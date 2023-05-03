Newly Elected Bishop Inhibited Twice amid Allegation

By Sue Careless

Only three days after he was elected as the next Bishop of Ontario, Bishop William Cliff of the Diocese of Brandon has been inhibited in both the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario by Metropolitan Anne Germond and in his home Province of Rupert’s Land by Archbishop Greg Kerr-Wilson.

An allegation has been received by Archbishop Germond, and she reports that “the proper authorities have been informed.” The nature of the allegation has not been made public.

While the allegation is being investigated, Bishop Cliff may not exercise the functions of ordained ministry.

He was to succeed Bishop Michael Oulton, who wrote to the diocese May 2:

“I want to be clear with you that inhibition does not in any way relate to the veracity of the claim. It is an administrative step in the process of investigation. I am not at liberty to discuss the particulars of the allegation, but would ask that you hold the complainant, Bishop Cliff, and the Diocese of Brandon in your ongoing prayers.”

While an electoral synod on April 29 gave Cliff an overwhelming victory on the first ballot, his election needed to be ratified by the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario’s House of Bishops. This is standard procedure in the Anglican Church of Canada: an episcopal election of a diocesan or suffragan bishop must be ratified by the bishop-elect’s Provincial House of Bishops. Archbishop Germond issued a letter dated May 2 saying:

“I am writing to advise you that I have suspended the concurrence process while an investigation into an allegation against Bishop Cliff takes place. This investigation will likely take longer than seven days and may take months to complete, meaning that the election cannot be ratified at this time.”

She continued: “While this is difficult news to receive, I am asking for your patience and your prayers. While the election is suspended matters will continue in the diocese as is. I know you will continue God’s mission as God’s faithful people. Be assured that as soon as I have something further to communicate regarding this matter I will do so.”

Oulton, who is 63 and has served as diocesan bishop for 12 years, had planned to retire after the installation of the new bishop-elect.

About 9,000 Anglicans are on the parish rolls in the Diocese of Ontario. They worship in 63 congregations in 42 parishes in eastern Ontario. The diocese borders the north shore of Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River, extending from Quinte West to Cardinal. It is a largely rural diocese. Besides Kingston, which is the see city, other urban centers include Belleville, Brockville, and Trenton.

Metropolitan Kerr-Wilson is expected to appoint someone to lead the Diocese of Brandon until there is an electoral synod to select a new bishop. Cliff has been its bishop since 2016.

The Diocese of Brandon stretches from the top of the civil province of Manitoba at the border with Nunavut down the western half of the province to the border with North Dakota. The Anglican population is thought to be about 11,000; however, as in most dioceses, far fewer attend church regularly. There are about 50 mainly rural parishes, and almost half the clergy are non-stipendiary.