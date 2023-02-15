People & Places: February 15, 2023

Appointments

The Rev. Tyler Parry is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Moscow, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Midge Pendergast is deacon at St. Gabriel’s, Douglassville, Pa.

The Rev. Amy Peterson is associate rector at Trinity, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Joe Pierjok is priest in charge of Grace, Carthage, Mo.

The Rev. Dr. Wayne Ray is pastor of St. Thomas, Diamondhead, Miss.

The Rev. Tom Reeves is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Bloomington, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Allison Reid is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Harvey, La.

The Rev. Mike Reinke is associate priest at Our Saviour, Milford, N.H.

The Rev. Robert Anthony Rhodes, CMMR, is parish priest of Trinity, Michigan City, Ind.

The Rev. Lissie Rhoton is associate rector of Old Donation, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Sara Rich is associate rector at San Jose, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Blake Rider is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

The Rev. Ashley Simpson is associate for parish ministry at St. Paul’s, Beaufort, N.C.

The Rev. Thomas Skillings is interim pastor at Grace, Kirkwood, Mo.

The Rev. Amy Slater is associate rector at Christ Church, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Amy Whitcomb Slemmer is bridge priest at St. Stephen’s, Boston.

Mr. Thomas Stodghill IV is the Diocese of Western Louisiana’s communications officer.

The Rev. Whit Stroud is deacon in charge of St. Francis, Goldsboro, and Holy Innocents, Seven Springs, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Mary Sulerud is the Diocese of Maryland’s interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Maggie Sullivan is rector of St. Francis, Denham Springs, La.

The Rev. Henry (Caleb) Tabor is chaplain of the Young Episcopal Adult Hub, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. John G. Talk IV is priest in charge of Trinity, Manassas, Va.

Sister Sarah Patricia Terry is a canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Teresa F. Terry is staff chaplain for VA North Texas Health Care System, Dallas.

The Rev. Evan Thayer is rector of Trinity Church, Demopolis, Ala.

The Rev. Deb Tickell is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northwest and Southwest Region missionary.

The Rev. Jim Trimble is rector of Emmanuel, Winchester, Ky.

Ms. Rebecca B. Troutman is youth education coordinator and pastoral assistant at St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Dustin Trowbridge is rector of Grace, Nyack, N.Y.

The Rev. Timothy True is interim priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Jackson, Tenn.

The Rev. Jordan Trumble is the Diocese of West Virginia’s canon for communications and congregational development.

The Rev. Canon Meg Wagner is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Iowa.

The Very Rev. Kara Wagner-Sherer is dean of the Chicago North Deanery in the Diocese of Chicago.

The Rev. Bryce Wandrey is rector of Christ Church, Reading, Pa.

The Rev. Charlie Warwick is supply priest in charge of St. Martin in-the-Fields, Mountain Top, Pa., and will continue at St. Clement and St. Peter’s, Wilkes Barre, and St. Andrew’s, Nanticoke.

The Rev. Anne Weatherholt is interim rector of Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

The Rev. Barbra Weza is executive director of Chaplains on the Harbor, Montesano, Wash.

The Rev. Jon White is priest in charge of St. Mark the Evangelist, Syracuse, N.Y.

Dr. Lynn Wiljanen is director of the Bishop’s Institute in the Diocese of Easton.

The Rev. Jill B. Williams is priest in charge of St. Simon & St. Jude, Irmo, S.C.

The Rev. Richard Wineland is a priest associate at Christ Church Cathedral and St. Augustine’s Chapel, Vanderbilt University, and serves as chaplain to the Episcopal School of Nashville.

Ms. Erin Wolf is youth networking coordinator for the dioceses of Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Milwaukee.

The Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry is deacon in charge of St. Paul’s, Canton, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. Luke Zerra is associate dean for academic affairs of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Stevenson School for Ministry, and curate at St. Andrew’s, Pittsburgh.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Atlanta: Florence Mitchell, (St. Michael and All Angels, Stone Mountain), Julie O’Neill (St. George’s, Griffin), Jess Speaker (for Virginia; St. Catherine’s, Marietta), Devon Smyth (St. Margaret’s, Carrollton), Faustina Ward-Osborne (St. Paul’s, Atlanta).

California: Laura Elizabeth Natta, Stephen Michael Siptroth, Mees Tielens

Central New York: Joseph M. Hannah

Central Pennsylvania: Dina Carter Ishler

East Tennessee: Kat Cantelou Chappell, James Frazier Davis

Indianapolis: Yuriria Rodriguez-Laureani

Iowa: Elizabeth Abbot Wells McElroy, Catherine Ann Schroeder

Kentucky: Jan Pauline Scholtz

Louisiana: Patricia Toburen, Caroline B. Wright

Maryland: Carolyn Elizabeth Buser, Angela Elizabeth Furlong, Charity Ann Humm, Scott Edward Rieker, Herschel VonEdward Wade III

Michigan: Michael Anthony Stutso

Minnesota: Bryan Bliss, Kim Heise, Sarah Hoch, Tony Hunt, Jayan Koshy, Vicki Lambert, Elizbeth Lienesch, Jay Phelan, Chelsea Stanton

Mississippi: Katie Sorey, Rufus Van Horn

Missouri: Garron Daniels, Ryan Raines Missel

Northern Indiana: Sister Debra Susannah Mary Rhodes, CMMR

Oklahoma: Nancy Michelle Gill (St. Martin’s, Pryor), Jesse Jaron Hill (Grace, Yukon), Jorge Alberto De La Rosa Muñoz (Santa Maria Virgen, Oklahoma City), Beverly Rodgers (Emmanuel, Shawnee), William Font Sánchez (St. John’s, Oklahoma City), Mary Susan Maison Whaley (All Saints’, Miami), Robin Adair Payne White (St. Andrew’s, Grove), Joe Curtis Williams (Trinity, Tulsa), Robert Eugene Willis Jr. (St. Luke’s, Ada)

Pennsylvania: Stacey Carmody, Andrea Gardner, Dana Hall, Joseph German, Kristen Waskowicz Woods

Southern Ohio: Martha John Camele, Bradley William Gough, Iva Catherine Staats, Michael Bryan Tigner

Tennessee: Alicia Anderson Gomes (St. Mary’s, Tampa, Fla.)

Washington: Yaa Asantewa Kiara Addison, Eva Elena Bogino, Lara Rhiannon Case, Katherine Elizabeth Miksa, Andrew Wingham Ogletree, Creamilda Shirley Wulck-Nortey Yoda

West Missouri: Brittany Renee Sparrow Savage, David Sidney Wilcox II, Jon Ryan Williams, Ryan Anthony Zavacky

West Tennessee: Alicia Anderson Gomes (curate, St. Mary’s, and chaplain, St. Mary’s Day School, Tampa, Fla.)

Western New York: Diane Cox, Robin Kozlowski

Priesthood

Alabama: Michael Sean Harber (associate rector, Holy Trinity, Auburn), Shari Bishop Harrison (rector, Christ Church, Albertville)

Bethlehem: Betsy Welliver Sentigar (priest in charge of Christ Church, Towanda, Pa.)

Central Pennsylvania: Edward (Ted) B. Christopher (St. Andrew’s, State College), Martha Lester Harris (St. Paul’s, Columbia)

Connecticut: Jillian Browning Morrison (missional curate, Christ Church Quaker Farms), Jonathan Robert Smith (chaplain, U.S. Navy)

East Carolina: Ashley Simpson (St. Paul’s, Beaufort), Gregory Smith, Whit Stroud

Eastern Michigan: Alicia Hager (assisting priest, Grace, Holland) and Derek Quinn (St. Paul’s, Elk Rapids)

Hawaii: Frank Condello II

Iowa: Michael James Kugler (Church of the Savior, Orange City)

Kansas: Daryl Clayton Stanford

Los Angeles: Stacey Forte Dupré, Timothy Paul Hartley (Our Saviour, San Gabriel), Ryan Michael Macias, Brian Joseph Tucker, C. Susanne Wright-Nava (St. Edmund’s, San Marino)

Massachusetts: Elizabeth Marshall Casasola (St. Peter’s, Spotswood, N.J.), Curtis Coppersmith (curate, St. Paul’s, Newburyport), Hal Edmonson (curate, Epiphany, Walpole), Isabel Geller (St. Andrew’s, New Bedford), Dorothy Goehring (curate, St. John’s, Jamaica Plain), Joseph Kimmel (curate, St. Anne’s in-the-Fields, Lincoln), Adwoa Wilson (vicar for discipleship and formation at Green Mountain Online Abbey, Vermont)

Retirements

The Rev. Debra Asis as vicar of Church of the Apostles, Oro Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Dr. Luis Barrios as priest in charge of Holyrood, New York, N.Y.

The Rev. Sudie Blanchard as deacon at St. George’s, York Harbor, Maine

The Rev. Tracy A. Bruce as rector of St. John’s, Western Run, Reisterstown, Md.

The Rev. Cynthia Caruso as rector of St. Augustine’s, Benton Harbor, Mich.

The Rev. Earl R. Christian as deacon in residence at St. Cyprian’s, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Myrick Cross as priest in charge of St. Patrick’s, Brewer, Maine

The Rev. Dr. Gordon DeLaVars as rector of Transfiguration, Braddock Heights, Md.

The Rev. Tom Downs as priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Gladwin, Mich.

The Rev. Jim Enelow as deacon at St. Augustine’s, Benton Harbor, Mich.

The Rev. Sue Gahagan as deacon at St. Paul the Apostle, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Kathryn Galicia as priest in charge of St. Francis, Turlock, Calif.

The Rev. Raisin Horn as rector of Christ Church, Clinton, Iowa.

The Rev. Canon Martha Ishman as vicar of St. James Memorial, Titusville, Pa.

The Rev. Martha Magill as rector of Emmanuel Parish, Cumberland, Md.

The Rev. Canon Bob Marsh as rector of St. Mark’s, Palatka, Fla.

The Rev. Hank Morrow as deacon at All Saints, Hershey, Pa.

The Rev. Diane Murray as rector of St. James, Manitowoc, Wis.

The Rev. Tom O’Dell as rector of Christ Church, Charlevoix, Mich.

The Rev. Beverly Patterson as priest in charge of Christ Church, Gordonsville, and Emmanuel, Rapidan, Va.

The Rev. Gail Reynolds as deacon at St. Paul’s, Kansas City, Kan.

The Rev. Dr. James B. Simons as rector of St. Michael’s of the Valley, Ligonier, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Paul Stephens as canon to the ordinary of Mississippi

The Rev. Martha Tucker as priest in charge of Christ Church, Sharon, Conn.

The Rev. Ted Voorhees as vicar of St. Cyprian’s, St. Augustine, Fla.

The Rev. Bruce A. White as rector of St. Alban’s, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Stephen Yagerman as rector of All Saints, New York.

Deconsecrations-Closures

St. Brigid’s of Kildare, Rio Vista, Calif.

St. Matthias, Cave Junction, Ore.