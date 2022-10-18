Saint’s Testimony

By Emily Hylden

Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist

A Reading from the Gospel of Luke 1:1-4

1 Since many have undertaken to compile a narrative about the events that have been fulfilled among us, 2 just as they were handed on to us by those who from the beginning were eyewitnesses and servants of the word, 3 I, too, decided, as one having a grasp of everything from the start, to write a well-ordered account for you, most excellent Theophilus, 4 so that you may have a firm grasp of the words in which you have been instructed.

Meditation

Doesn’t Costco have the most amazing stuff? I’ve bought joggers there (a cross between leggings and sweatpants), and my kids’ pajamas. Costco’s produce is always the best, and their lasagna has saved dinnertime more than once. Truth be told, I’m eating one of their croissants while I write this very devotional. Costco will change your life — come along with me next time and see for yourself!

That was easy, wasn’t it? I just evangelized you about Costco. I shared my testimony, I gave my witness of the ways that Costco has changed and continues to support my life and my family’s thriving. I even offered to be a sort of tour guide to the whole experience, providing a bridge to your own Costco dependence. My next rhetorical move isn’t hard to guess: how much more might we tell the story of Jesus?

Today is a feast day celebrating the author of Luke and Acts, Saint Luke himself. His testimony of Jesus’ life and ministry, of Jesus’ death and resurrection, and of the first movements of the natal Christian Church, illumine so much of what we know about who God is and how the Holy Spirit moved at the nexus of history.

Our claim may not be quite so large — I don’t suspect we’re at another nexus of history— but what our witness may lack in eschatological significance, it makes up for in immediacy. Our neighbors might weigh our words heavier than those of some “random” (from their vantage point) writer from 2,000 years ago; our children and our coworkers might be more convinced by our actions and love at first, even more than they are by a saint.

♱

The Rev. Emily R. Hylden resides with her priest husband and three sons in Lafayette, Louisiana. Find her podcasting at Emily Rose Meditations.

♱

Daily Devotional Cycle of Prayer

Today we pray for:

Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Tallahassee, Florida

The Area Mission in Navajoland