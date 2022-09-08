New: 9/18 TLC Online

The September 18 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

Our cover story is our annual celebration of the people who make TLC possible through their financial support. The Living Church Foundation is proudly independent of the central Episcopal Church — and, just as proudly, we depend on the churches, dioceses, and organizations that support us as Living Church Partners. We’re thrilled to share some of their stories in a special, 35-page section — a panorama of Episcopalians, from sea to shining sea.

In News, Kirk Petersen reports that two officials of the Diocese of Haiti have been arrested on arms-trafficking charges — another setback for the church’s largest diocese, located in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest and most violent country.

The GAFCON-affiliated Anglican Mission in England is consecrating new bishops, as the conservative global movement seeks to build an alternative to Canterbury, and Mark Michael has the story. Meanwhile, Robyn Douglass reports that GAFCON Australia has created a new diocese. “There are now two Anglican jurisdictions in Australia,” GAFCON declared.

The South Carolina Supreme Court overruled its previous overruling of itself, Kirk reports, awarding to the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) six churches that had been designated Episcopal just four months earlier.

Every Tuesday morning, the Rev. Adrian Dannhauser dons an alb and stole and offers blessings on the busy sidewalk outside her Manhattan church. Retta Blaney traces Dannhauser’s path through various denominations from a Mississippi childhood, and reviews the priest’s new book, Ask Me for a Blessing (You Know You Need One).

John Henry Hobart, a flawed but energetic evangelist, quadrupled the number of Episcopal clergy in the state while serving as the third Bishop of New York in the early 19th century. Bishop R. William Franklin describes the ministry of the man for whom Hobart College was named.

David Lee Jones tells of packing a bag and a collar to practice the “ministry of presence” in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Dennis Raverty describes the apocalyptic vision of Joseph Mallord William Turner, an innovative 19th-century English painter.

All this plus more news, book and music reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Two Charged with Arms Trafficking in Haiti

By Kirk Petersen

By Kirk Petersen GAFCON’S European Branch Plans 4 Consecrations

By Mark Michael

FEATURES

The Living Church Partners 2022

Sharing the Blessings on Manhattan’s Streets

By Retta Blaney

By Retta Blaney We the People: Assessing John Henry Hobart’s

Evolving Vision | By R. William Franklin

Evolving Vision | By R. William Franklin Preaching the Gospel Amid Tragedy, Trauma, and Evil

By David Lee Jones

CULTURES

Turner’s Apocalyptic Vision | By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

Ecclesiology for a Digital Church

Review by John Mason Lock

Review by John Mason Lock The Pastor’s Bookshelf | Review by Samuel Adams

Hidden Mercy | Review by Michael Tessman

Black and Episcopalian

Review by Brandt L. Montgomery

OTHER DEPARTMENTS