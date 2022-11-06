By Sherry Black

A Reading from Psalm 93

1 The LORD is King;

he has put on splendid apparel;

the LORD has put on his apparel

and girded himself with strength.

2 He has made the whole world so sure

that it cannot be moved;

3 Ever since the world began, your throne has been established;

you are from everlasting.

4 The waters have lifted up, O LORD,

the waters have lifted up their voice;

the waters have lifted up their pounding waves.

5 Mightier than the sound of many waters,

mightier than the breakers of the sea,

mightier is the LORD who dwells on high.

6 Your testimonies are very sure,

and holiness adorns your house, O LORD,

for ever and for evermore.

Meditation

Water can be a powerful force, carving canyons through rock, devastating shorelines with floods. Waves can erode cliffs, and waterfalls are thunderous in their descent. Water: chaotic and fearsome, unstoppable and unsparing. Creation is subject its own precepts and rules, and natural disasters occur because we live on this side of the New Jerusalem, the New Creation.

We go through many storms in our lives, and many are the challenges we face over which we have no control. And God is there, in the storms, mightier than the waves tossing us about.

But there are storms of our own making. Worry and anxiety. Choosing to play the victim. Nursing outrage and anger at perceived affronts. We sometimes allow our emotions to get the best of us. I’m sure you can add to the list. In AA they say that your mind is a bad neighborhood, and far too often our thoughts are our worst enemies.

When we are caught up in these storms, our hearts are not doomed to be drowned in despair — they can come out from under the torrents onto the peace of the shore. We may not be able to leave a storm, but we can know security, from beyond the cascades that drum misery and discontent in our lives. We are safe and secure in God who is our peace. We see the falls, we hear their thunder, we may be wet to the bone, but we can rest with God as our refuge. “Mightier than the sound of many waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea, mightier is the Lord who dwells on high.”

The Very Rev. Sherry Black is a second-career Episcopal priest, and has been a full-time hospital chaplain for ten years. She also serves a small mission church as priest-in-charge, and is dean of her deanery.

