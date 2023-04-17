The Living Church

2023 Student Essay Competition Now Open

The Living Church is pleased to announce the 14th annual Student Essays in Christian Wisdom Competition.

Any Anglican or Episcopal student enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program (BA, MDiv, MA, or equivalent diploma; not ThM or other secondary degrees) in a seminary or theological college of the Anglican Communion or accredited ecumenical equivalent may submit an essay of 1,500 to 2,000 words.

Essays may address any topic within the classic disciplines of theology (Bible, history, systematics,moral theology, liturgy). We also welcome essays written to fulfill course requirements. We will give special consideration to essays that demonstrate a mastery of one or more of the registers of Christian wisdom and radiate a love of the communion of the Church in Jesus Christ, the Wisdom of God.

Deadline: July 1, 2023

Prizes:

1st Place: $500
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $175

Students may send essays (in Word file format) to ambernoel@livingchurch.org no later than July 1, 2023.

Entries should include the student’s full name, postal and email address, and the name and address of the student’s school.

