From “Knowledge of God’s Will Without Obedience,” Parochial and Plain Sermons (1832)

Many a man instead of learning humility in practice, confesses himself a poor sinner, and next prides himself upon the confession. He ascribes the glory of his redemption to God, and then becomes in a manner proud that he is redeemed. He is proud of his so-called humility…

When a man complains of his hardness of heart or weakness of purpose, let him see to it whether this complaint is more than a mere pretense to quiet his conscience which is frightened at his putting off repentance…

If you hate your own corruption in sincerity and truth, if you are really pierced to the heart that you do not do what you know you should do, if you would love God if you could, then the Gospel speaks to you words of peace and hope. It is a very different thing indolently to say, “I would I were a different man,” and to close with God’s offer to make you different, when it is put before you. Here is the test between earnestness and insincerity. You say you wish to be a different man; Christ takes you at your word, so to speak; he offers to make you different. He says, “I will take away from you the heart of stone, the love of this world and its pleasures, if you will submit to my discipline.” Here a man draws back. No. He cannot bear to lose the love of the world, to part with his present desires and tastes. He cannot consent to be changed. After all he is well satisfied at the bottom of his heart to remain as he is. Only he wants his conscience taken out of the way…

God does great things by plain methods. And men start from them through pride because they are plain. This was the conduct of Naaman the Syrian. Christ says, “Watch and pray;” herein lies our cure. To watch and to pray are surely in our power, and by these means we are certain of getting strength. You feel your weakness; you fear to be overcome by temptation: then keep out of the way of it. This is watching. Avoid society [ie relationships and activities] which is likely to mislead you; flee from the very shadow of evil; you cannot be too careful; better be a little too strict than a little too easy — it is the safer side. Abstain from reading books which are dangerous to you. Turn from bad thoughts when they arise, set about some business, begin conversing with some friend, or say to yourself the Lord’s Prayer reverently. When you are urged by temptation, whether it be by the threats of the world, false shame, self-interest, provoking conduct on the part of another, or the world’s sinful pleasures, urged to be cowardly, or covetous, or unforgiving, or sensual, shut your eyes and think of Christ’s precious blood-shedding.

Do not dare to say you cannot help sinning; a little attention to these points will go far (through God’s grace) to keep you in the right way. And again, pray as well as watch. You must know that you can do nothing of yourself; your past experience has taught you this; therefore, look to God for the will and the power; ask him earnestly in his son’s name; seek his holy ordinances. Is not this in your power? Have you not power at least over the limbs of your body, so as to attend the means of grace constantly? Have you literally not the power to come hither, to observe the fasts and festivals of the church; to come to his holy altar and receive the bread of life?

Get yourself, at least, to do this, to put out the hand, to take his gracious body and blood. This is no arduous work. And you say you really wish to gain the blessings he offers. What would you have more than a free gift, vouchsafed “without money and without price?” So, make no more excuses; murmur not about your own bad heart, your knowing and resolving, and not doing. Here is your remedy.

St. John Henry Newman (1801-1890) was among the most widely influential English theologians of the nineteenth century. One of the principal leaders of Anglicanism’s Catholic revival at Oxford in the 1830’s, he became a Roman Catholic in 1845, and was an Oratorian for the remainder of his life. He was made a cardinal shortly before his death and was canonized by the Roman Catholic Church in 2019. His Parochial and Plain Sermons, first published in 1863, were written in his years as an Anglican priest, while serving as vicar of Oxford’s Church of Saint Mary the Virgin. His feast day on the Roman Calendar is October 9 and he is commemorated on other days on the liturgical calendars of several Anglican Churches.