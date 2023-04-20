Phase 3: Time to Discuss Lambeth Calls

Adapted from the Lambeth Conference website

A new steering group appointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury has announced that Phase 3 of the Lambeth Conference Journey will launch in late May 2023.

The aim of Phase 3 will be to carry the Lambeth Calls discussed at Canterbury in 2022 into the life of the Anglican Communion.

Phase invites bishops and spouses who met at the conference to explore the Lambeth Calls in their settings, and invites wider church communities to become involved.

Phase 3 will feature seasonal webinars, organized by the Lambeth Conference team, to look at each of the Lambeth Calls in turn. Churches and communities are encouraged to meet for group discussions on each of the Lambeth Call themes.

Phase 3 webinars will feature contributions from guests, including members of the call drafting groups. Reflection and Bible Study materials will also be made available for groups to use in their settings.

There is no obligation for groups to discuss the Lambeth Calls in any order, but Phase 3 is being offered as a way of supporting and resourcing churches if they opt to do so.

After the webinars, the updated Lambeth Calls (which incorporated feedback from the bishops during the Lambeth Conference) will be published in late May.

The Lambeth Calls cover a range of important themes in church and world affairs including: “Discipleship,” “The Environment and Sustainable Development,” “Anglican Identity,” “Safe Church,” “Science and Faith,” “Human Dignity,” “Christian Unity,” “Mission and Evangelism,” and “Interfaith and Reconciliation.”

“Lambeth Calls are not intended as resolutions or ‘orders’ to be imposed,” said Archbishop Julio Murray, chairman of the steering committee. “They are being offered as calls or invitations that can be explored together, in a way that strengthens our life as an Anglican Communion. Our prayer for Phase 3 is that you will all ‘Add Your Voice to the Call,’ involve your churches and share your stories, as we discern how God is calling us to walk, listen and witness together.”

Phase 3 launch webinars are being scheduled for May 24-25. Those who attended the Lambeth Conference, and wider church audiences, are welcome to register.

Read more about Phase 3.