New: 11/27 TLC Online

The November 27 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, we bid farewell to our leader for the past 13 years, as Christopher Wells heads to London to serve as director for unity, faith, and order at the Anglican Communion. In the final installment of the Cæli enarrant column, Christopher reflects on his faith formation and his ongoing discernment of what the heavens declare.

In News, Andrew Goddard describes how bishops in the Church of England are breaking their polite silence and calling for change regarding same-sex marriage. A former Church of Nigeria bishop in the United States has decamped for the Anglican Church in North America, continuing a struggle between the two churches, and Mark Michael has the story.

R. Wesley Arning checks in from a weekend retreat in which 70 young adults explored vocations as lay persons. A poem by Milton tells us time is fleeting, and John Mason Lock engages through the intimacy of memorization. Bishop Joseph Wandera wrestles with unpacking the Lambeth Conference for the diocese he leads in rural Kenya.

Charles Hoffacker explicates the Anglican origins of the Seven Social Sins, and Sue Careless offers practical advice for responding to disturbances during worship services.

All this plus more news, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

  • ANALYSiS: Bishops Say Church of England
    Must Change on Marriage | By Andrew Goddard

FEATURES

  • Nourishing Young Adults | By R. Wesley Arning
  • COVENANT
    The Thief of Time and the Triumph of Eternity
    By John Mason Lock
  • Beyond Lambeth 2022: Possibilities and Limits
    By Joseph Wandera
  • The Anglican Origin of the Seven Social Sins
    By Charles Hoffacker
  • Handling a Disturbance During Worship
    By Sue Careless

BOOKS

  • Fantasy and Myth in the Anthropocene
    Review by Christine Havens
  • Five Children’s Books from iVP Kids
    Review by Dane Neufeld
  • Low Anthropology
    Review by Mac Stewart
  • Christianity, Politics, and the Afterlives of War in Uganda
    Review by Emmanuel Katongole

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Cæli enarrant
  • People & Places
  • Sunday’s Readings

News from Elsewhere

