People & Places: October 5, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Alicia Alexis is interim rector of St. Titus’, Durham, N.C.

The Rt. Rev. Abraham Allende is interim rector of St. James, Painesville, Ohio.

The Rev. Canon Jodi Baron is canon and senior associate at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

Carole Bartolini is the Diocese of El Camino Real’s director of communications.

The Rev. Rosemary Beales is associate rector of St. George’s, Fredericksburg, Va.

The Rev. Kim Becker is regional coordinator for Episcopal ministry in Northwestern North Dakota (All Saints’, Minot; St. Michael and All Angels’, Cartwright; St. Sylvan’s, Dunseith; St. Paul’s, White Shield; and St. Peter’s, Willison).

The Rev. Canon John Bedingfield is rector of St. James, Alexandria, La.

The Rev. Randy Belton is team vicar for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming’s Region 5 (St. Bartholomew’s, Cokeville; St. John the Baptist, Big Piney; St. Hubert the Hunter, Bondurant; and Oregon Trail Memorial Church, Eden), and assisting priest at St. John’s, Green River.

Alton Belew is interim director of St. Crispin’s Conference Center and Camp, Wewoka, Okla.

The Rev. David Beresford is interim rector of Immanuel, Highlands, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Denise Bennett is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Paul Bennett is rector of St. Mary’s, Abingdon, Md.

The Rev. Sasha Bilow is curate of St. Mary Magdalene, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. James M. Bimbi is interim rector of Sts. Andrew & Matthew, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Cristina Borges is lead chaplain at St. Paul’s Senior Services, San Diego.

The Very Rev. Stephen L. Brehe is interim dean of Trinity Cathedral, Reno, Nev.

The Rev. Christopher Cole is rector of St. Andrew’s, Highland Park, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Carrie Combs is priest in charge of Trinity, Torrington, Conn.

The Rev. Bryan Cones is priest in charge of Trinity, Highland Park, Ill.

The Rev. Sarah Conner is interim priest at St. Peter’s, Beverly, Mass.

The Rev. Michael Corrigan is priest in charge of St. Margaret’s, Staatsburg, N.Y.

The Rev. Connie Gilman is priest associate at Trinity, Portsmouth, Va.

The Rev. Robert R. Gilman is interim priest at St. Paul’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev. Steven R. Godfrey is the Diocese of North Dakota’s diocesan minister.

The Rev. Suzanne Hood is associate rector of Christ Church, New Bern, N.C.

The Rev. Carole Horton-Howe is priest in charge of St. Thomas of Canterbury, Temecula, Calif.

The Rt. Rev. Whayne Hougland is interim rector of St. Chrysostom’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Andy Houltberg is executive director of Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Amy Huacani is vicar of St. Peter’s, Louisburg, N.C.

The Rev. James Hughes is supply priest at St. Margaret’s, Woodbridge, Va.

The Rev. Steven King is rector of St. Paul’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Andrew Kryzak is priest in charge of St. John’s, Stamford, Conn.

The Very Rev. Lucinda Laird is chaplain of St. George’s, Venice, Italy.

The Rev. Jesse Lassiter is rector of St. Uriel’s, Sea Girt, N.J.

The Rev. Jennifer Lazzuri is rector of St. James, Louisa, Va.

The Rev. Carl E. Mosley is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Berlin, Md.

The Rev. Sandy Moyle is interim rector of St. Anne’s, Conway, S.C.

The Rev. Stephen Nagy is priest in charge of Christ Church, Roxbury, Conn.

The Rev. Elizabeth Nelson is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, LaBelle, Fla.

The Rev. Ben Nobles is parish deacon at St. Anna’s, New Orleans.

The Rev. Zack Nyein is senior associate rector at St. Bartholomew’s, New York.

The Rev. Donnel O’Flynn is rector of St. Patrick’s, Bigfork, Mont.

The Rev. John Ohmer is upper school chaplain at St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Meredith Kefauver Olsen is assistant rector at St. Anne’s Church, Annapolis, Md.

The Rev. Richard Osborne is interim priest at St. Matthew’s, Newton, Kan.

The Rev. Scott Painter is rector of Grace, Houston.

The Rev. Michael Panzarella is priest in charge of Grace-St. Paul’s, Mercerville, N.J.

The Rev. Barbara Peterson is bridge priest at St. John’s, Sandwich, Mass.

The Very Rev. Isaac Petty is dean of the Diocese of West Missouri’s Central Deanery.

Traci Ruhland Petty is the Diocese of Iowa’s missioner for communications.

The Rev. James Pevehouse is rector of St. Mark’s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Rev. Hannah Pommersheim is associate rector of St. Luke’s, Darien, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. George Porter is pastor of Southwick Community Episcopal Church, Southwick, Mass.

The Rev. R. Allen Pruitt is associate rector for adult spiritual formation at Christ Church, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Alex Quick is chaplain at Spectrum Hospital, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Jim Kee Rees is rector of Annunciation, Luling, Texas.

The Rev. Natalie Perl Regan is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Courtney Reid is associate rector of All Saints’, Chicago.

The Rev. Dennis Reid is rector of St. Stephen’s, Boise, Idaho.

The Rev. Andrew Reinholz is rector of Good Shepherd, Pitman, N.J.

The Rev. J. Sierra Reyes is the Diocese of Chicago’s interim associate for ministries.

The Rev. Bramwell Richards is the Diocese of Milwaukee’s administration manager.

The Rev. Canon Carla Robinson is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon for multicultural ministries and community transformation.

The Rev. Dr. José Rodríguez and the Rev. Dr. Edward Weiss are co-rectors of Christo Rey and co-vicars of Jesús de Nazaret, Azalea Park, Orlando, Fla.

Harold Stewart is an honorary canon of the Diocese of West Virginia.

The Rev. Jane Stewart is priest in partnership at New Song, Coralville, Iowa.

The Rev. Natasha Stewart is rector of St. Luke’s, Scituate, Mass.

The Rev. Stacy Stringer is interim rector of St. John’s, La Porte, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Mary Sulerud is the Diocese of Maryland’s interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Storm Swain is bridge priest at Messiah, Woods Hole, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Marie Tatro is the Diocese of Long Island’s canon for community justice ministry.

The Rev. Robin Teasley is interim rector of Immanuel, Old Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

The Rev. Sam Vaught is chaplain for Grace Unlimited Campus Ministry at Butler University, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Joanna Unangst is curate at Trinity, Woodlands, Texas.

The Very Rev. Marshall Vang is supply priest at St. Luke’s on the Hill, Mechanicville, N.Y.

The Rev. Erika von Haaren is interim rector of Christ Church of the Ascension, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Barb Weza is interim executive director of Chaplains on the Harbor, Grays Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. Arian Wharff is priest in charge of St. James’, Long Branch, and priest associate for Hispanic Ministry at Holy Trinity, South River, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Gregory Wilde is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, O’Fallon, Ill.

Randy Winton is interim executive director of Camp Weed and Cerveny Conference Center, Live Oak, Fla.

The Rev. Debbie Womack is parish deacon at St. Stephen’s, Lubbock, Texas.

Retirements

The Rev. Hugh James as interim rector of Westover Church, Charles City, Va.

The Rev. David Jenkins as rector of St. Peter’s, Pittsburg, Kan.

The Rev. Regina Knox as priest in charge of All Saints, Skowhegan, Maine.

The Rev. Vinnie Lainson as associate rector of Trinity, Manassas, Va.

The Rev. Tim Ljunggren as rector of Incarnation, Great Falls, Mont.

The Rev. Canon Ann Mallonee as executive vice president and chief ecclesiastical officer of the Church Pension Group

The Rev. Barbara Marques as rector of St. John’s, West Point, Va.

The Rev. Charles Mayer as priest in charge of Grace, Ossining, N.Y.

The Rev. Jane McDougle as vicar of Holy Innocents, San Francisco

The Rev. Todd McDowell as rector of Grace, Kirkwood, Mo.

The Rev. Canon William Millsap as canon of Trinity Cathedral, Reno, Nev.

The Rev. Tom Morelli as parish deacon at Christ Church, San Diego

The Rev. Sandra Muinde as parish deacon at Trinity Oshkosh, Wis.

The Rev. Margaret Otterburn as rector of Messiah, Chester, N.J.

The Rev. Ted Pardoe as rector of St. Barnabas, Greenwich, Conn.

The Rev. Jason Parkin as rector of Holy Comforter, Kenilworth, Ill.

The Rev. Christopher Powell as rector of Christ Church, Winnetka, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Lee Anne Reat as the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon missioner

The Rev. Canon Franklin Reid as priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Spring Valley, N.Y.

The Rev. Leslie Reimer as senior associate rector at Calvary, Pittsburgh

The Very Rev. Mark W. Richardson as dean and president of Church Divinity School of the Pacific, Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Stuart Schadt as rector of Trinity, Manassas, Va.

The Rev. Joyce Scherer-Hoock as rector of St. Andrew’s, Ayer, Mass.

The Rev. George Sherrill Jr. is priest in charge of Trinity, Roslyn, N.Y.

The Rev. John Shumaker as parish priest at St. Matthew’s, San Andreas, Calif.

The Rev. Jim Silcox as rector of Wicomico Parish, Wicomico, Va.

The Rev. Heather K. Sisk is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Pleasant Valley, N.Y.

The Rev. James Smith is parish priest at Trinity, Three Rivers, Mich.

The Very Rev. Vicki Smith as rector of St. David’s, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. E. Bevan Stanley as rector of St. Michael’s, Litchfield, Conn.

The Rev. Andrew Stoessel as rector of St. Michael’s, Marblehead, Mass.

The Rev. Nancy Stroud as rector of Atonement, Westfield, Mass.

The Rev. Ellen White as rector of Cople Parish, Hague, Va.