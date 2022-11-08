People & Places: November 8, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Peter Ackerman is rector of Christ Church, Chaptico, Md.

The Rev. William (Billy) Adams is associate for church growth at St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood, N.J.

The Rev. Brian Alberti is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Troy, Mich.

The Rev. Marcel Algernon is priest in charge of St. John’s, Pine Island, Fla.

Ms. Linda S. Allport is dean of Bloy House, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Laura Altman is priest in charge of St. Martha’s-Word of Hope, Lexington, Ky.

Rev. Canon Lucy Amerman is the Episcopal Church in Colorado’s interim canon to the ordinary for mission and administration.

The Rev. Jami Anderson is interim dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Laramie, Wyo.

Dr. Liza Anderson is teaching professor of church history and ascetical theology at General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Raul Ausa is rector of Trinity, Allendale, N.J.

The Rev. Kira Austin-Young is associate rector of St. Mary the Virgin, San Francisco.

The Rev. Cameron Ayers is vicar of Holy Innocents, San Francisco.

The Rev. Tim Backus is rector of St. Brigit’s, Frederick, Colo.

The Rev. Tom Baker is shepherd of All Saints Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Tim Burger is interim rector of St. Patrick’s, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Nancy Burnett is associate rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Poway, Calif.

The Rev. Michael Bye is interim priest in charge of St. David’s, Cheraw, S.C.

The Rev. Denise Cabana is priest in charge of St. James’, New London, Conn.

The Rev. Bryan Caller is vicar of St. Stephen’s, Sweetwater, and All Saints, Colorado City, Texas.

The Rev. Julie Carson is interim priest at Holy Spirit, Sutton, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Ryan Currie is the Diocese of South Carolina’s canon for common mission.

The Very Rev. Dale Custer is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Powhatan, Va.

The Rev. James Dahlin is rector of St. Augustine’s, Oakland, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Harlon Dalton is honorary canon of Christ Church Cathedral, Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Philene Ware Dunn is supply priest at St. John’s, Centreville, Va.

The Rev. Michael Dunnington is interim pastor of St. Stephen’s, Ferguson, Mo.

The Rev. Charles Durland is shepherd of the Little Church on the Prairie Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Carl Edwards is parish deacon at St. David’s and Bethany House & Garden, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. Susan Eibner is chaplain for the Episcopal Hospital Chaplaincy program at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.

The Rev. Lisa Eye is interim rector of Walnut Hill Church, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Aimee Eyer-Delevett is chaplain of St. Stephen’s School, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Megan Farr is priest in charge of St. Anne’s, Shandon, Cork, and chaplain at St. Luke’s Home, Cork, Ireland.

The Rev. Reed Freeman is rector of St. James, Lake City, Fla.

The Rev. Ed Frost is priest in charge of Our Saviour, Milford, N.H.

The Rev. Bill Fulton is vicar of St. Germain’s, Hoodsport, Wash.

The Rev. Mark Galbraith is interim pastor of Trinity, Escondido, Calif.

The Rev. Ignacio Gama is curate of Epiphany, Richardson, Texas.

The Rev. Joseph (Gray) Hodsdon is associate rector of St. James, Wilmington, N.C.

The Ven. Marti Holmes is interim deacon in charge of All Saints’, Montgomery, Ala.

The Rev. Evelyn Hornaday is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Independence, Mo.

The Rev. Jennifer Hornbeck is priest in charge of Transfiguration, San Mateo, Calif.

The Rev. Jan Hosea is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Albuquerque, N.M.

The Rev. Dr. James Hubbard is rector of St. Paul’s, Salem, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Duncan Johnston is rector of St. John’s, Montgomery, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Chris Jones is associate rector of St. George’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Scott Jones is priest in charge of St. Sebastian’s by-the-Sea, Melbourne Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Dixie Roberts Junk is priest in charge of St. Paul’s-San Pablo, Kansas City, Kan.

The Rev. Eric Kahl is the Diocese of Florida’s chaplain to retired clergy.

The Rev. Benita Keene-Johnson is interim rector of Holy Trinity, Baltimore.

The Rev. Andrew Kellner is interim priest in charge of St. Asaph’s, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

The Ven. Bryant Kibler is interim rector of Calvary, Ashland, Ky.

The Rev. Stewart Lucas is vicar of Holy Innocents’, Atlanta.

The Rev. Jason Lucas-Green is rector of St. Ambrose, Foster City, Calif.

The Rev. Joy Magala is interim priest at St. Mary’s, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Ken Malcolm is the Seminary of the Southwest’s director of field education.

The Rev. Roberto Maldonado is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, National City, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Patrick Malloy is acting dean of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York.

The Rev. Sean Maloney is rector of All Saints’, Chelmsford, Mass.

The Rev. Jacob Robert Nichols is curate of St. James’, Dallas.

The Rev. Scott Nonken is dean of the Diocese of Southwest Florida’s School for Ministry.

The Rev. Marlee Norton is interim rector of St. Mark’s and Olivet, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Bryan O’Connell is rector of Holy Innocents’, Valrico, Fla.

Ms. Carmen Piggins is the Diocese of Michigan’s missioner for young people’s ministry.

The Rev. Dr. Alvaro Pinzon is associate rector for Hispanic ministries at St. Dunstan’s, Houston.

The Rev. David Potter is curate at St. John’s, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Dr. Marci Pounders is rector of St. John the Apostle, Pottsboro, Texas.

The Rev. Eleanor Prior is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Methuen, Mass.

The Rev. Dan Puchalla is interim rector of Atonement, Chicago.

The Rev. Sarah Puryear is priest associate at St. George’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Alex Quick is children and family minister at St. Andrew’s, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Judy Quick is parish deacon at St. James, Alexander City, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Hillary Raining is director of the Center for Christian Spirituality at General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Betsy Randall is rector of Epiphany, Richardson, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Rasmussen is assistant professor of public theology and eco-justice at Colgate Rochester Divinity School, Rochester, N.Y.

The Rev. Erin Rath is rector of St. Francis, Scottsbluff, Neb.

The Very Rev. Craig Smalley is dean of the Cathedral of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Wes Smedley is chaplain and mission advancement manager at St. Leonard’s Ministries, Chicago.

The Rev. Dr. Bobby Smith is provost of Christ Cathedral, Salina, Kan.

Mr. Corey Smith is dean of the chapel and spiritual engagement and vicar of St. Philip’s Chapel at Voorhees University, Denmark, S.C.

The Rev. Greg Smith is parish deacon at St. Mary’s, Kinston, N.C.

The Rev. Sarah Smith is curate of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Oklahoma City.

Dr. Tim Snyder is assistant professor of contemporary spiritualities and associate dean of digital learning at General Theological Seminary, New York.

The Rev. Robert Solon Jr. is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

The Rev. Jacqueline Soltys is rector of Good Shepherd, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Thomas Sramek Jr. is rector of All Saints’, Hillsboro, Ore.

The Rev. Daryl Stanford is curate of the Love-Emitting Disciples Minster (Grace, Chanute; St. Timothy’s, Iola; and Calvary, Yates Center) in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Noah Stansbury is campus missioner for Austin Canterbury, Texas.

The Rev. Alyssa Stebbing is curate of St. Paul’s/San Pablo, Houston.

The Rev. Derek Stefanovsky is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Monroe, Conn.

The Rev. Sarah Stewart is rector of St. Paul’s, Burlingame, Calif.

The Rev. Peter Stimpson is priest in charge of Merchant’s Hope Chapel, North Prince George, Va.

The Rev. Kathy Trapani is interim rector of St. Anselm’s, Lafayette, Calif.

The Rev. Stephen Trever is priest in charge of St. John’s, Tuckahoe, N.Y.

The Rev. Joanna Unangst is curate of Trinity, The Woodlands, Texas.

The Rev. Kurt Unangst is curate of St. Isidore’s, Spring, Texas.

The Rev. Ashley Urquidi is priest in charge of All Saints’, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Mark Van Wassenhove is interim rector of St. Michael and All Angels, South Bend, Ind.

The Rev. Dale Van Wormer is associate priest for formation and liturgy at St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.