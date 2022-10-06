New: 10/16 TLC Online

The October 16 Liturgical Arts & Music issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story by Kirk Petersen follows three formerly closed Philadelphia-area churches which were restarted under the leadership of Bishop Daniel Gutiérrez, who refuses to sell churches. All three restarts are focused on connecting with the diverse communities around them, and plans are in the works to plant five more congregations.

In News, Mark Michael recounts Queen Elizabeth II’s majestic and poignant state funeral, while Jesse Masai, our Kenya correspondent, discusses tributes to her witness in Nairobi and Narumoru, where she learned of her accession to the throne in 1952. He also describes overtures to religious leaders made by Kenya’s new president, William Ruto.

Dylan Thayer has the story on Tending Our Soil, a Diocese of Washington initiative that helps congregations take stock of the gifts they have to fulfill God’s mission. Richard Mammana reports on the launch of the Community at the Crossing, an ecumenical fellowship at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, based on Lambeth Palace’s Community of St. Anselm.

Our Australia correspondent Robyn Douglass tells the story of St. James’ King Street in Sydney, one of the nation’s oldest buildings, built by exiled convicts and designed by an architect who had a side hustle in forgery.

The issue touches on church music in a review by Christopher Hoh of Drone Mass, a innovative setting of diverse texts by Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. Marty Wheeler Burnett reviews Sing a New Creation, a new hymnal of the Anglican Church of Canada, while A. Jason Abel discusses Ponder Anew, a series of essays by Episcopal musicians about shifts in congregational song.

Additional reviews include a survey of historic architecture, Abbeys and Priories of Britain, and God in the Modern Wing, a treatment of spiritual themes in the art of the last century.

All this plus People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

State Funeral Recalls Queen’s Life of Service

By Mark Michael

By Mark Michael Kenya’s New President Strikes Interfaith Note

FEATURES

D.C. Initiative Opens Churches to

‘the World Around Us’| By Dylan Thayer

By Richard J. Mammana Jr.

By Robyn Douglass

By Robyn Douglass Diocese of Pennsylvania: New Churches in Old Buildings

By Kirk Petersen

CULTURES

Drone Mass: Shifting Soundscapes and High Drama

Review by Christopher Hoh

BOOKS

Sing a New Creation

Review by Marty Wheeler Burnett

Abbeys and Priories of Britain | Review by Simon Cotton

God in the Modern Wing | Review by Ben Lima

OTHER DEPARTMENTS