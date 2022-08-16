 Bishop Brooke-Davidson Headed for North Carolina

The Rt. Rev. Jennifer Brooke-Davidson will become assistant bishop in the Diocese of North Carolina upon completing three years as assistant in the Diocese of Virginia, according to an August 16 announcement from the Virginia diocese.

In the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic, she was responsible for the convening of the deans of the regions and for support of diocesan mission congregations, among other tasks. Her appointment in Virginia ends September 22.

Bishop Brooke-Davidson will begin her ministry in the Diocese of North Carolina on November 1. She will focus on Christian formation, church redevelopment and leadership training.

The Texas native moved to Richmond, Virginia, from the Diocese of West Texas, where she was the suffragan. Before becoming a bishop in 2017, she served St. Stephen’s, Wimberley, and St. Elizabeth’s, Buda, Texas. She practiced law before her ordained ministry.