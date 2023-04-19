People & Places: April 19, 2023

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Betsy Randall is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s canon to the ordinary.

Ms. Rachel Ravellette is the Diocese of Central New York’s communications director.

The Rev. John Reardon is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Cumberland, Md.

The Rev. Spencer Reece is vicar of St. Paul’s, Wickford, R.I.

Mr. Paul Ricketts is service ministries associate at St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

Ms. Renzi Ricketts is summer camp director at St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

The Rev. Daniel Robayo-Hidalgo is vicar of St. Mary Magdalene/Sta. María Magdalena, Manor, Texas.

The Rev. Fred Robinson is interim rector of Emmanuel Memorial, Champaign, Ill.

The Rev. Shawn Rutledge is rector of St. Peter’s, Casa Grande, Ariz.

The Rev. Meghan Ryan is rector of St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Rev. Columba Salamony is rector of St. Mark’s, Pen Yan, N.Y.

The Rev. Anjel Scarborough is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s liturgist.

The Rev. Claudia Scheda is priest in charge of St. John’s-Grace, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev. Anne Schnaare is rector of Grace, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Very Rev. Kyle Dice Seage is rector of St. Stephen’s, Belvedere, Calif.

The Rev. Jessica E. Sexton is rector of Trinity Church, Glen Arm, Md.

The Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks is co-pastor of Grace, Buena Vista, Colo.

Ms. Malinda Shamburger is executive director of the Diocese of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry.

The Rev. Jason Shelby is rector of St. Francis, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The Rev. Samuel Sheridan is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Very Rev. Robert Shives is rector of Trinity, Martinsburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Matthew Simpson is deacon at St. Mary’s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Very Rev. Patrick Skutch is dean of the Diocese of Chicago’s Elgin Deanery.

The Rev. Scott Slater is interim rector of St. David’s, Roland Park, Baltimore.

The Rev. Dr. Jacqueline R. Soltys is rector of Good Shepherd, Norfolk, Va.

The Ven. Tim Spannaus is archdeacon of the Diocese of Michigan and deacon at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Very Rev. Frank St. Amour III is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Northern Convocation.

The Rev. Jim Stanley is rector of Calvary, Lombard, Ill.

The Rev. Barbara Stewart is a canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. John Stonesifer is interim rector of St. John’s Western Run, Reistertown, Md.

The Very Rev. Jonathan Stratton is dean and rector of Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Strenth is rector of St. Matthew’s, Orlando, Fla.

The Ven. Howard Stringfellow is supply priest in charge of St. James & St. George, Jermyn, Pa., and will continue serving at Good Shepherd, Scranton.

The Rev. Joseph Summers is an honorary canon of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Rev. Christine Sutton is deacon at Trinity Church, W. Pittston, Pa., and will continue as deacon at Prince of Peace, Dallas, Pa.

The Rev. Cynthia Bronson Sweigert is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s ecumenical and interreligious officer.

The Very Rev. Kay Sylvester is dean of Deanery 9, Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Clifford Syner III is president of RISEN Wellness and rector of Resurrection, Clarksville, Tenn.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Missouri: Mtipe Dickson Koggani, Erin Michelle Pickersgill (ministry developer for children and youth, Diocese of Missouri), Jessica Brooke Wachter

Nebraska: Lisa K.P. Aguilar (curate, Trinity Cathedral, Omaha)

Newark: William Adams (associate rector for church growth, St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood)

Northern Michigan: Sarah Diener-Schlitt (priest in charge, Trinity, Houghton)

Ohio: Leah L. Romanelli DeJesus, Maureen M. Major (priest in charge, St. James’, Boardman)

Pennsylvania: Josiah M. Daniels (assistant rector, St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Pa.)

Southern Virginia: Jean Mackay Vinson (priest in charge, Emmanuel, Franklin, Va.)

Southwestern Virginia: Samson Mamour (curate, Grace, Lexington), Cara Modisett (curate, Trinity, Staunton), William Yagel (curate, Grace, Radford)

Springfield: Danté Anglin (priest in charge, St. Barnabas, Havana, Ill.), Jonathan Butcher, Michael Clark

Tennessee: Charlie McClain (vicar, St. Matthew’s, McMinnville), David Nichols (curate, St. Michael’s, Raleigh, N.C.)

Texas: Kristin Braun (curate and director of community engagement, St. David’s, Austin), Joshua B. Kulak (curate, St. Michael’s, Austin), Michael J. Thomas (Our Saviour, Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vermont: Bram Kranichfeld, (priest in charge, All Saints, South Burlington), Darcey Mercier

West Missouri: Collin Larimore (assisting clergy, Grace, Carthage), Jean Long (associate rector, St. Andrew’s, Kansas City)

West Texas: Barbara Duffield

West Virginia: David Johnston (campus ministry, Trinity, Huntington), Nancy Martin (Ascension, Hinton)

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Dr. Jay Geisler as rector of St. Peter’s Brentwood, Pittsburgh

The Rev. Sally Joyner Giffin as rector of Harriet Chapel, Catotcin Parish, Thurmont, Md.

The Very Rev. John Horn as dean of Trinity Cathedral, Davenport, Iowa.