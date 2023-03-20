The Living Church

Serving the One Body of Christ

Advertisement

Female Bishops Stand in Solidarity

Female bishops of the Episcopal Church at a House of Bishops meeting, March 2023 | Photo: Deon K. Johnson

Most if not all of them were born into a world where a woman could not become an Episcopal priest, let alone a bishop. The “Philadelphia 11” were ordained July 29, 1974, even though women’s ordination would not be approved by General Convention until 1976. The first authorized ordination of a woman was January 1, 1977.

In 1989, Barbara Harris became the first woman consecrated as a bishop in the Anglican Communion.

In 2006, Katharine Jefferts Schori became the first woman elected as a primate in the Anglican Communion. 

Now the crowd is large enough to require a numbered legend for identification purposes. This photo was taken by the Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson, Bishop of Missouri, at the recent House of Bishops retreat at Camp McDowell in Nauvoo, Alabama. 

Bishops are diocesan unless otherwise noted

  1. Mary Gray Reeves, El Camino Real (retired)
  2. Betsey Monnot, Iowa
  3. Martha Stebbins, Montana
  4. Laura Ahrens, Connecticut (suffragan)
  5. Anne Jolly, Ohio (coadjutor-elect)
  6. Bonnie Perry, Michigan
  7. Kai Ryan, Texas (suffragan)
  8. Mary Glasspool, New York (assistant)
  9. Jennifer Reddall, Arizona
  10. Kym Lucas, Colorado
  11. Anne Hodges-Copple, North Carolina (suffragan, retired)
  12. Shannon Duckworth, Louisiana
  13. Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, Indianapolis
  14. Elizabeth Gardner, Nevada
  15. Phoebe Roaf, West Tennessee 
  16. Megan Traquair, Northern California
  17. Susan Goff, Virginia (suffragan, retired)
  18. Gayle Harris, Virginia (assistant) 
  19. Cathleen Bascom, Kansas
  20. Diana Akiyama, Oregon
  21. Lucinda Ashby, El Camino Real
  22. Phyllis Spiegel, Utah
  23. Susan Haynes, Southern Virginia
  24. The Rev. Miguelina Howell, chaplain to the House of Bishops
  25. Melissa Skelton, Olympia (provisional)
  26. Susan Brown Snook, San Diego
  27. Chilton Knudsen, Chicago (assisting)
  28. Shannon MacVean-Brown, Vermont
  29. Glenda S. Curry, Alabama
  30. (obscured) Ruth Woodliff-Stanley, South Carolina
  31. Paula Clark, Chicago
  32. DeDe Duncan-Probe, Central New York
  33. Carlye Hughes, Newark
  34. Diane Jardine Bruce, West Missouri (provisional)
  35. Ketlen Solak, Pittsburgh

Covenant

The Body of Christ in the Tomb of Christ

‘Where the Wild Things Are’

Jesus, Baptism, and the Reversal of Death in Mark 4:1–5:43

Meditation on an Image

Supporting Our Bishops on Gun Violence

News from Elsewhere

Advertisements

 

CLASSIFIEDS

Position Offered: Minister for Congregational Life, St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, La Jolla, CA

…view more classified ads.

Online Archives

Search