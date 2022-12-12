People & Places: December 12, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Carleton Bakkum is long-term supply priest at Christ Church, Smithfield, Va.

The Rev. Canon Steven Balke is canon for outreach and pastoral care at St. James Cathedral, Chicago.

The Rev. Barbara Ballenger is interim priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Glenside, Pa.

The Rev. Kristin Barberia is school chaplain and associate priest for family ministry at St. Michael and All Angels, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Karen Barfield is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s-on-the-Hill, Canton, N.C.

The Rev. Francis Thomas (Tom) Crittenden is interim rector of Christ Church, Winnetka, Ill.

The Very Rev. Lew Crusoe is dean of the Diocese of Eastern Michigan’s Northern Clericus.

The Rev. Miranda Cully is head chaplain at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Kyle Cuperwich is rector of Grace, Pemberton, N.J.

The Rev. John D. Daniels is middle school chaplain at the Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, Pa.

The Rev. Robert Davenport is interim rector of St. Bede’s, Santa Fe, N.M.

The Rev. Joy Davis is parish deacon at St. Paul’s, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Shawn Evelyn is assistant rector of St. John’s, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Emily Ewing is pastor of Redemption, Locust Point, Baltimore.

The Rev. Mark Feather is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Anchorage, Ky.

The Rev. Jureck Fernandez and the Rev. Rebecca Goldberg are priests in charge of Holy Child & St. Martin, Daly City, Calif.

The Rev. Laurie Finn is director of social services at Grace St. Paul’s, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Beth Lind Foote is transition rector of St. Paul’s, Burlingame, Calif.

The Rev. Katrina Grusell is interim rector of Christ Church, Binghamton, N.Y.

The Rev. Carrie Guerra is rector of St. Francis, San Antonio.

The Rev. Irma (Mimi) Guerra is the missioner for Hispanic Ministries for the Diocese of Atlanta.

The Rev. Jason Haddox is vicar of Trinity, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

The Rev. Joseph Hagberg is priest in charge of Grace and St. Thomas-by-the-Sea, Panama City Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Jane Milliken Hague is interim rector of All Saints’, Princeton, N.J.

The Rev. Christian Hawley is rector of St. Mark’s, San Marcos, Texas.

The Very Rev. Dr. Gary R. Hall is president of Bloy House, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Benjamin Hankinson is director of admissions at Nashotah House Theological Seminary, Nashotah, Wis.

The Rev. Jonathan Hanneman is rector of St. Andrew’s, Las Cruces, N.M.

The Rev. Glennda Hardin is parish deacon at the Belton Church Plant, Belton, Texas.

Rick and Helen Hargreaves are interim executive directors of St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center, Seabrook Island, S.C.

The Rev. Jude Harmon is rector of Trinity, Menlo Park, Calif.

The Rev. Edwin Johnson is director of organizing at Episcopal Community Mission, Boston.

The Rev. Patti Johnson is rector of St. James, Au Sable Forks, N.Y.

Mr. Allen Kight is chief executive officer of Camp Allen, Navasota, Texas.

The Rev. Joe Kimmel is curate of St. Anne’s-in-the-Fields, Lincoln, Mass.

The Rev. Stacey Kohl is priest in charge of St. Paul & St. James, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Michaelene Miller is associate rector at St. Margaret’s, Little Rock, Ark.

Dr. Douglas C. Mohrmann is teaching professor of New Testament at General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Dr. Jennifer (Jenny) Glaze Montgomery is priest in residence at Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.

The Rev. Trent Moore is rector of St. Stephen’s, Culpeper, Va.

The Rev. Landon Moore is the Diocese of Long Island’s vicar for vocation.

The Rev. José Ignacio Martínez Gama Olivares is curate of Epiphany, Richardson, Texas.

The Rev. Aaron Oliver is priest in residence at St. Gregory’s, Parsippany, N.J.

The Rev. Santiago Rodriguez is priest in charge of Ascension, Cranston, R.I.

Ms. Rebecca Roetzel is executive director of Camp Mitchell, Morrilton, Ark.

The Very Rev. Casey Rohleder is dean of the Northwest Convocation in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Lance Schmitz is priest in charge of Redeemer, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Rev. Kathlyn Schofield is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, New Hartford, N.Y.

The Rev. Kathleen Schotto is priest in charge at Nativity and Holy Comforter, Cedarcroft, Baltimore.

The Rev. Justice (Justi) Schunior is associate priest at St. Martin’s, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Bill Schwartz is long-term supply priest at Christ the King, San Diego.

The Rev. Tim Schenck is rector of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Palm Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Evan Thayer is rector of Trinity, Demopolis, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Eric Thomas is a Louisville Institute postdoctoral fellow and assistant professor in New Testament and queer theologies at General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Rhonda Thomas is parish deacon at Church of the Servant, Wilmington, N.C.

The Very Rev. Barkley Thompson is rector of St. Mark’s, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Catherine Thompson is rector of Annunciation, Lewisville, Texas.

The Rev. Jennifer Vath is rector of Trinity, Topsfield, Mass.

The Rev. Jean Vinson is clergy in charge of Emmanuel, Franklin, Va.

The Rev. Craig Volcelka is interim vicar of St. Antony of Egypt, Silverdale, Wash.

The Rev. Stephen Voysey is interim priest at St. Michael’s, Marblehead, Mass.

The Rev. David Wacaster is rector of Grace, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Mason Waldhauser is curate of Trinity, Vero Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Allan Wallace is rector of St. Paul’s, New Albany, Ind.

Ordinations

Priesthood

Atlanta: Karen Anderson (curate, St. Edward’s, Lawrenceville), Andrew Blakemore (curate, Trinity, Columbus), William Drosos (associate rector, St. Thomas, McLean, Va.), Andrew Gordon (curate, Christ Church, Macon), Trey Phillips (director of youth ministry and curate, St. Catherine’s, Marietta)

Bethlehem: Bruce Edward Gowe (priest in charge, Christ Church, Stroudsburg, Pa.), Joseph Allen O’Rear

Central Florida: Patricia Orlando (assisting priest, Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Orlando)

Central Pennsylvania: Jody Barthle (priest in charge, Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit, and Calvary Chapel, Beartown), Alyssa Pasternak-Post (associate rector, St. John, York)

Chicago: Kendall Batten-Kalantzis (chaplain, Clermont Life Plan Community, Denver), William Olivier Bouvel (associate clergy, St. Chrysostom’s, Chicago), Barnabas Eliah Pusnur (associate rector, St. Paul & the Redeemer, Chicago)

Colorado: David Norman Musser (assisting priest, St. Luke’s, Fort Collins)

East Carolina (for Virginia): Suzanne Hood (associate rector, Christ Church, New Bern)

Eastern Oregon: Taylor Brooks Clark (assisting priest, St. Stephen’s, Baker City)

Florida: Charlie Erkman (vicar, Holy Comforter, Crescent City)

Indianapolis: Jason Fortner (curate, St. John’s, Lafayette), Joél Muñoz (assisting priest, St. Francis in the Fields, Zionsville)

Iowa: Nora Banister Conley Boerner (curate, Trinity, Iowa City)

Long Island: Matthew Tees

Louisiana: Annie Knasz Jung (associate rector, Trinity, New Orleans)

Maryland: Columba Salamony (rector, St. Mark’s, Penn Yann, N.Y.)

Michigan: Katherine Beck-Ei (rector, St. John’s, Clinton) Eric Braun, Donna Lockhart

Minnesota: Julia Domenick (associate rector, St. John’s, Boulder, Colo.), Paul Ehling, Gwen Powell, Denise Stahura (assisting priest, Nativity, Burnsville), Christy Stang (assistant rector, St. Stephen’s, Edina), Aaron Twait (assisting priest, Christ Church, Woodbury), Pat Van Houten (parish priest, St. Mark’s, Lake City)

Mississippi: Elizabeth Folk Graham, Rebecca Gail Walton (curate, All Saints’, Tupelo)

Retirements

The Rev. John Runkle as vicar of St. James’, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Sheila Seekins as priest in charge of Trinity, Lewiston, Maine

The Rev. Ted Smith as rector of St. Stephen’s, Liberty, Texas

The Rev. Susan Springer as rector of St. John’s, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. Rick Vinson as rector of Trinity, Solebury, Pa.

The Rev. Verne Walter as vicar of St. James, Sonora, Calif.

The Rev. Harry Walton as rector of Trinity, Canton, and Trinity, Stoughton, Mass.

The Rev. Michael Ward as rector of Walnut Hill Church, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Harrison West as rector of Christ Church, Guilford, Conn.

Deconsecrations-Closures

East Cooper Episcopal Church, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

St. Augustine’s, Mason, Mich.

St. Luke’s, Manchester, Mo.