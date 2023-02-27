New: 3/12 TLC Online

The March 12 Architecture & Liturgical Arts issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
When you think of Episcopal music, the words banjo, fiddle, and harmonica may not come to mind. But in our cover story, Lauren Anderson-Cripps describes how bluegrass liturgy has contributed to the growth of a Tennessee church. Surf’s up in Florida, and Dylan Thayer rides the wave of another growing church.
In News, Kirk Petersen reports on a church court challenge to a second bishop election in the Diocese of Florida. The court alleges that Bishop Samuel Johnson Howard may have affected the election for his successor through “a pattern and practice” of discrimination against LGBT clergy.
Rosie Dawson tells us the General Synod of the Church of England chose a middle path on same-sex relationships — thereby drawing harsh criticism from both directions. Reporting from the Anglican Consultative Council meeting in Ghana, Mark Michael describes challenges to the global role of the Archbishop of Canterbury, and efforts to calm the waters.
Christine Havens reflects on poetry as an expression of church in the secular world, Kirk is back with the challenges of measuring online worship “attendance,” and Richard Mammana Jr. writes of a Pennsylvania church facing fines of $500 a day for feeding the poor. In two tales from the 18th century, we’ve got Trent Pettit on a Brazilian sculptor with crippled hands, and Simon Cotton on a beatified lacemaker who saved priests from the French Revolution
All this plus more news, deep dives into theology, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.
NEWS
- Church Court Questions Florida Election’s Fairness
By Kirk Petersen
FEATURES
- Appalachian Music, Anglican Liturgy Resonate
in East Tennessee | By Lauren Anderson-Cripps
- Waxing the Surfboard at Holy Trinity, West Palm Beach
By Dylan Thayer
- What I Witnessed at Asbury
By Theresa Wilson | Photos by Asher Imtiaz
- Uniting Poetry and Ritual | By Christine Havens
- How Do You Measure Online ‘Attendance’?
By Kirk Petersen
- ‘Living Out the Faith’: Five Minutes with Joshua Caler
By Richard J. Mammana Jr.
- Lisboa: A Figural Reading for a Crippled Church
By Trent Pettit
- Mauriac: The Brave Little Nun’s Basilica | By Simon Cotton
- Judaism and Jews in the Revised Common Lectionary
By Ellen T. Charry
BOOKS
- The Medieval Mind of C.S. Lewis | Review by Ben Lima
- Dante the Theologian | Review by Matthew Rothaus Moser
- Christian Socialism | Review by John Orens
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
- CHILDREN OF THE GOD OF ISRAEL
- People & Places
- Sunday’s Readings