People & Places – August 31, 2022

Appointments

The Rev. Amelia Arthur is associate rector of St. James’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Antionette (TJ) Azar is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, Cookeville, Tenn.

The Rev. Matt Babcock is interim rector of St. David’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Canon Greg Baker is canon for spiritual formation at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Kristin Barberia is associate priest and school chaplain for St. Michael’s and All Angels, Phoenix.

The Rev. Richard Bardusch is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Monroe, Ga.

The Rev. Charles Cowherd is priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Herndon, Va.

The Rev. Jean Cotting is priest in charge of Christ Church, Xenia, Ohio.

The Rev. Daniel Crockett is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Pam Crossley is parish deacon at Christ Church, Denmark, S.C.

The Rev. Dr. Emily Hillquist Davis is rector of Advent, Crestwood, Mo.

The Rev. Christine J. Day is long-term supply priest at Grace, Syracuse, N.Y.

The Rev. Terry Deokaran is rector of St. George’s, Bossier City, La.

The Rev. Ann Dieterle is rector of Calvary, Columbia, Mo.

The Rev. Kate Elledge is vicar of St. John’s, Beverly Farms, Mass.

The Rev. Ernestein Fleminster is the Diocese of Oregon’s missioner for racial reconciliation.

The Rev. Stephanie Fox is rector of St. George’s, New Orleans, La.

The Rev. Mark Galbraith is interim pastor of Trinity, Escondido, Calif.

Canon Myra B. Garnes is the Episcopal Church’s officer for youth ministry.

The Rev. Dr. Kurt Gerhard is rector of Christ Church, Bronxville, N.Y.

The Rev. Melissa Roberts George is rector of Ascension, Salida, and Little Shepherd in the Hills, Crestone, Colo.

The Rev. Mitzi George is rector of Good Shepherd, Lake Charles, La.

The Rev. Dr. Jocelynn Hughes is operations director at the Cal Aggie Christian Association and Multifaith Living Community, Davis, Calif.

The Rev. Christina Hunter is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. Jeff Hurst is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Raytown, Mo.

The Rev. Canon Joanne Izzo is the Diocese of New Jersey’s interim canon to the ordinary and transitions officer.

The Very Rev. Chandler Jackson III is dean of the Diocese of West Missouri’s Southern Deanery.

The Rev. Denise LaVetty is parish deacon at Incarnation, Manhattan.

The Rev. Ann Lovejoy Johnson is chaplain and director of spiritual life at Seabury Inc., Bloomfield, Conn.

The Rev. Charlotte Johnson is interim rector at St. Peter’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Meaghan Keegan is the Diocese of Albany’s director of administration.

The Rev. Tracey Kelly is priest in charge of Holy Family, Mills River, N.C.

The Rev. Jarrett Kerbel is priest in charge of All Angels’, New York.

The Rev. Sanford A. (Sandy) Key is rector of St. Stephen’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Kristofer Lindh-Payne is the Diocese of Maryland’s interim canon for congregations.

The Rev. Mark Lobb is assistant rector at Good Shepherd, Ruxton, Md.

The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Lord is interim rector of Emmanuel, Orlando, Fla.

The Rev. Kyle Mackey is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Newport News, Va.

The Rev. Chad Martin is rector of St. James’, Leesburg, Va.

The Rev. Jennifer Masada is vicar of St. Augustine’s, Kapaau, Hawaii.

The Rev. Hester Mathes is priest in charge of Holy Trinity and chaplain at St. George’s Independent School, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Mike Mayer is interim priest at Christ Church, Puyallup, Wash.

The Very Rev. Julia McCray-Goldsmith is rector and dean of Trinity Cathedral, San Jose, Calif.

The Rev. Neal McGowan is associate rector at St. John the Divine, Houston.

The Rev. Sheila McJilton is long-term supply priest at Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

The Rev. Daniel McMillan is the Diocese of Florida’s receptionist.

The Rev. Mark C. McKone-Sweet is priest in charge of St. Thomas, Chesapeake, Va.

The Rev. Jeremy Means-Koss is long-term supply priest at St. Mark’s and Olivet, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Joshua Messick is executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center.

The Rev. Canon Mia C. Drummond McDowell is canon catechist at Trinity Cathedral, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Karen Mercer is vicar of Holy Nativity, Baltimore.

The Rev. Mario E. Milián is rector of St. Mary’s, Tampa, Fla.

Mr. Dan Miglets-Nelson is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s minister for children and youth.

The Rev. Sarah Monroe is priest in charge at Chaplains on the Harbor, Grays Harbor, Wash.

The Rev. Abi White Moon is senior associate at Trinity, Boston.

The Rev. B. Adolfo Moronta is priest in charge of Grace, White Plains, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Jerry D. Morriss is priest in charge of St. James on the Lake, Kemp, Texas.

The Rev. Julius Rodriguez is lower school chaplain at National Cathedral School, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Dr. Yolanda A. Rolle is the missioner for youth and young adults in the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Rev. Nicholas Roosevelt is priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Mountain View, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Richard C. Rowe is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Shawn Rutledge is vicar of St. Peter’s, Casa Grande, Ariz.

The Rev. Chris Sabas is deacon vicar of St. Andrew’s, Princess Anne, Md.

The Rev. Anne Schnaare is rector of Grace, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Betsy Sentigar is deacon in charge of Christ Church, Towanda, Pa.

The Rev. Kim Seidman is rector of St. Timothy’s, Centennial, Colo.

The Rev. Jessica Sexton is rector of Trinity, Long Green, Md.

The Rev. Samuel J. Smith is rector of All Saints, Worcester, Mass.

The Rev. Shirley Smith-Graham is the Diocese of Virginia’s interim transition minister.

The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen is dean of the Mercer School of Theology, Garden City, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. John Sorenson is priest in charge of Messiah, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Rev. Naomi Sorrwar-Randall is priest in charge of St. David’s, Barneveld, N.Y.

Mr. Michael Spencer is head of Oregon Episcopal School, Portland.

The Rev. Dee Stayton is interim rector of Holy Trinity, Hot Springs Village, Ark.

The Rev. Kelly Steele is rector of St. Peter’s, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Bonnie Stewart is interim rector of St. Barnabas, Portland, Ore.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Nebraska: Lisa Kay Petersen Aguilar

New York: Jean Marie Angelo, Anahi Teresa Galante, Anthony Troy Johnson, Pamela Tang

San Joaquin: José Antonio Álvarez, Luke Aaron Martínez

Southern Ohio: Brice Joel Patterson

Southwest Florida: Hector Manuel Chamorro, Edwin Geovanny Mata, William Goehl Pardy

Southwestern Virginia: Samson Mamour, Cara Modisett, William Yagel

Priesthood

Central New York: Meredith Kadet Sanderson (chief of staff and director of communications, Diocese of Central New York, long-term supply priest, Christ Church, Jordan)

Dallas: Julian Mario Borda (curate, St. Paul’s, Waxahachie), Kate Emily Smith (curate, St. Paul’s, Prosper),

Eastern Oregon: Katy Nesbit (priest in charge, St. Patrick’s, Enterprise)

Eau Claire: Michael Gamalauskas (priest in charge, St. Andrew’s and St. Cyprian’s, Darien, Ga.)

Retirements

The Rev. Stephen Gerth as rector of the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, New York

The Rev. Canon Robert Griner as rector of Christ Church, Newton, N.J.

The Rev. Margaret Haight as parish deacon of Christ Church, Spotsylvania, Va.

The Rev. Dale Hathaway as interim rector of St. Paul’s, Monroe, N.C.

The Rev. Mark Holmer as vicar of St. Thomas’, Algona, Iowa