New: 2/19 TLC Online

The life of the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion has been chronicled in the pages of The Living Church magazine since 1878, and now readers can more readily access this history through our growing online archives. Kirk Petersen tells how this resource has come together and what else readers can look forward to. Kirk also comments on what he learned from the magazine’s first issue.

Two stories focus on the state of Kentucky. Among his observations in a recent drive through the state, Mark Michael, in De terra veritas, describes “a land of front-yard statues of Our Lady of Lourdes and pickup trucks lined up for Saturday night vigil Masses.” Dylan Thayer focuses on St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Kentucky, which has seen impressive numerical and spiritual growth in the past three years.

Artifical intelligence and the emergence of ChatGPT is the subject of Jon Jordan’s Ethics column. “These new tools cannot replace the very human act of teaching and preaching,” the priest and educator writes. In a related piece, Kirk Petersen critiques ChatGPT’s answers on matters related to the Episcopal Church.

Richard Mammana Jr. talks to Chistopher Poore of Virginia Theological Seminary about his founding of Seminary Street Press (anglicanlibrary.org).

All this plus more news, poetry, music and book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

Archbishop Welby Chooses ‘Self-Denying Ordinance’ | By Rosie Dawson

FEATURES

‘Doing Church Well’: St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Kentucky | By Dylan Thayer

Fourteen Decades of an Episcopal Family Album | By Kirk Petersen

Vol. I, No. 1, of The Living Church | By Kirk Petersen

Artificial Intelligence and the Episcopal Church

Review | By Kirk Petersen

Review | By Kirk Petersen Finding Holy Fire: Ten Minutes with Christopher Poore | By Richard Mammana

ETHICS

We Cannot Automate Wisdom | By Jon Jordan

CULTURES

Child with Goldfinch | Poem by Elizabeth Orens

‘Modern’ Devotion | Review by Christopher Hoh

BOOKS

Lenten and Lent-Adjacent Books | Review by Cole Hartin

Brazos Theological Commentaries: 1 Corinthians | Review by Eugene R. Schlesinger

Seren of the Wildwood | Review by Tessa Carman

OTHER DEPARTMENTS