Female Bishops Stand in Solidarity

Most if not all of them were born into a world where a woman could not become an Episcopal priest, let alone a bishop. The “Philadelphia 11” were ordained July 29, 1974, even though women’s ordination would not be approved by General Convention until 1976. The first authorized ordination of a woman was January 1, 1977.

In 1989, Barbara Harris became the first woman consecrated as a bishop in the Anglican Communion.

In 2006, Katharine Jefferts Schori became the first woman elected as a primate in the Anglican Communion.

Now the crowd is large enough to require a numbered legend for identification purposes. This photo was taken by the Rt. Rev. Deon K. Johnson, Bishop of Missouri, at the recent House of Bishops retreat at Camp McDowell in Nauvoo, Alabama.

Bishops are diocesan unless otherwise noted