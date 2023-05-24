People & Places, May 24, 2023

Appointments

The Rev. Deacon Paul Barker is pastor of Christ Church, Bluefield, W.Va., and director of the Highland Educational Project.

The Rev. Kevin Barron is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s interim diocesan transition minister and continues as associate for congregational vitality and Shaped by Faith.

The Rev. Bryan Michael Callen is vicar of St. Stephen’s, Sweetwater, and All Saints’, Colorado City, Texas.

Ms. Sarah Carlson is program director of Camp Capers, Waring, Texas.

The Very Rev. Shay Craig is dean of Christ Cathedral, Salina, Kan.

The Rev. Canon Matthew Dayton-Welch is rector of Epiphany, New York City.

The Rev. Sinclair Ender is priest in charge of Christ Church, North Conway, N.H.

Ms. Kana Goldsmith is interim director of Sawyerville, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Mary Ann Hill is rector of Trinity on the Hill, Los Alamos, N.M.

The Rev. Steve Holt is rector of Guardian Angel, Remington, and the Diocese of Maryland’s associate for mission.

The Rev. Stacy Kelly is assistant rector for outreach ministries at St. Paul’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. John Kennedy III is associate rector of St. Mark’s, New Canaan, Conn.

The Very Rev. Steve Lipscomb is priest in charge of Church of the Covenant, Junction City, Kan.

The Rev. Dr. William Lytle is long-term supply priest at St. Paul’s, Sidney, N.Y., and continues as rector of Christ Church, Gilbertsville, and long-term supply priest at St. Paul’s, Franklin.

The Rev. Slaven Manning is rector of St. John’s, Winnsboro, S.C., and continues as rector of St. Luke’s, Newberry.

The Rev. Charles Marks is transitions officer for the Diocese of West Missouri.

The Rev. Darcey Mercier is priest in charge of Grace Church, Sheldon, and St. Luke’s, St. Albans, Vt.

The Rev. Catherine Munz is interim priest at St. Michael’s of the Valley, Ligonier, Pa.

The Rev. Ernesto (Jar) C. Pasalo Jr. is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Waimānalo, Hawaii.

The Rev. Gregory Pennington is rector of St. John’s, Huntington, W.Va.

The Rev. Dcn. Kaitlyn Presley is associate rector at All Saints, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Ms. Marisa Rainey is director of camp and program at the Episcopal Conference Center, Pascoag, R.I.

The Rev. Dr. Shane Scott-Hamblen is rector of St. Michael & All Angels, Corona Del Mar, Calif.

The Very Rev. Dr. Benjamin Shambaugh is rector of St. Luke’s, East Hampton, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. John T. Sorensen is priest in charge of Messiah, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Rev. Floyd (Buddy) Stallings is canon to the ordinary in the Diocese of New York.

The Rev. Canon Christopher Streeter is priest in charge of Christ Church, Newton, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Sturgeon is vicar of Holy Spirit Church, Concord, Calif.

Mr. Greg Tuttle is the Diocese of San Diego’s digital evangelist.

The Rev. Naomi Tutu is priest associate at All Saints’, Atlanta.

The Rev. Ginny Urbanek and the Rev. Steve White are chaplains to retired clergy and surviving spouses in the Diocese of Maine.

The Rev. Mason Waldhauser is rector of St. Margaret’s, Inverness, Fla.