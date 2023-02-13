Rest in Peace, Rise in Glory: February 13, 2023

The Rev. Elizabeth May Anderson, a priest and former magazine editor, died December 22 at 68. She was a native of Waukegan, Illinois, and a graduate of Lake Forest College, Nashotah House Theological Seminary, and Seabury-Western Theological Seminary.

Anderson was ordained priest and deacon in 1994, and served in the Diocese of Chicago for all her ministry. She was an assistant rector of St. Lawrence Church, Libertyville (1994-97), rector of Church of the Annunciation, Bridgeview (1997-2002), and priest in charge of Church of the Holy Family, Lake Villa (2003-09). She also served as a night chaplain at Northwestern Memorial Hospital (1994-96).

In the mid-1990s, she edited Daughters of Sarah, a Chicago-based magazine for Christian feminists. Issue themes during her years as editor in chief (1995-96) included “Let Us Keep the Feast,” “Always Acceptable in Thy Sight,” “The Redemption of Power and Eros,” and “On Spiritual Motherhood.”

She is survived by a sister, a nephew, and a great-nephew.

The Rev. George Burchill, who led a day school in Tampa, Florida, for 38 years, died December 12 at 95.

He was a native of New Brunswick, Canada, and a graduate of Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He was ordained in Canada and transferred into the Episcopal Church in 1954.

Burchill was headmaster of St. John’s Parish Day School from 1954 to 1992. “Fr. Burchill left a legacy and an indelible mark on South Tampa and St. John’s Church and Day School. Fr. Burchill trained thousands of children as headmaster of St. John’s,” said the Rev. Christian Wood, rector of St. John’s. “Fr. Burchill was a scholar and educator whose single-minded focus was on creating the best environment for learning.”

The Rev. Joseph Austin Erickson Jr., a clinical psychologist, licensed pliot, and priest of the Diocese of Los Angeles, died December 28 at 98.

A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, he was a graduate of Harvard University, Episcopal Theological School, and Claremont School of Theology. He was ordained deacon and priest in 1951, and served as rector of St. Mark’s Church in Upland, California, from 1954 to 1963.

From 1965 to 2010 he was a clinical psychologist in private practice in Claremont, working with families, children, and educators.

He was a flight instructor at Brackett Field in La Verne and Cable Airport in Upland. His wife of 52 years, Catherine Jo, said in The Episcopal News of Los Angeles that he was “a great pilot but a lousy flight attendant.”

His other survivors include four daughters; a son; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Rev. Bryan Eaton Glancey, who was passionate about feeding the poor and preserving their dignity, died on January 2 at 72.

He was a native of Poughkeepsie, New York, and a graduate of Marist College and General Theological Seminary. He was ordained deacon and priest in 1977, and served parishes in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. He served longest as rector of St. Andrew’s Church in Hurlock, Maryland, beginning in 2003.

During his tenure at St Andrew’s, the church became a center for food distribution. Each Saturday, the parish set up a grocery store-style distribution where people could choose what they needed and keep their dignity. The parish’s food bank is still active.

Glancey is survived by his wife, Barbara; two brothers; a son; and two grandchildren.

The Rev. Canon John W. Kline, who was active in both healing ministry and ecumenism, died November 18 at 88.

He was a native of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of West Chester University and Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. He was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1959. After studying the Anglican ethos at Philadelphia Divinity School for a year, he was ordained deacon and priest in 1965.

He served at two parishes in Vermont before returning to Pennsylvania, serving as rector of churches in Williamsport, Sunbury, and Sharon. While at St. Matthew’s, Sunbury, he became active in healing ministry, was made a chaplain in the Order of St. Luke the Physician, and led healing missions in the dioceses of Central Pennsylvania, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh.

In the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania, he served as rector of St. John’s, Sharon (1975-79); archdeacon of the diocese (1979-83), and rector of Ascension, Bradford (1983-97). He was president of the Standing Committee for 19 years, and was elected a General Convention deputy eight times.

He was the diocesan ecumenical officer, and in 1995 Bishop Robert D. Rowley named him an honorary canon ecumenist in recognition of his long-standing work for Christian unity at the diocesan, state, provincial, and national levels of the Episcopal Church.

After his retirement, he served as priest associate at Holy Nativity Church in Plano, Texas, for 25 years.

He is survived by Jane, his wife of 67 years; three children; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The Rev. Johnny Lane, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a deacon for nearly 30 years, died January 3 at 89.

He was a native of Clay Sink, Florida, and a graduate of the University of Florida. He was ordained deacon in 1995, after a career with BellSouth and owning a construction company.

He served in four parishes, and loved serving with Worship on the Water, a summer outreach of Christ Church in Cordele, Georgia.

“I loved serving with John on the resort dock on Lake Blackshear,” Bishop Frank Logue said in a sermon at Deacon Lane’s funeral. “He was always so passionate about that ministry and so grateful for assistance. To speak of John’s ministry is to also speak of how John and Beth have been a team. He was living his best life when he and Beth were helping others to get set up for Worship on the Water — in a Hawaiian shirt clergy shirt greeting the congregation arriving by boat.”

His survivors include Elizabeth, his wife of 44 years; a sister; two sons; and two daughters.

The Rev. David Otis Sivret, a major and chaplain in the Army National Guard, died November 23 at 67. He enlisted with the Maine Army National Guard in 1976, serving with the 152nd Maintenance Co.

He was a native of Augusta, Maine, and a graduate of Bangor Theological Seminary and the State University of New York. He was ordained deacon in 1987 and priest in 1988. He served at churches in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York.

In 1988 he was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, with the 133rd Engineer Battalion as battalion chaplain. In December 2004, Sivret was injured when a suicide bomber attacked the dining facility at Forward Operating Base Marez, and he earned a Purple Heart. He returned home in 2005 and retired from the Army National Guard in 2006. He retired from ordained ministry in 2010.

At every church where he served, Sivret led fundraising to remodel church facilities and ensured each church had a thrift store and food pantry. After his retirement, he became director of the Irene Chadbourne Ecumenical Food Pantry in Calais, Maine. He was instrumental in starting the Calais Community Thrift Store and the Calais Veterans Center.