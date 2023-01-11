People & Places: January 11, 2023

Appointments

The Rev. Nate Huffman is chaplain at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla.

The Rev. Edward Hunt is rector of Holy Trinity, Onancock, Va.

The Very Rev. Sarah Frances Hurlbert is dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Michael Hurst is senior associate rector at Redeemer, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Ian G. Hyde is curate of Good Shepherd, Terrell, Texas.

The Rev. Lilian Hyde is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Pearland, Texas.

The Rev. Donna Ialongo is rector of St. Benedict’s, Bolingbrook, Ill.

The Rev. Carver Israel is interim rector of St. Andrew & St. Monica, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Gary Jackson is rector of Grace, Port Orange, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Shancia Jarrett is canon for formation at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Baltimore.

The Rev. Canon David H. Johnson is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Magnolia Springs, Ala.

The Rev. Kristian Kohler is assistant rector for liturgy and congregational care at St. Anne’s in-the-Fields, Lincoln, Mass.

The Rev. Ellen Kohn-Perry is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Chatham, N.J.

The Rev. Mary J. Korte is rector of Christ Church, Rolla, Mo.

The Rev. Dr. Rhonda M. Lee is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Joanna Leiserson is interim rector of St. Anne’s, West Chester, Ohio.

The Rev. James Liberatore is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Rev. Mitchell Lindeman is priest in charge of Ascension, Wakefield, R.I.

The Rev. Dr. Janet Lombardo is pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Laconia, N.H.

The Rev. Canon Cody Maynus is priest in charge of All Saints’, Northfield, Minn.

The Rev. Valerie Mayo is director of Beloved Community Initiatives at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Meghan Mazur is priest in charge of St. Philip’s, Fort Payne, Ala.

The Rev. Gavin McAdam is curate of St. Mark’s, Irving, Texas.

The Rev. James McAdams is rector of St. Francis of Assisi, Indian Springs, Ala.

The Rev. Kathy McAdams is priest in charge of Grace, North Attleboro, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Ramelle McCall is the Diocese of South Carolina’s canon for leadership.

The Rev. Leah McCullough is co-director of Cathedral Ridge, Woodland Park, Colo.

The Rev. Kendra McDonald is associate rector for children, youth, and families at All Saints’, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Gregory McIntyre is rector of St. Patrick’s, Mooresville, N.C.

The Rev. Kathryn McKey-Dunar is priest in charge of Trinity, Trumbull, Conn.

The Rev. Andrew McLarty is rector of Redeemer, Brookhaven, Miss.

The Rev. Suzie McNiff is parish deacon at Christ Church, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Andy McQuery is rector of Christ Church, Oberlin, Ohio.

The Rev. Nelson Mendoza is priest in charge of Our Savior, New York.

The Rev. Garrett Mettler is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Armonk, N.Y.

The Rev. Anna Olson is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Mack Olson is the Diocese of Northern California’s missioner for church life.

The Rev. Ally Perry is rector of Trinity, Wetumpka, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Stephen Pessah is the Diocese of Florida’s canon for the Apalachee Region.

The Rev. Brian Petersen is curate of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

Ms. Kate Riley is the Diocese of Maryland’s canon for youth.

The Rev. Daniel D. Robayo is vicar of St. Mary Magdalene, Manor, Texas.

The Rev. Suzi Robertson is rector of St. Stephen’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Sarah Robbins-Cole is interim assistant for youth at St. Andrew’s, Wellesley, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Charles Robinson is pastoral associate at Hickory Neck, Toano, Va.

The Rev. Lawrence Robles is parish priest of All Saints Christo Rey, Watsonville, Calif.

The Rev. Christopher Rodgers is priest in charge of St. James’, Sonora, and St. Matthew’s, San Andreas, Calif.

The Rev. Beth Scriven is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Ypsilanti, Mich.

The Rev. Marco Serrano is shepherd of Free State Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Dr. Valorie Mulvey Sherer is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Webster Groves, Saint Louis.

The Rev. Shawn Sherrade is vicar of St. John’s, Abilene, Kan.

Ms. Sarah Shipman is executive director of Episcopal Migration Ministries.

The Rev. Jay Sidebotham is associate rector at St. James’, New York.

The Rev. John Deepak Sundara is vicar for evangelism and worship at St. Martin’s, Houston.

The Rev. Naomi Sundara is chaplain of St. Martin’s Preschool, Houston.

The Rev. Thomas Szczerba is associate rector at St. David’s, Radnor, Wayne, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Marcel Tabone is priest in charge of St. Barnabas by-the-Bay, Villas, N.J.

The Rev. Jennie Talley is priest in charge of St. John’s, Wilmot, and Trinity-St. Paul’s, New Rochelle, N.Y.

The Rev. Mike Tess is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Beaver Dam, Wis.

The Rev. Canon Calhoun Walpole is parish priest at St. John’s, Johns Island, S.C.

The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Walters is rector of All Saints’, Peterborough, N.H.

The Rev. Patrick Ward is rector of Holy Spirit, Orleans, Mass.

The Rev. Doug Wasinger is rector of St. Mark’s, Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Rev. Nathan Webb is curate of St. James on the Lake, Kemp, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. David J. Weidner is interim priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Jason Wells is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Goffstown, N.H.

The Rev. Dr. Brian Wilbert is interim rector of Grace, Sandusky, Ohio.

The Rev. Rachel Wildman is priest in charge of Trinity, Canton, and Trinity, Stoughton, Mass.

The Rev. Dan Wilfrid is transition bridge priest at St. John’s, Walpole, N.H.

The Rev. Susan Anslow Williams is interim rector of St. George’s, Milford, Mich.

The Rev. Ryan Willis is vicar of St. Peter’s, Pittsburg, Kan.

The Rev. Lee Winter is rector of Christ Church, Bay Saint Louis, Miss.

The Rev. Leah Wise is curate of Grace, Houston.

The Rev. George C. Wong is priest in charge of St. John’s, Kula, Hawaii.

The Rev. Mike Woods is vicar of St. Elizabeth’s, Buda, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Stuart Wright is the Diocese of Maryland’s canon for administration and transition ministry.

The Rev. Ben Wyatt is priest in charge of Holy Nativity, Indianapolis.

Dr. Thea Mirabella Maeve Wyatt is dean of the Iona School of the Diocese of Olympia.

The Rev. Canon Raja B. Zabaneh is rector of St. Paul’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Very Rev. James Zotalis is dean of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, Faribault, Minn.

Ordinations

Priesthood

Albany: Karla Parsons Banach (priest in charge, St. Francis Mission, Albany), Jonathan Paul Beck (assisting priest, Cathedral of All Saints, Albany)

Arizona: Erin Cox Oney (assistant and chaplain, Ascension Church and School, Paradise Valley), Shawn Rutledge (vicar, St. Peter’s, Casa Grande), Craig Smith, OP (interim vicar, Resurrection, Gilbert)

Missouri: Margaret Barry Goldstein (curate, Transfiguration, Lake St. Louis), Joshua David Huber (curate, Calvary, Columbia)

New York: Stacey Marie Carpenter (curate, Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Wilmington, Del.), Eliza Aryeequaye Davies (priest associate, St. James the Less, Scarsdale), Nicole Regina Hanley (priest in charge, St. Andrew’s, Walden, and St. Francis of Assisi, Montgomery), Meredith Anne Marguerite Hawkins, Alexander Herasimischuk (priest in charge, Zion, Wappingers Falls), Molly Jane Layton (associate rector, Calvary-St. George’s, New York), Mary Katharine McCarty (curate, Christ’s Church, Rye)

Newark: Danielle D. Baker (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Morris Plains), George Dredden III (priest in charge, Trinity and St. Philip’s Cathedral, Newark)

Northern Indiana: Amy Lepine Peterson (assisting priest, St. Joseph’s, Durham, N.C.)

Northwest Texas: Ashley Taylor Colley (curate, Holy Trinity, Midland)

Olympia: James Ayuen (parish priest, St. John’s Sudanese, Tukwila), Mary Bol (parish priest, St. John’s Sudanese, Tukwila), Daren Chidester, Allen Hicks, Baudelina Paz, Linzi Stahlecker (curate, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle), Pam Tinsley (assisting priest, St. Andrew’s, Tacoma)

West Texas: Matthew Robert Bloss (deacon in charge, St. John Chrysostom, Delafield, Wis.)