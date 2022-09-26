People & Places: September 27, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Lindsey Briggs is rector of St. Mary’s, Saint Paul, Minn.

The Rev. Linda Brown and Jesse Brown are interim executive co-directors of Cathedral Ridge, Woodland Park, Colo.

The Ven. Amy Bryan is archdeacon of the Diocese of Arizona.

The Rev. Robert Bunker is priest in charge of St. Philip’s, Laurel, Md.

The Rev. Tami Burks is priest in charge of St. Thomas’, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The Rev Dan Burner is interim rector of All Saints’, Phoenix.

The Rev. Susan Burnham is rector of St. John’s, Sonora, Texas.

The Rev. Jason Burns is parish deacon at St. John’s, Northampton, Mass.

The Rev. J. Michael Cadaret is priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Brian Cain is interim vicar of Resurrection, Gilbert, Ariz.

The Rev. Julie Calhoun-Bryant is priest in charge of Emmanuel, East Syracuse, N.Y.

The Rev. Lynn Campbell is interim priest at Advent, Medfield, Mass.

The Ven. Cindy Campos is archdeacon of the Diocese of San Diego.

The Rev. Steve Capitelli is rector of St. Francis, Menomonee Falls, Wis.

The Rev. Ed Cardoza is missioner for property stewardship in the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Rev. Kyle Carswell is rector of St. Timothy’s, West Des Moines, Iowa.

Kevin Cassaday is the Diocese of Lexington’s missioner for communications.

The Rev. Daphne Cody is interim rector of St. James the Less, Northfield, Ill.

The Rev. Richard Gonzalez is rector of St. Luke & St. Peter, Saint Cloud, Fla.

The Rev. Luis Gomez is priest in charge of Mediator, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Pat Grace is interim rector of Emmanuel, Southern Pines, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Chip Graves and the Rev. Lisa Graves are priests in charge of Holy Spirit, Tuckerton, and St. Stephen’s, Waretown, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Tim Grayson is the Diocese of Maryland’s canon for pastoral services.

The Rev. Michael Greene is rector of St. Paul’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. Rob Griffith is rector of St. Gabriel’s, Titusville, Fla.

The Very Rev. Barry J. Harte is interim dean and rector of the Cathedral of the Nativity, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Dorothy Hartzog is interim priest at Trinity, Clarksville, Tenn.

The Rev. Hal Hayek is staff chaplain at University of Wisconsin Health, Madison.

The Rev. Louis B. Hays is interim rector of Christ Church, Bluefield, West Virginia.

The Rev. Thomas Heard is interim rector of Ascension, Chicago.

The Rev. Georgina Hegney is long-term supply priest at Gethsemane, Sherrill, N.Y.

The Rev. Bob Henderson is rector of Trinity, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

The Rev. Sherman Hesselgrave is interim rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Olivia Hilton is assistant rector at St. Anne’s Church, Annapolis, Md.

The Rev. Shiane Lee is parish deacon at Christ Church and San Marcos, Tarrytown, N.Y.

The Rev. Jouyoung Prisca Lee-Pae is associate for Pan-Asian Ministry, Saint Thomas Fifth Avenue, New York.

The Rev. Dr. Austin Leininger is rector of Christ the King, Arvada, Colo.

The Rev. Melanie Lewis is rector of Christ Church, Millwood, Va.

The Rev. Amy Richter is interim rector of All Saints’, Frederick, Md.

The Rev. Colby Roberts is rector of St. Timothy’s, Yakima, Wash.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Spokane: Patricia Joan Munts

Springfield: Dante Anglin, Robert Armidon, Jonathan Butcher, Michael Clark

Vermont: Lars Hunter, Bram Kranichfeld, Darcey Mercier

Virginia: Sam Bush (assistant rector, Christ Church, Charlottesville)

West Missouri: Krista Diane Heuett, Collin Kenneth Larimore

Western Michigan: Alicia Hager, Alexander Quick, Derek James Quinn, Kurt Aaron Unangst, Joanna DeHaan Unangst

Wyoming: Dena Knox

Priesthood

Long Island: Matthew Paul Sanfilippo

Maryland: Lauren Marie Bloom, Mark Andre Lobb, Ryan Columba Salamony, Kathleen Marie Schotto, Sara Elizabeth Yoe (assistant rector, St. Francis’, Timonium)

Mississippi: Becca Walton (curate, All Saints’, Tupelo)

Nevada: Gerald Dean Jones (assistant priest, Christ Church, Las Vegas), Carolyn Fern Maestretti (priest in charge, St. George’s, Austin), Peter Dean Steinbrenner (assistant priest, Epiphany, Las Vegas)

Northwest Texas: Erin Courtney Jones (associate priest for ministry development, St. Andrew’s, Amarillo)

Church Secularizations-Closures

Christ the King, Taylor, Mich.

St. Andrew’s, Mastic Beach, N.Y.

St. Christopher’s, Cozard, Neb.

St. James, Griggsville, Ill.

St. John’s, Bowling Green, Ohio

St. Mark’s, Wadsworth, Ohio

St. Mary’s, Carle Place, N.Y.

St. Mary’s, Ferndale, Calif.

Trinity, Valley Stream, N.Y.