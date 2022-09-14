Lift High the Cross

By Christin Ditchfield Lazo

Holy Cross Day

A Reading from 1 Corinthians 1:18-24

18 For the message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. 19 For it is written,

“I will destroy the wisdom of the wise,

and the discernment of the discerning I will thwart.”

20 Where is the one who is wise? Where is the scholar? Where is the debater of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world? 21 For since, in the wisdom of God, the world did not know God through wisdom, God decided, through the foolishness of the proclamation, to save those who believe. 22 For Jews ask for signs and Greeks desire wisdom, 23 but we proclaim Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles, 24 but to those who are the called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.

Meditation

Some time ago, I started collecting decorative crosses — big ones, small ones, some simple and some ornate. Crosses made of wood or metal or ceramic. Crosses inscribed with words of Scripture or painted with vines or flowers. I have a whole wall in my office covered in these crosses, and there are others scattered all over the house — crosses on my jewelry and coffee mugs and t-shirts.

I collect these crosses because they represent the most profound and powerful truth I know: that Jesus, the Son of God, loved me and gave himself for me (Gal. 2:20). He died on a cross to save me, to set me free from the power sin held over me.

It wasn’t pretty.

It was brutal, excruciating, agonizing. It cost Jesus everything. But in his love, he paid the price — willingly, freely, completely. He was obedient “to death — even death on a cross” (Phil. 2:8).

By laying down his life, he triumphed over death and the grave. With his sacrifice, he destroyed the works of the evil one and won the victory (1 John 3:8). He rose from the dead in power and glory, the savior of all who look to him and believe (1 Tim. 4:10).

On this Holy Cross Day, we thank him. We praise him. We worship him. We offer him our hearts and our lives. We pray for grace to follow in his footsteps. And we “lift high the cross,” that others, too, might see and believe, see and be healed, see and be set free.

♱

Christin Ditchfield Lazo, M.A. (Bible and Theology), is a best-selling author, conference speaker, and syndicated radio host, passionate about calling believers to a deeper life of faith.

♱

