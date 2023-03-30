New: 4/9 TLC Online

The April 9 Easter issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
Our cover art is “Resurrection,” by Ukrainian artist and iconographer Ivanka Demchuk.
In News, the struggle over the future of the Diocese of Florida continues. Kirk Petersen has an in-depth account as the diocese begins the process of seeking consent to consecrate the Rev. Charlie Holt. Allison DeFoor tells us that when Samuel Johnson Howard first became bishop, he was the target of criticism by conservatives, not liberals. And nominee Miguel Rosada writes that his voters would have switched to Holt, giving him a comfortable margin of victory.
Douglas LeBlanc reports that the Province of Southern Africa has approved pastoral prayers for same-sex couples (while rejecting a bid for same-sex blessings), and Kirk describes how David Read will succeed David Reed as Bishop of West Texas.
A blank page can be either unnerving or a source of inspiration. Jill Duff recommends childlike faith to enable a person’s unique contribution.
A growing number of Episcopal churches are establishing multisite congregations, a model pioneered by evangelical churches, and Lauren Anderson-Cripps has the story.
Delving into history, Richard J. Mammana Jr. recounts the racial evolution of the Moravian and Episcopal churches, and Mike Patterson traces two centuries of service by the Bible and Common Prayer Book Society. Three people who knew him well reflect on the life of the late Frank Griswold, the 25th presiding bishop.
NEWS
- Diocese of Florida Determined to Pursue Consents
By Kirk Petersen
OPINION
- Bishop Howard Was Once a Target of Conservatives
By Alison DeFoor
FEATURES
- Excerpt from Lighting the Beacons | By Jill Duff
- Parishes Go Multisite for Mission
By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
- Two Histories of Race and Faith
By Richard J. Mammana Jr.
- Society Donates Bibles and Prayer Books for Nearly
200 Years | By Mike Patterson
- Looking for Partners Helps Illinois Parish Grow
By Bonnie N. Scott
- Easter’s Asceticism of Festivity | By Timothy O’Malley
- Remembrances of Frank Griswold
By Jeffrey D. Lee, Phoebe Pettingell, and Paul Zahl
BOOKS
- An Easter Book of Days | Review by Daniel W. McClain
- The Passenger and Stella Maris
Review by Christine Havens
- What Makes You Come Alive
Review by Marcia Hotchkiss
- The Old Testament and God
Review by Brandon M. Thompson
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- Children of the God of Israel
- Sunday’s Readings
- People & Places