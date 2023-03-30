New: 4/9 TLC Online

The April 9 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover art is “Resurrection,” by Ukrainian artist and iconographer Ivanka Demchuk.

In News, the struggle over the future of the Diocese of Florida continues. Kirk Petersen has an in-depth account as the diocese begins the process of seeking consent to consecrate the Rev. Charlie Holt. Allison DeFoor tells us that when Samuel Johnson Howard first became bishop, he was the target of criticism by conservatives, not liberals. And nominee Miguel Rosada writes that his voters would have switched to Holt, giving him a comfortable margin of victory.

Douglas LeBlanc reports that the Province of Southern Africa has approved pastoral prayers for same-sex couples (while rejecting a bid for same-sex blessings), and Kirk describes how David Read will succeed David Reed as Bishop of West Texas.

A blank page can be either unnerving or a source of inspiration. Jill Duff recommends childlike faith to enable a person’s unique contribution.

A growing number of Episcopal churches are establishing multisite congregations, a model pioneered by evangelical churches, and Lauren Anderson-Cripps has the story.

Delving into history, Richard J. Mammana Jr. recounts the racial evolution of the Moravian and Episcopal churches, and Mike Patterson traces two centuries of service by the Bible and Common Prayer Book Society. Three people who knew him well reflect on the life of the late Frank Griswold, the 25th presiding bishop.

All this plus more news, an Easter essay, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Diocese of Florida Determined to Pursue Consents

By Kirk Petersen

OPINION

Bishop Howard Was Once a Target of Conservatives

By Alison DeFoor

FEATURES

Excerpt from Lighting the Beacons | By Jill Duff

Parishes Go Multisite for Mission

By Lauren Anderson-Cripps

Two Histories of Race and Faith

By Richard J. Mammana Jr.

Society Donates Bibles and Prayer Books for Nearly

200 Years | By Mike Patterson

Looking for Partners Helps Illinois Parish Grow

By Bonnie N. Scott

Easter's Asceticism of Festivity | By Timothy O'Malley

Remembrances of Frank Griswold

By Jeffrey D. Lee, Phoebe Pettingell, and Paul Zahl

BOOKS

An Easter Book of Days | Review by Daniel W. McClain

The Passenger and Stella Maris

Review by Christine Havens

What Makes You Come Alive

Review by Marcia Hotchkiss

The Old Testament and God

Review by Brandon M. Thompson

