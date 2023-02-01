Introducing The Living Church Book Club

The Living Church has been publishing thoughtful reviews of thoughtful books for more than 14 decades, since our very first issue in 1878. Now there’s a convenient way to browse through a large and growing library of recent reviews: TLC Book Club.

Our reviewers include bishops, priests, theologians, professors, authors, and lay people. Book topics include spirituality, Bible commentary, ethics, church finances, evangelism, ecumenism, and the list goes on. The book club gallery page enables you to filter reviews by topic, author, and publisher.

Every month, the new TLC Book Club newsletter will highlight some of our most recent reviews. If you currently receive any of our other newsletters, you are already on the mailing list for TLC Book Club. The inaugural issue was distributed early in the morning of Wednesday, February 1. If you have not received the first issue and would like to be added to the mailing list, visit our Free Newsletters page. To see the first issue in your web browser, click here.

The newsletter will link you directly to the highlighted reviews. At the top of each review, a TLC Book Club logo will link you to the gallery. The reviews have affiliate links to Amazon, and for any purchase you make, TLC will get a small commission to support our ministry.

We’re eager to hear from you! Write to BookClub@livingchurch.org If there are books you would like to see us review; if you’d like to sign up to be a reviewer yourself; or if you have ideas on how to help us build a community of book lovers at TLC Book Club.

Thus beginneth the reading.

— Kirk Petersen