New: 11/27 TLC Online

In our cover story, we bid farewell to our leader for the past 13 years, as Christopher Wells heads to London to serve as director for unity, faith, and order at the Anglican Communion. In the final installment of the Cæli enarrant column, Christopher reflects on his faith formation and his ongoing discernment of what the heavens declare.
In News, Andrew Goddard describes how bishops in the Church of England are breaking their polite silence and calling for change regarding same-sex marriage. A former Church of Nigeria bishop in the United States has decamped for the Anglican Church in North America, continuing a struggle between the two churches, and Mark Michael has the story.
R. Wesley Arning checks in from a weekend retreat in which 70 young adults explored vocations as lay persons. A poem by Milton tells us time is fleeting, and John Mason Lock engages through the intimacy of memorization. Bishop Joseph Wandera wrestles with unpacking the Lambeth Conference for the diocese he leads in rural Kenya.
Charles Hoffacker explicates the Anglican origins of the Seven Social Sins, and Sue Careless offers practical advice for responding to disturbances during worship services.
All this plus more news, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.
