By Jeff Boldt Suffrages Recycled for Personal Prayer | By Charles Hoffacker

CULTURES

The Quiet Alchemy of the Ordinary

By Dennis Raverty

By Dennis Raverty Tempered by the Holy Spirit: Clergy Metalworkers

By Christine Havens

COVENANT

A Catholic Appreciation of Tim Keller

By Jonathan Mitchican

OTHER DEPARTMENTS