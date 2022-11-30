People & Places: November 30, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Tyler Been is curate of Holy Cross, Paris, Texas.

The Rev. Scott Bellows is interim priest at St. Mary’s, Barnstable, Mass.

The Rev. Chanta Bhan is assistant priest at St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Michael Blaess is priest in charge of Redeemer, Shelbyville, Tenn.

The Rev. Rebecca Blair is priest in charge of St Anne’s, Stockton, Calif.

The Rev. Joy Blaylock is the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast’s missioner for discipleship.

The Rev. Bob Blessing is interim priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, La Mesa, Calif.

The Rev. Brin Bon is associate rector of Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Matthew Boulter is rector of St. George’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Nicola Bowler is acting dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Des Moines, Iowa.

The Rev. Kelly Carlson is chaplain in the clinical pastoral education residency program at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Stacey M. Carpenter is curate at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Guillermo Castillo is vicar of Iglesia Episcopal de San Pablo, Phoenix.

The Rev. Brian Chace is treasurer of the Diocese of Eastern Michigan.

The Rev. Cristi Chapman is rector of St. David’s, Friday Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. Everett Charters IV is priest in charge of St. Gabriel’s, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Omar Cisneros is curate at St. Patrick’s, Broken Arrow, Okla.

The Rev. Anne Clarke is rector of St. Clare of Assisi, Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Rev. Jack Clarke is priest in charge of Trinity, Haverhill, Mass.

The Rev. Jon Coffey is interim rector of Christ Church, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Canon Patrick Collins is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Orinda, Calif.

The Rev. Susan Langle is priest in partnership at Epiphany, Newport, N.H.

The Rev. Collin Larimore is assistant priest at Grace, Carthage, Mo.

The Rev. Kathy Lawler, OEF, is dean of the Diocese of Northern California’s School for Ministry.

Ms. Heather Lawrence is the Diocese of San Diego’s campus missioner.

The Rev. Judy Lee is interim deacon in charge of St. Paul’s, Montevallo, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. E.F. Michael Morgan is interim priest at St. Peter’s, Perth Amboy, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Kevin Moroney is priest in charge of Grace, City Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Donna S. Mote is rector of St. Paul’s, Key West, Fla.

The Rev. Pamela Mott is priest in charge of Grace, Bath, Maine.

The Rev. Brandon Mozingo is rector of Holy Spirit, Cumming, Ga.

The Rev. Dr. Shaw Mudge is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Manchester, Conn.

The Rev. Kay Muller is priest in charge of Our Saviour, Okeechobee, Fla.

The Rev. Jo-Ann Murphy is priest in charge of St. Margaret’s, Woodbridge, Va.

The Rev. Gregory Perez is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s Memorial, Lynn, Mass.

The Rev. John Rohrs is rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Gerardo Romo-Garcia is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Yaphank, N.Y.

The Rev. Ella Roundtree-Davis is parish deacon at St. Matthew’s, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Eric Rucker is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Des Moines, Iowa.

The Rev. Kije Mugisha Rwamasirabo is chaplain at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, Middletown, Del.

The Rev. Jim Said is vicar of Good Samaritan, Brownsburg, Ind.

The Rev. Rachelle D. Sam is associate dean for strategic implementation and priorities at Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Amanda Sampey is priest in charge of Trinity, Meredith, N.H.

The Rev. Joshua Samuel is priest in charge of Resurrection, Kew Gardens, N.Y.

The Rev. Meredith Kadet Sanderson is priest in charge of St. James’, Hyde Park, N.Y.

The Rev. Susana Santibanez is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for Hispanic ministry.

The Rev. Jerry Sather is priest in charge of St. Francis, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The Rev. Ramona Scarpace is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Minneapolis.

The Rev. Robert Thompson is interim rector of Nativity, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

The Rev. Bruce Todd is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, East Falls, Pa.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Ohio: Leah L. Romanelli DeJesus, Lonny J. Gatlin, Maureen M. Major, Albert J. Muller, Robin R. Woodberry

Maine: Carlisle Blind, George Cooper, Nancy Ludwig, Heather Sylvester

Michigan: Gerardo Joel Aponte-Safe

Milwaukee: Rebecca Terhune, Jeanette Lynn Zobel

Mississippi: Vicki Lynn Miller

Missouri: Mtipe Dickson Koggani (parish deacon, Christ Church Cathedral, St. Louis), Erin Pickersgill (parish deacon, St. Timothy’s, Creve Coeur), Jessica Brooke Wachter (parish deacon, St. Alban’s, Fulton)

Northwest Texas: Susan Pigott (pastoral assistant, Heavenly Rest, Abilene)

San Diego: Michael Kilpatrick, Pete Martin

Southern Ohio: Dan Carlson, Jake Cunliffe

Southern Virginia: Jean Mackay Vinson

Springfield: Robert Armidon, Jonathan Butcher

Tennessee: Charles McClain (vicar, St. Matthew’s, McMinnville), David Nichols (curate, St. Michael’s, Raleigh)

Texas: Donna Marie Brackett (parish deacon, St. Christopher’s, Houston), Jeremy Charles Bradley (curate, Calvary, Richmond), Kristin Leigh Braun (curate, St. David’s, Austin), Corinne Danielli (parish deacon, St. Mark’s, Bellaire), Christopher Scott DeVore, Jason Thornton Eslicker (curate, Holy Family, Chapel Hill, N.C.), Rhonda A. Fanning (deacon in charge, St. John’s, Sealy), Linda Ford (parish deacon, St. Philip’s, Hearne), L. Celeste Gardner Geldreich (curate, Good Shepherd, Kingwood), Katherine Elizabeth Gould (assistant chaplain, Episcopal High School, Houston), Robert Edward Gray (parish deacon, St. Aidan’s, Cypress), Carrie D. Hirdes, Karen L. Jaworski (parish deacon, Good Shepherd, Tomball), Robert Jerger (vicar, St. Clare’s, Tyler), Joshua B. Kulak (curate, St. Michael’s, Austin), Andrew Charles Lazo (curate, Messiah, Winter Garden), Meghan Joanna Mazur, Joy Ione Irene Walker Miller (curate, St. Mark’s, Beaumont), Annelies Gisela Moeser, Mary Elizabeth Robbins, Alyssa Claire Stebbing (curate, St. Paul’s/San Pablo, Houston), Michael J. Thomas

Virginia: Susie Harding, Dawn McNamara

West Missouri: Vicky Lyn Anderson, Adam Anthony James, Jean Marie Long, Barbara J. Wegener

West Texas: Matthew Robert Bloss, Barbara Duffield, Jamie George

Western Michigan: Trish Harris, Mark Kelley, James Mitchel

Wyoming: Dena Knox, Christy Laughery

Priesthood

Western North Carolina: Logan Chas Lovelace, Ian Grey Williams (curate, St. John in the Wilderness, Flat Rock)