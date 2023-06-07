People & Places, June 7

Appointments

The Rev. Lori Babcock is interim rector of Incarnation, Great Falls, Mont.

The Rev. Nina Bacas is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. John Badders is interim rector of St. Helena’s, Boerne, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Meaghan Brower is associate rector of St. Mary’s, Portsmouth, R.I.

The Rev. Candis Burgess is rector of St. Paul’s, Monroe, N.C.

The Rev. Patrick Bush is rector of St. Andrew the Apostle, Rocky Hill, Conn.

The Rev. Julett Butler is deacon at St. John’s, Ellenville, N.Y.

The Rev. Simon Carian is rector of St. James’, Clovis, N.M.

The Rev. David Chatel is rector of St. Paul’s Chapel, Magnolia Springs, Ala.

The Rev. Christopher Cole is rector of Calvary, Summit, N.J.

The Rev. Christopher Colon is deacon at Christ Church, Marlboro, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Sarah Colvin is priest in charge of All Saints, Sharons Chapel, Va.

The Rev. Josh Condon is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Zeke Coughlin is rector of St. Matthew’s, Toledo, Ohio.

The Rev. Mary Davis is priest in charge of St. John the Divine, Burlington, Wis.

The Rev. Karen Deal is deacon at Grace Church, Winfield, Kan.

Ms. Karla Sikaffy duPlantier is the Diocese of Louisiana’s coordinator for Latino/Hispanic ministries.

The Rev. Stephen Fales is interim rector of St. George’s, Sanford, Maine.

The Rev. Brett Figlewski is rector of St. Paul’s, Bantam, Conn.

The Rev. Canon Emilie Finn is canon for congregational development and pastoral care at Christ Church Cathedral, Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Flanagan is interim rector of Holy Trinity, Pawling, N.Y.

The Rev. Anahi T. Galante is priest in charge of Holyrood/Santa Cruz, New York City.

The Rev. Tom Gartin is rector of Faith Church, Cameron Park, Calif.

The Rev. Panel Guerrier is priest in charge of St. Anselm’s, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

The Rev. Frank Hakoola is priest in charge of St. John’s, South Salem, N.Y.

The Rev. Matthew Hanisian is rector of Christ Church, Winnetka, Ill.

The Rev. Alan Hesse is priest in charge of Sts. Matthew and Mark, Barrington, R.I.

The Rev. Canon Bruce Jackson is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for Black ministry.

The Rev. David Jackson is rector of All Saints’, Kapaa, Hawaii.

The Rev. Simeon Johnson is priest in charge of St. Joseph’s, Bronx, N.Y.

Ms. Heather Kenison is diocesan youth minister in the Diocese of Indianapolis.

The Rev. Vinnie Lainson is priest in charge of Christ Church, Brandy Station, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Richard Laribee is rector of Christ Church West River, Shady Side, Md.

The Rev. Emily Collette Linton is associate rector at Ascension, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. John McCann is interim rector of Christ Church, St. Joseph, Mo.

The Rev. Brandt Montgomery is vicar of St. Mark’s, Lappans, Boonsboro, Md.