copy of People & Places: February 15, 2023

Appointments

The Rev. Theresa Brion is priest in charge of St. John’s, West Point, Va.

The Rt. Rev. Franklin Brookhart is dean of Deanery 4, Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Julie Bryant is rector of St. John’s, Arlington, and St. Patrick’s, Falls Church, Va.

The Rev. Donavan Cain is rector of St. Thomas, Huntsville, Ala.

The Rev. Annie Calhoun is vicar at St. Anne’s, Washougal, Wash.

The Rev. Clay Calhoun is rector of St. Timothy’s, Southaven, and vicar of Holy Cross, Olive Branch, Miss.

Ms. Amy Campbell is director of children’s and youth ministry at St. Mary’s, High Point, N.C.

The Very Rev. Melissa Campbell-Langdell is co-dean of Deanery 1, Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. R. Douglas Carter is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Ms. Lara Case is director for children, youth, and families at Grace Church, Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The Rev. Gus Chrysson is rector of Ascension at Fork, Advance, N.C.

The Rev. Victoria H. Clayton is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Laytonsville, Md.

The Rev. Jennifer Cleveland is rector of St. Augustine’s in-the-Woods, Freeland, Wash.

Ms. Caela Collins is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s digital storyteller.

The Rev. Will Compton is priest in charge of Chapel of the Cross, Madison, Miss.

The Ven. Charles N. deGravelles is archdeacon of the Diocese of Louisiana.

Mr. Craig Dosher is assistant to the rector at Holy Cross, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Bill Lane Doulos is a canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Chris Dreisbach is interim rector of All Saints, New York City.

The Rev. Zachary Drennen is priest in charge of St. James’, Lewisburg, W.Va.

The Ven. Beth Drew is a Global Mission Advocate in the Diocese of Western Michigan.

The Very Rev. Michael Dwyer is dean of the Diocese of Chicago’s Rockford Deanery.

The Rev. Carl Edwards is deacon at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, Topeka, Kan.

Ms. Adrienne Elliott is program coordinator for multicultural ministries in the Diocese of Olympia.

The Rev. Gates Elliott is associate rector of St. James’s, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Rachel Endicott is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Canon Tyrone Fowlkes is canon for congregational life at Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral.

The Rev. Brian Fox is rector of St. Paul’s, San Antonio.

The Rev. Jenifer Gamber is rector of St. Peter’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Armando Ghinaglia is priest in charge of Iglesia Betania, Stamford, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Luigi Gioia is associate for adult education and formation at St. Thomas, New York.

Mr. Michael Glass is chancellor for the president of the House of Deputies, and continues as chancellor of the Diocese of San Joaquin.

The Rev. David Goodpaster is vicar of St. James, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Dale Grandfield is rector of Church of the Mediator/El Mediador, Allentown, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Andrew R. Guffey is rector of St. Mary’s in-the-Hills, Lake Orion, Mich.

The Rev. Canon Lisa Hackney-James is provost at St. James Cathedral, Chicago.

The Rev. January Hamill is co-vicar at Holy Cross, The Rocks, Street, Md.

The Rev. Dr. W. Richard Hamlin is an honorary canon of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson is priest in charge of St. James, West Bend, Wis.

Sister Hannah is prioress of the Community of St. Mary, Southern Province.

The Rev. Lorraine Harris is priest in charge, Epiphany & Christ Church, Orange, N.J.

The Rev. Deacon Carter Hawley is executive director of the Association for Episcopal Deacons.

The Rev. Mark Haworth is vicar of Hālau Wa`a, Kapolei, Hawaii.

The Rev. Betsy Hooper-Rosebrook is dean of chaplains in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Andy Houltberg is chief executive officer of Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Heath Howe is rector of Holy Comforter, Kenilworth, Ill.

The Rev. Blake R. Hutson is rector of St. Jude’s, Niceville, Fla.

Mr. Nathan Ivy is executive director of Episcopal City Mission, St. Louis.

The Rev. Canon Alan James is interim rector of St. Edmund’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Dr. Canon Anne-Marie Jeffery is interim director of the Diocese of Washington’s School for Christian Faith and Leadership and Tending Our Soil Thriving Congregations Initiative.

The Rev. Canon Juan Jiménez is a canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Dr. Duncan Johnston is rector of St. John’s, Montgomery, Ala.

The Rev. Jarrett Kerbel is priest in charge of All Angels’, New York City.

The Rev. Lauri A. Kerr is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s West Branch Missioner.

The Rev. Kurt Kovalovitch is priest in charge of Trinity Church, Pottsville, Pa.; St. James, Schuylkill Haven; and North Parish (Holy Apostles, St. Clair; and St. John’s, Ashland).

The Rev. Andrew Lazo is apprentice rector at Messiah, Winter Garden, Fla.

Ms. Kay Leclaire is a Global Mission Advocate in the Diocese of Eastern Michigan.

The Very Rev. Warren Leibovitch is dean of the Diocese of Arizona’s Tucson Corridor Deanery.

Ms. Eden Lewis is interim director of Lake Logan Conference Center.

The Rev. Dana Lockhart is pastor of Faith Lutheran, Lexington, Ky.

Mr. Rudy Logan is the Diocese of Washington’s missioner for equity and justice.

The Rev. Amy Lythgoe is rector of St. Luke’s, Denver.

Ms. Adialyn Milien is director of communications for the president of the House of Deputies.

Ms. Bre Mitchell is coordinator of racial healing and pilgrimage in the Diocese of Alabama.

The Very Rev. Christopher Montella is dean of Deanery 2, Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Ian Montgomery is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Litchfield, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Glaze Montgomery is priest in residence at Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.

The Rev. Michelle Moyer is rector of St. Alban’s, Sinking Spring, Pa.

The Rev. Jim Petroccione is priest in charge, Church of the Saviour, Denville, N.J.

The Rev. Ken Phelps is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Essex, Md.

The Rev. Susan B. Pinkerton is interim rector of St. David’s, Ashburn, Va.

The Rev. Canon Brian Ponder is canon to the ordinary of Mississippi.

The Rev. Canon Anthony Powell is the Diocese of Florida’s canon for the Santa Fe Region.

Mr. David Powell is an honorary canon of Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, Mo.

Ms. Charlette Preslar is the Diocese of San Diego’s director of Christian formation.

The Rev. Canon Betsy Randall is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s canon to the ordinary.

Ms. Rachel Ravellette is the Diocese of Central New York’s communications director.

The Rev. John Reardon is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Cumberland, Md.

The Rev. Spencer Reece is vicar of St. Paul’s, Wickford, R.I.

Mr. Paul Ricketts is service ministries associate at St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

Ms. Renzi Ricketts is summer camp director at St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

The Rev. Daniel Robayo-Hidalgo is vicar of St. Mary Magdalene/Sta. María Magdalena, Manor, Texas.

The Rev. Fred Robinson is interim rector of Emmanuel Memorial, Champaign, Ill.

The Rev. Shawn Rutledge is rector of St. Peter’s, Casa Grande, Ariz.

The Rev. Meghan Ryan is rector of St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Rev. Columba Salamony is rector of St. Mark’s, Pen Yan, N.Y.

The Rev. Anjel Scarborough is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s liturgist.

The Rev. Claudia Scheda is priest in charge of St. John’s-Grace, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev. Anne Schnaare is rector of Grace, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Very Rev. Kyle Dice Seage is rector of St. Stephen’s, Belvedere, Calif.

The Rev. Jessica E. Sexton is rector of Trinity Church, Glen Arm, Md.

The Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks is co-pastor of Grace, Buena Vista, Colo.

Ms. Malinda Shamburger is executive director of the Diocese of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry.

The Rev. Jason Shelby is rector of St. Francis, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The Rev. Samuel Sheridan is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Very Rev. Robert Shives is rector of Trinity, Martinsburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Matthew Simpson is deacon at St. Mary’s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Very Rev. Patrick Skutch is dean of the Diocese of Chicago’s Elgin Deanery.

The Rev. Scott Slater is interim rector of St. David’s, Roland Park, Baltimore.

The Rev. Dr. Jacqueline R. Soltys is rector of Good Shepherd, Norfolk, Va.

The Ven. Tim Spannaus is archdeacon of the Diocese of Michigan and deacon at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Very Rev. Frank St. Amour III is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Northern Convocation.

The Rev. Jim Stanley is rector of Calvary, Lombard, Ill.

The Rev. Barbara Stewart is a canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. John Stonesifer is interim rector of St. John’s Western Run, Reistertown, Md.

The Very Rev. Jonathan Stratton is dean and rector of Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Strenth is rector of St. Matthew’s, Orlando, Fla.

The Ven. Howard Stringfellow is supply priest in charge of St. James & St. George, Jermyn, Pa., and will continue serving at Good Shepherd, Scranton.

The Rev. Joseph Summers is an honorary canon of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

The Rev. Christine Sutton is deacon at Trinity Church, W. Pittston, Pa., and will continue as deacon at Prince of Peace, Dallas, Pa.

The Rev. Cynthia Bronson Sweigert is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s ecumenical and interreligious officer.

The Very Rev. Kay Sylvester is dean of Deanery 9, Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Clifford Syner III is president of RISEN Wellness and rector of Resurrection, Clarksville, Tenn.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Missouri: Mtipe Dickson Koggani, Erin Michelle Pickersgill (ministry developer for children and youth, Diocese of Missouri), Jessica Brooke Wachter

Nebraska: Lisa K.P. Aguilar (curate, Trinity Cathedral, Omaha)

Newark: William Adams (associate rector for church growth, St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood)

Northern Michigan: Sarah Diener-Schlitt (priest in charge, Trinity, Houghton)

Ohio: Leah L. Romanelli DeJesus, Maureen M. Major (priest in charge, St. James’, Boardman)

Pennsylvania: Josiah M. Daniels (assistant rector, St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Pa.)

Southern Virginia: Jean Mackay Vinson (priest in charge, Emmanuel, Franklin, Va.)

Southwestern Virginia: Samson Mamour (curate, Grace, Lexington), Cara Modisett (curate, Trinity, Staunton), William Yagel (curate, Grace, Radford)

Springfield: Danté Anglin (priest in charge, St. Barnabas, Havana, Ill.), Jonathan Butcher, Michael Clark

Tennessee: Charlie McClain (vicar, St. Matthew’s, McMinnville), David Nichols (curate, St. Michael’s, Raleigh, N.C.)

Texas: Kristin Braun (curate and director of community engagement, St. David’s, Austin), Joshua B. Kulak (curate, St. Michael’s, Austin), Michael J. Thomas (Our Saviour, Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vermont: Bram Kranichfeld, (priest in charge, All Saints, South Burlington), Darcey Mercier

West Missouri: Collin Larimore (assisting clergy, Grace, Carthage), Jean Long (associate rector, St. Andrew’s, Kansas City)

West Texas: Barbara Duffield

West Virginia: David Johnston (campus ministry, Trinity, Huntington), Nancy Martin (Ascension, Hinton)

Retirements

The Rev. Canon Dr. Jay Geisler as rector of St. Peter’s Brentwood, Pittsburgh

The Rev. Sally Joyner Giffin as rector of Harriet Chapel, Catotcin Parish, Thurmont, Md.

The Very Rev. John Horn as dean of Trinity Cathedral, Davenport, Iowa.