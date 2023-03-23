The Society, Evangelicals Protest C of E’s Same-Sex Blessings

By Douglas LeBlanc

The eight bishops who lead the traditionalist Anglo-Catholic ecclesial body known as The Society have endorsed a theological statement that reaffirms the Christian Church’s historic doctrine of marriage.

“On the Church of England’s Living in Love and Faith process, we intend to issue a further statement in the coming months, in line with the timetable outlined for the July 2023 session of General Synod,” The Society’s eight bishops wrote in a statement released on St. Patrick’s Day. “In the meantime, we wholly endorse the contents of the attached paper on the Church of England’s doctrine of marriage, which — among others — the Bishops of Chichester and of Fulham have signed.”

The statement endorsed by The Society was issued by 14 bishops, including two women who serve as bishops suffragan (Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, and Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham).

The endorsement is significant because The Society, like other Anglo-Catholic groups, includes male clergy who are attracted to other men.

The Society joins three tall-steeple evangelical parishes — All Souls Langham Palace, St. Ebbe’s, Oxford, and St. Helen’s Bishopsgate — in protesting General Synod’s vote to authorize blessings for same-sex couples, while stopping short of calling those partnerships marriages. The evangelical parishes have announced that they will withhold or redirect money they previously sent to their dioceses.

In Parliament, meanwhile, MP Ben Bradshaw of Exeter presented a ten-minute motion that would “enable clergy of the Church of England to conduct same sex marriages on Church of England premises in certain circumstances; and for connected purposes.”

“Of course, discussion about the potential impact of the Bill is somewhat academic, given that it has no chance of becoming law,” Bradshaw said. “The main motivation in introducing it is to encourage the bishops to stick to the commitments and timetable agreed by February’s Synod and resist any delay or backsliding at the next Synod in July. There has been sustained pressure from a vocal minority inside the Church against the very modest proposals on the table.”

Bradshaw identified the dissenting churches as “a small number of homophobic parishes here [that] have stopped paying their diocesan contributions in protest.”

Bradshaw did not mention that St. Ebbe’s is led by the Rev. Vaughan Roberts, who disclosed in 2012 that he is attracted to other men but chooses celibacy as a matter of obedience to Christian teaching.

“We will be working closely with others, especially within the Church of England Evangelical Council, to discuss what other actions we can take, either individually as churches or together, both to distance ourselves from false teaching and to promote the cause of the gospel,” Roberts wrote in a statement on the St. Ebbe’s website. “As a larger church, we are especially conscious of our responsibility to help and support smaller evangelical churches, as well as faithful clergy and laity who are in the especially vulnerable situation of serving in churches where their congregations are divided or against them on these issues.

In a similar fashion, John R.W. Stott, rector of All Souls’ for 25 years, was single and chaste all of his life.