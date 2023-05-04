“Lovest Thou Me,” Olney Hymns (1779)

John xxi. 16

Hark, my soul! it is the Lord;

’Tis Thy Saviour, hear His word;

Jesus speaks, and speaks to thee,

“Say, poor sinner, lov’st thou me?

I deliver’d thee when bound,

And, when wounded, heal’d thy wound;

Sought thee wand’ring, set thee right,

Turn’d thy darkness into light.

Can a woman’s tender care

Cease, towards the child she bare?

Yes, she may forgetful be,

Yet will I remember thee.

Mine is an unchanging love,

Higher than the heights above;

Deeper than the depths beneath,

Free and faithful, strong as death.

Thou shalt see my glory soon,

When the work of grace is done;

Partner of my throne shalt be,

Say, poor sinner, lov’st thou me?”

Lord, it is my chief complaint,

That my love is weak and faint;

Yet I love thee and adore,

Oh for grace to love thee more!

William Cowper (1731-1800) was an English Anglican poet and hymnwriter. He experienced a dramatic evangelical conversion as a young man and collaborated with John Newton in writing Olney Hymns, a collection that deeply shaped evangelical worship across the English-speaking world. He was also a dedicated abolitionist, and wrote several influential antislavery poems.