People & Places: November 22, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Javier Arias is rector of Christ’s Beloved Community/Comunidad Amada de Cristo, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Rev. Andrew Armond is associate rector of St. Alban’s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. Andrea Arsene is rector of All Saints, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Susan Astarita is interim priest in charge of St. David’s, San Diego.

The Rev. Mark Atkinson is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Starke, Fla.

The Rev. Jamie Barnett is vicar of Epiphany, Oak Park, Calif.

The Rev. Christian Baron is rector of St. John’s, Crawfordsville, Ind.

The Rev. Johanna Barrett is transition bridge priest at St. John the Baptist, Sanbornville, N.H.

The Very Rev. Dominic Barrington is dean of York Minster, York, England.

The Rev. Brian Barry is supply priest at St. Thomas Bellerose, Floral Park, N.Y.

The Rev. Jon Baugh is rector of St. George’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rt. Rev. Nathan Baxter is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Harrisburg, Pa.

The Rev. David Beadle is curate of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Dallas.

The Rev. Julie Beals is parish priest at Christ Church, Redondo Beach, and St. Andrew’s, Torrance, Calif.

The Rev. Catherine Connolly is associate rector of Holy Comforter, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Ryan Cook is rector of Ascension, Orlando, Fla.

The Rev. Sandra Cosman is priest in charge of Christ Church, Pomfret, Conn.

The Rev. Liz Costello is rector of St. Thomas, Medina, Wash.

The Rev. Dorian Del Priore is rector of Holy Cross, Simpsonville, S.C.

The Rev. Ashley Dellagiacoma is associate rector of St. Stephen’s, Houston.

The Rev. Seth Donald is rector of Christ Church, Covington, La.

The Rev. Timothy Kroh is vicar of Holy Trinity, Brookeville, and Our Saviour, DuBois, Pa.

The Rev. Lonnie Lacy is rector of St. John’s, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Laura Murray is rector of St. Andrew’s, Port Angeles, and St. Swithin’s, Forks, Wash.

The Rev. Maggie Nancarrow is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, St. Paul, Minn.

The Rev. Michael Nchimbe is priest associate at Trinity, St. Charles, Mo.

The Rev. Zac Neubauer is interim priest in charge of St. Clement’s, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

The Rev. Michael Newago, CFC, is rector of Christ Church, Yankton, S.D.

The Rev. Ryan Newman is executive director of the Commission on Schools in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. David Nichols is curate of St. Michael’s, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Caroline Osborne is rector of St. Philip’s, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Sarah Oxley is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Cocoa, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Joseph Pagano is interim associate rector at All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Jorge Pallares is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Ridgecrest, Calif.

The Rev. Perry Pauley is associate rector at Trinity Cathedral, Phoenix.

The Rev. Margaret Peel-Shakespeare is priest in charge of St. John Chrysostom, Golden, Colo.

The Rev. Canon Fran Tornquist is an honorary canon of the Diocese of California.

The Rev. Debra Trakel is interim rector of St. Boniface’s, Minoqua, Wis.

The Rev. Robby Trammell is rector of St. James, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Bethlehem: Maryann Kathryn Philbrook

Central New York: Lynne A. Walton

Central Pennsylvania: Jennifer Lynn Trenary

Chicago: Qiana Johnson, Bradley Scott Osborne

Colorado: Kristina Lewis, Katherine Grace Snyder, Robin Douglas Tems

Connecticut: Dinushka Marian De Silva, Erika Plank Hagan, Louis Jett McAlister, Jillian Browning Morrison, Joseph John Rose, Jonathan Robert Smith, Margaret Mary Stapleton Smith

El Camino Real: Jennifer Anna Crompton (community trailblazer, St. Benedict’s, Los Osos, and chaplain, San Luis Obispo Canterbury at California Polytechnic University)

Florida: Sara Rich

Priesthood

Southwest Florida: Amy Matthew Feins (associate priest for worship and liturgy and youth ministry at Trinity by the Cove, Naples), Anne Elizabeth Hartley, Brian Poul Cleary

Texas (for Virginia): Leah Caitlin Wise (curate, Grace, Houston)

Virginia: Paul Evans (associate rector, Grace & Holy Trinity, Richmond), Stacy Carlson Kelly (priest associate, St. Paul’s, Cary, N.C.), Kevin Laskowski (assistant rector, Holy Cross, Dun Loring), Kevin Newell (priest in charge, Emmanuel, Brook Hill, Richmond), Natalie Perl Regan (associate rector, Good Shepherd, Burke), Julius Rodriguez (lower school chaplain, National Cathedral School, Washington, D.C.), Winnie Smith (assistant rector, Redeemer, Bryn Mawr, Pa.)

West Missouri: Rita Jo Carson Kendagor (associate rector, St. Andrew’s, Kansas City)

Wyoming: Susan McEvoy (parish priest, St. John’s, Powell)

Receptions

Arizona: Henri Capdeville (from the Roman Catholic Church)

Louisiana: Charlie LaTour (from the Roman Catholic Church, head of the upper school at St. Martin’s Episcopal School, Metairie)

New York: Stephen Morris (from the Orthodox Church in America, assistant rector, Christ and St. Stephen’s, New York)

Retirements

The Very Rev. Canons Daniel Ade and Mark Kowalewski as co-deans and rectors of St. John’s Cathedral, Los Angeles

The Rev. John Ball as rector of Trinity, St. Mary’s City, Md.

The Rev. William Beckles as supply priest at Atonement, the Bronx, New York

The Rev. Bruce Bonner as rector of St. Cuthbert’s, Houston